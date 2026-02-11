Some countries are concerned about increasing levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) causing dangerous warming of the Earth, as promoted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This is a mistake by the IPCC because the warming by CO2 is too small to measure. This study identifies six serious errors by applying critical thinking and the scientific method. Significant Errors Identified in the IPCC Reports

A home on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Life is thriving from sunshine, freshwater and carbon dioxide. There is no sign of catastrophic man-made global warming claimed by the United Nations IPCC reports. The UN IPCC is wrong and working directly against the best interests of people around the world.