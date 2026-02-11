Some countries are concerned about increasing levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) causing dangerous warming of the Earth, as promoted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This is a mistake by the IPCC because the warming by CO2 is too small to measure. This study identifies six serious errors by applying critical thinking and the scientific method.
A home on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Life is thriving from sunshine, freshwater and carbon dioxide. There is no sign of catastrophic man-made global warming claimed by the United Nations IPCC reports. The UN IPCC is wrong and working directly against the best interests of people around the world.