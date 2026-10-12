Source: email

Bruce Nuclear Power Station, Canada

The question is really not, “Who can build nuclear?” but, “What does it take to build a nuclear plant,” and “How to build nuclear keeping within the capability of your country?” I will jump in here waving the Canadian flag for pressure tube heavy water reactors, PTHW.

http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-a-f/canada-nuclear-power.aspx



The Canadian nuclear industry started ~70 years ago and is very successful and many reasons contribute to the success.



Key advantages from a construction point of view is no pressure vessel. Just a system of pipes and tubes. This was a huge factor 70 years ago.

From a fuel perspective, we use natural U, no enrichment required, as we use the far more efficient heavy water as the moderator resulting in better fuel utilization from mine to electricity. These two factors were also determining why we use the PTHW, and these reasons would also make sense for South Africa to follow.

On-power fueling provides high capacity factor and enables high burnup of fuel.

Opportunity for actinide burning.

Opportunity for using Thorium as fuel.

Opportunity for 60+ years operation with retube/refurbishment.



We have a very strong education system in colleges and universities to provide trade and engineering skills.

We have a very strong nuclear supply chain in Canada described here,

https://ocni.ca/

We have started refurbishment of Darlington and Bruce, combined total of 8 units.

https://www.brucepower.com/opg-and-bruce-power-working-together-to-deliver-low-cost-electricity-to-ontario-families-and-businesses/



Contact information for you to start the conversation is here,

https://ocni.ca/our-organization/

Especially for folks in South Africa, I would like to introduce Ron Oberth, President of OCNI who is copied via this email. Ron.oberth@oci-aic.org

