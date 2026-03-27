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What would Florida have looked like during the last interglacial period when sea level was several meters higher than present?: The blue line show the present coastline, but much of southern Florida would have been underwater, as well as sites where many of Florida’s coastal cities are situated.

Comment by John Shanahan, civil engineer:

Coastlines change due to sea-level rise caused by glacial - interglacial periods, beach erosion from storms, and land rise or subsidence. Man-made global warming alarmists predict significant coastal changes in a very short time due to rising atmospheric CO2 from the use of fossil fuels.

Is it possible for the use of fossil fuels to cause any noticeable climate change? The United Nations, National Academies of Sciences, European Union, governments in Australia, North America, and Europe, the World Economic Forum, university presidents, and even the Vatican say, yes, the use of fossil fuels causes catastrophic global warming, code word “climate change.” Are they right or are they just using scaremongering language in the mass media so they can take over the world and cause a tremendous reduction in the human population?

More than a century of frantic real estate development in Florida, up to the very edge of the ocean, was profit-oriented with little regard to hurricanes and the physical reality of what nature has done for millions of years. There was even less regard for the needs of wildlife and biodiversity.

How clever were businesses and the government in Florida?

Nature in Florida

Florida man-eating Alligator with wider snout

A Florida crocodile with a narrower snout

Green Turtle nesting on a Florida beach

Migrating birds in Florida

Real estate development in Florida

Nature has many disaster survival and recovery strategies. Human-built infrastructure and real estate is much more vulnerable and expensive to reconstruct.