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Emma Rowena Gatewood

Comment by John Shanahan

This Substack is about Energy And The Modern World. Energy and energy by-producs aren’t important, if they don’t serve a purpose for humanity. It is important to understand people and their place among all of creation.

Emma Rowena Gatewood

She told her children she was going for a walk.

She didn't mention the 2,000 miles.

Her name was Emma Rowena Gatewood. And on a quiet morning in 1955, she walked out of her farmhouse in Gallia County, Ohio, carrying a homemade denim bag slung over one shoulder, wearing a pair of Keds sneakers, and stepped onto a path that no woman had ever completed alone.

She was 67 years old.

But before the trail, before the history, before the headlines — there was the marriage.

Emma had married P.C. Gatewood in 1912 at the age of 19. Over the following decades, she bore him eleven children and endured beatings so severe that neighbors called the police and local newspapers reported the incidents. He broke her teeth. He left her unconscious in fields. On at least one occasion, she nearly didn't survive. She stayed — as women in rural Ohio in the 1920s and 30s stayed — because leaving meant poverty, meant losing her children, meant facing a world that had almost no infrastructure for women who walked away from violent husbands.

She finally divorced him in 1941. She was 53 years old.

What do you do with the years after surviving something like that? Some people shrink. Some people spend the rest of their lives simply recovering, grateful for the quiet.

Emma Gatewood started walking.

She had read a 1949 National Geographic article about the Appalachian Trail — 2,050 miles of wilderness stretching from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, cutting through fourteen states, over some of the most unforgiving terrain in the eastern United States. The article made it sound adventurous. Challenging, certainly, but manageable.

The article, she would later say dryly, had left out quite a lot.

In 1954, she attempted the trail and got lost, injured, and turned back. Most people would have filed that under lessons learned and gone home permanently.

Emma went home, spent the winter preparing, and came back in 1955.

She told her adult children she was going for a walk. She did not tell them which walk. She understood, with the practical wisdom of a woman who had learned to navigate difficult terrain long before she ever touched a hiking trail, that they would try to stop her.

What she carried would have made any modern hiker wince. No frame pack. No hiking boots. No specialized gear of any kind. She had a homemade bag made from a denim shower curtain, containing a wool blanket, a raincoat, a plastic curtain that doubled as a ground cover, and some basic food supplies. She wore blue jeans and those Keds sneakers. She had $200.

The Appalachian Trail in 1955 was not what it is today. Large sections were poorly marked. Maps were unreliable. Shelters were sparse and often in disrepair. The trail crossed streams without bridges, climbed exposed ridgelines with no protection, and passed through stretches of genuine wilderness where help was simply not coming if something went wrong.

Emma walked through all of it.

She averaged seventeen miles a day. She slept in shelters when they existed, in barns when farmers offered, under trees when nothing else was available. She ate berries along the trail and accepted meals from strangers who took in the small, determined elderly woman moving through their mountain towns and felt compelled to feed her. She got lost. She got rained on for days at a time. Her feet blistered until they bled.

She kept walking.

She arrived at Mount Katahdin in Maine on September 25, 1955 — 146 days after she had started. She became the first woman to solo hike the entire Appalachian Trail, and at 67, the oldest person to have completed it at that point.

When reporters found her, they asked what had driven her to do it.

She said the woods were beautiful. She said she liked the quiet.

She did not talk about the marriage. She did not frame the journey as survival or reclamation or healing. She was matter-of-fact about it in the way that people are matter-of-fact about things they have fully processed and moved beyond. She had walked 2,000 miles through the American wilderness in canvas sneakers. She was not particularly interested in making it sound more dramatic than it was.

She went home.

Then, in 1957, she hiked it again.

In 1964, at the age of 75, she completed it a third time — section by section. She remains one of only a handful of people to have thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail three times, and she did it without a single piece of professional equipment.

Emma Gatewood died on June 4, 1973, at the age of 85. She had spent her final years still walking — local trails, state parks, paths through the Ohio countryside she had known her whole life.

The Appalachian Trail community never forgot her. A section of the trail in her home state of Ohio was officially named Grandma Gatewood's Walk in her honor. Her story was preserved in journalist Ben Montgomery's biography, Grandma Gatewood's Walk, published in 2014, which introduced her to a new generation of readers.

She is remembered as a pioneer of recreational hiking, a symbol of what ordinary people can endure and still become.

But the truest version of her story is simpler than any of that.

She survived something that would have ended most people. She waited until she was free. And then, at 67, in canvas sneakers with a shower curtain on her back, she walked 2,000 miles through mountains and storms and wilderness.

Not to prove anything. Not to make history.

Just because the woods were beautiful.

And she had been waiting a very long time to walk in peace.

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