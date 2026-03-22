Source: email

Everyone should be proud of the following photos and stories about Americans. They were sent to me by a geologist who agrees with the science that says that all carbon dioxide is good for the world. No atmospheric carbon dioxide is a climate-changing pollutant. Politicians who claim that carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels is causing serious man-made global warming, also called “man-made climate change,” are not friends of Terry Donze, geologist, or John Shanahan, civil engineer.

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Saw his story on a gardening show on PBS.

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During the war movie studios attempted to transform the movie industry into one big morale machine. Actors were required to smile for the cameras, sell war bonds, produce a clean heroic image of the war for the public. Everything Simple and Brave Look.

But some actors didn’t hang on the sidelines. They went to the front lines.

They flew bombers, fought in jungles and watched their friends die. They have gone through war the hard way. When they came back to Hollywood they took that reality with them.

The strange thing is - they almost never talked about it.

Their silence wasn’t about being humble. For many, it was the only way to deal with what they had seen.

Take James Stewart. Before the war he had been known as a friendly and optimistic actor. During the war he flew hazardous bomber missions over Europe. After returning home he refused to allow studios to use his military service as an avenue for publicity. Still, the emotional weight of the war found its way in his performance in It’s a Wonderful Life.

Other actors remained silent in a different manner.

Charles Bronson flew 25 combat missions in the Pacific. Yet he almost never even talked about it. His quiet and serious nature helped to build his tough Hollywood image.

Lee Marvin participated in bloody fighting on islands and was wounded at the battle of Saipan. Like many infantry soldiers, he believed that civilians would never really understand that type of combat.

Actors such as Alec Guinness and Telly Savalas also kept their experience private.

The silence had a big effect on movies.

Instead of loud heroes, Hollywood started depicting quieter and more serious heroes. These actors brought a real emotion and realness to the screen.

They proved something important, that sometimes the strongest stories are the ones that are never spoken.

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The year was 1944.

World War 2 was dragging on into its 5th horrific year.

29-year-old Creighton Abrams had just been promoted to the rank of colonel in the US Army, and was serving his country on the Western Front.

As December of 1944 came, Abrams was commanding troops in the town of Bastogne, Belgium.

At this time, the Germans began to attack Bastogne, in an event known as the Siege of Bastogne.

Near the end of the nearly month-long siege, there was one day when Abrams, with a small group of men under his command, were forced to retreat into a single building.

Abrams and his men were outnumbered, and the building they were hiding in was surrounded by German troops. They were taking fire.

All of Abrams’s men were scared. Many thought that this was the end for them—that there was no way out.

But not Creighton Abrams.

The Germans had fucked with the wrong guy.

Abrams was determined to keep both himself and his men alive, and there was nothing that was going to stop him from doing just that.

And with this determination in mind, Abrams said one of the most badass lines in history:

“They’ve got us surrounded again, the poor bastards.”

With this, Abrams and his men proceeded to fight their way out of their sticky situation.

And Abrams lived to tell the tale.

Creighton Abrams is truly one of the most badass people to ever live.

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