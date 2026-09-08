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Independent U.S. presidential candidate Diane Sare.

Thank you very much, and thank you, Anastasia, Dennis Small, Helga, and the previous speakers, and particularly Mário Maurici, because I think part of what we must do is to remind the people of the United States what is actually the intended mission of our republic, which is not to be a feudal state dictated to by a group of Anglo-Zionist Epstein-class elites.

Pope Leo XIV has been very clear about the rights of migrants as children of God, equal to everyone else under God’s eyes, not only in the nations that receive them, but also in their right to remain unmolested in their homes, where they were born and raised and have connections to society. What has happened to cause millions of human beings to be roaming without shelter all over the planet, risking life and limb to find a foothold in a nation which they might hope could offer them at least a modicum of stability?

And while I’m going to take up a little bit of the ugliness of this—which is very ugly, especially with the revocation of the Temporary Protected Status of perhaps as many as half a million Haitians and Syrians—I will say this will also have devastating consequences on the American people who are already suffering. So, we know this, and the reasons for it, which some have addressed; but I also want to give you—I was going to say a weapon, but I think we have had enough of weapons, so I will say, an instrument or some instruments to recruit the United States back to the better angels of our nation.

I fear that unless the United States makes a very abrupt shift, which is the main reason why I’m running for President now, the power of the United States to destroy the progress of all mankind, unfortunately still seems to be decisive. As Lyndon LaRouche always said, the problem stems from one’s view of the nature of man. Is man an animal, a brute, a beast of burden, as Aristotle would have argued, distinguished by physical characteristics, to be used for labor? Or is man unique, with an invisible internal capability to be creative in the image and likeness of the Creator?

What we have today is a class of oligarchs, billionaires, who hold that man is merely a beast, to be culled and herded by those who have more money or more power, or perhaps an arbitrarily determined superior bloodline. This is nothing new; it’s always been the view of empire, and it flies in the face of natural law and the principles of the creation of the universe. Therefore, it’s always failed— unfortunately, usually taking a terrible toll in human life and in the progress of civilization. Today, this outlook literally threatens us with nuclear annihilation.

There are two aspects to this worldview. One is the financial, or some might call it economic, monetary view, which sees human beings merely as a conduit for vast flows of money, not merely for slave labor. If you followed what happened with the migrants in New York City, they were given debit cards and very expensive hotel rooms, never mind that there were five or 10 people in each room with day-old food. But the point wasn’t to care for them. It was that they became an instrument for an incestuous financial oligarchy to bail itself out. The Department of Homeland Security was bailing out the hotels in New York, using the migrants to do it. They were bailing out the banking system, never mind the human beings involved in this.

The other aspect to this oligarchical outlook, which is more from the intellectual elites like the people at Oxford University and Harvard University and the London School of Economics, and people like Al Gore and the late Prince Philip and our current King Charles III, is that the world is overpopulated and something must be done to increase the death rate. Keeping nations in a state of perpetual war serves both purposes simultaneously, makes a handful of people very rich, allows great amounts of fictitious capital to circulate around the globe, and leads to the death of millions of people and the dislocation of other millions—many of whom will die or have at least greatly shortened life-expectancies, due to this hardship.

The Anti-Oligarchical Roots of

the American Revolution

The United States, which declared independence 250 years ago, was actually founded explicitly to defeat that oligarchical outlook. This is what many people do not fully understand today. And it’s understandable that people don’t understand it, because our nation right now is acting as the imperial system that we fought to get rid of. This fight was fought more than just in the Revolution, in the War of 1812, or in the so-called Civil War of 1861, where the British and even the French who had helped us in the American Revolution, joined in on the side of the Confederacy.

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Russian ships during the Civil War at the United States Navy Yard, Mare Island, California, from Harpers Weekly.

I want to mention that Tsar Alexander II of Russia sent the Russian Navy to New York City and San Francisco to aid Abraham Lincoln in case the British and French were to actively enter the war. It’s interesting, because Russia has been an important ally of the United States throughout history, so who is trying to pit us against each other? Who has said that they are our enemy?

The better view of our republic, the true principles and the reason we had this revolution, was expressed very eloquently both by George Washington in his farewell address, and then later by Secretary of State John Quincy Adams, who later became President. He gave a famous address to the Congress on July 4th in 1821, in which he described the British as “A nation renowned in arts and arms who, from a small island in the Atlantic Ocean, had extended their dominion over considerable parts of every quarter of the globe, governed themselves by a race of kings whose title to sovereignty had originally been founded in conquest, spellbound for a succession of ages under that portentous system of despotism.” And then later in the same speech—and people remember this part, of course—the United States “goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy.” But I want to say this section, “What has America done for the benefit of mankind? Let our answer be this. America, with the self-same voice which spoke herself into existence as a nation, proclaimed to mankind the inextinguishable rights of human nature and the only lawful foundations of government.” And he also said that the whole point was that there should never be a government created by conquest, by brute force, that that, of course, was anathema to the principle of liberty and freedom and equality.

The Schiller Institute and Executive Intelligence Review have published a great deal on how the United States has been subverted, so I won’t go through that, except to say we’ve gone from being a republic to a feudal state run by billionaires, where members of Congress simply posture, but they do nothing to actually change the direction of our country, although they have the power to do so.

And this hasn’t worked out very well for the American people, either. Aside from the millions of Americans who are losing access to health care, who can’t pay their mortgages or their rent, who are buying cars now at an average cost of $50,000, paying interest in double digits—the Urban Institute just released some other figures: In 2025, 19.6% of American families used credit cards to buy groceries, but they were unable to pay for them at the end of the month; another 8.7% failed to even be able to make minimum credit card payments; 10% of working-age adults use the buy-now-pay-later system to buy groceries, and over one-third of those failed to pay later. So, it is my firm belief that an American commitment to do good in the world, to eradicate poverty, to work to secure the blessings of liberty for others, would also secure these blessings for ourselves.

American Leadership at Its Centennial

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Hagley Museum

Corliss steam engine from the 1876 Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As Dennis Small had mentioned about the Transcontinental Railroad, at our centennial exhibition after the defeat of slavery—but, unfortunately, also the assassination of Abraham Lincoln—nonetheless, we held a centennial exhibition, and people from all over the world came to Philadelphia to view it. There was a huge hall with machinery and inventions from all over the world, and it was powered by the world’s largest steam engine. Coming off this exhibition, American engineers were involved in building the Trans-Siberian Railroad in Russia. Earlier, after the so-called Civil War, they’d worked on the Suez Canal. We had very promising and productive missions and collaboration both with Japan, China, and other parts of the world.

In response to that, the British and these oligarchical elites started organizing World War I. I mentioned Abraham Lincoln; Presidents Garfield and McKinley were also assassinated. Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, who were horrible, British imperial tools, came in, and we entered World War I—frankly, on the wrong side, but we shouldn’t have entered it at all. It should not have happened at all. The whole point of that war was to sabotage the spreading of these ideas of economic development.

It wasn’t until Franklin Delano Roosevelt that the mission of the United States as a republic was restored; and I’m talking about the great projects that he constructed during his Presidency, including the Tennessee Valley Authority. He and his associates like Harry Dexter White, Henry Wallace, worked with other nations to build infrastructure, and we had the first Green Revolution of Norman Borlaug. The Tennessee Valley Authority was visited by leaders from all over the world and inspired great water-management projects from China to India and—not known today by many—the Helmand Valley in Afghanistan. The United States wasn’t trying to blow these up or take over these nations. We were a partner. We wanted to see these other nations develop. For those of you who haven’t yet subscribed to EIR, the weekly journal has a lengthy article that Richard Freeman did in the September 6, 2019 issue, on the cooperation of Brazil with the United States.

And I just wanted to share this, because the United States has to become good; we have to revive this. In 1928, in Foreign Affairs magazine, Franklin Roosevelt wrote a paper called “Our Foreign Policy, A Democratic View.” He said,

We can point the way once more to the reducing of armaments. We can cooperate officially and wholeheartedly with every agency that studies and works to relieve the common ills of mankind, and we can for all time renounce the practice of arbitrary intervention in the home affairs of our neighbors. It is the spirit which matters.

So, already in September of 1939, Harry Dexter White had sent an internal Treasury Department memo to Henry Morgenthau, Secretary of the Treasury, where he said, “On the basis of information, there seems to be great potentiality for the development of long-term projects on the following basis. A) United States to finance Brazil’s purchases of machinery, materials, and technical skills in the United States … and C) Ultimate control of the economic enterprises to rest in the hands of the Brazilian government or Brazilian nationals.” And it went on to talk about a 1,500-mile railroad, a railroad to bring iron ore to Itabira, a railroad to connect Brazil with Bolivia, the development of what became the Volta Redonda iron and steel mill. But, unfortunately, Roosevelt died before the end of World War II, and we didn’t see that spirit again until President Kennedy, who worked with [Ghana’s first President] Kwame Nkrumah to get the Akosombo Dam, or the Volta River Dam, built.

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CC/ZSM

Ghana’s Akosombo dam with open spillways.

A New Mission for the United States

So, what I would like to put forward as an appropriate mission for the United States, instead of being the force for the destructive power of the world taken over by this satanic billionaire elite, is that what we should be building is: The North American Water and Power Alliance with the PLHINO, that is, water management for the entire continent going down into Mexico and further south; the Bering Strait Tunnel, connecting our continent with the Eurasian landmass; the Kra Canal, a project championed by LaRouche in Thailand, long overdue; the Nicaragua Canal, which China would like to get built; the Trans project to refill Lake Chad and manage the water supply on a massive scale in Western Africa.

And then finally, the colonization and development of the Moon and Mars, which has to be a joint endeavor of mankind, of the entire human race. When we went to the Moon in the 1960s in the United States, we got $14 back for every dollar we spent—which is the wrong way to measure it, but it’s what Chase Econometrics said. It’s useful for people to know that, because doing this would restore decency and dignity to the American people, and that a dedication to the betterment of mankind will lead to that. Prosperity and peace abroad; prosperity and peace at home. The truth is, that all human beings are created equal, and it is also true that we will locate our future only in the future of humanity as a whole. Thank you.

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