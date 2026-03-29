Sources: John Shanahan has worked with nuclear power experts, proponents, and opponents worldwide since 1970.

Theodore (Ted) Rockwell, lead civilian engineer for the nuclear navy power reactors and advocate for civilian nuclear power.

John Holdren, Harvard University, is a lifelong opponent of breeder reactor nuclear power. What does his photo suggest?

Nuclear power got off to a great start in the 1950s but ran into stiff opposition in the 1970s and beyond due to fear mongers like Harvard University Professor John Holdren and Princeton University Professor Frank Von Hippel.

How to get nuclear power plant development, design, licensing, and construction going again in well-prepared countries, and the rest of the world.

In 2026, only Russia and China have significant new nuclear power programs in multiple nuclear power technologies. A lot of things have to change to get new nuclear power going in the United States and Europe on a path to real, long-term success. Pro-nuclear power politicians and billionaire investors aren’t enough.

Here is a list of recommendations. They all have to be addressed.

Establish practical and realistic radiation safety guidelines. Get rid of LNT (Linear No Threshold) and ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) guidelines. Recognize that low-dose radiation is not dangerous. It can be helpful.

Establish used nuclear fuel recycling facilities designed for the different types of used nuclear fuel.

Establish nuclear waste storage facilities.

Design nuclear power plant sites for multiple generation nuclear power plants, (France), not one and done (USA).

Promote many nuclear power technologies and both uranium and thorium as fertile nuclear fuel sources.

Work closely with engineers and technicians who have design, operating, and maintenance experience rather than simply optimism and writing and speaking skills.

Promote good science and math skills in grade schools and high schools, and specific good technical and engineering skills in technical schools and universities.

Prevent questionable opposition and lawsuits.

Make sure that all credible risks have been properly addressed, including natural events, terrorism, sabotage, and wars. This goes for the electrical grid as well as power plants.

The major nuclear power nations must help the rest of the world develop nuclear power. It will help those countries more than cellphones. Focus first on countries that have some nuclear power and nuclear research experience, like South Africa. They have an interest and motivation to help neighboring countries.

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