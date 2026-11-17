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Berlin Tiergarten since the year 2000, a beautiful miracle of life, carbon dioxide and water

Berlin Tiergarten - Everything had been bombed to tree stumps in 1945.

The vibrant, lush, new-growth forest in the Tiergarten in Berlin from 1945 to 2026 is due to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and water. Claims by Australia, Europe, and North America that the additional CO2 of the last two centuries is a serious pollutant are blatant falsehoods. WHY?

These photos from Berlin, Germany in 1945 and the last twenty years is proof of the tremendous benefit of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

What must be done with individuals and institutions who insist on everyone in Australia, Europe, and North America thinking that any atmospheric carbon dioxide is a pollutant and everyone must forgo the benefits of energy and byporoducts from fossil fuels?

John Shanahan, retired professional engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA

Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

We need more CO2, not less

I was an agnostic on climate, so in 2009 I embarked on an intensive 3-year study to find the truth and separate the lying chaff from the factual truth. It was revealing, but one point the goldfish forget is that in 1970 Kenneth Field declared that the North Sea and much of the Atlantic would be frozen (like Hudson Bay) an we were doomed from global COOLING by 2000. In 1977, this seamlessly morphed into ‘we are all going to fry & die from global warming – and the goldfish bought it. Oh, and at university in 1973 we were required to worship ate the altar of the ‘ever-wrong’ soothsayer, Paul Ehrlich, who predicted (among other things) that there would not be a drop of oil left through resource depletion by 2000. It appeared to me that it was hardly worth going on and that the best thing to do was party hard, then have a solar BBQ on the last day before we fried & died.

Ice free Arctic by 2014 – one of many Gorey predictions that failed to materialize. The Population Bomb and its 2Bn deaths by famine? Ehrlich, etc, etc. I would be remiss if I did not give credit to the Greta, the Goblin of Doom who declared with the standard 97% certainty in 2018 that ‘A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.’ Top scientist or alchemist. I had the BBQ ready (bring your own beer …

It is a truly sad indictment of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution that he missed the obvious counter-theory: Evolution does not always lead to progress, but can also lead to degenerate devolution through regression. This is evidentially provable by the number of people who believe climate change is an existential threat, that Covid was an existential deadly threat (its ‘kill rate was 0.0004% of the world population, less than the annual flu death rate and of resurgent Malaria), that socialism can be made to work (if we simply eradicate all non-believers) and on and on as a portion of society breeds their way back to the green pond scum from which we originated.

As a result of my research, I wrote a 75 page analysis, peer reviewed and approved by Professor Bob Carter (though he thought I should tone down my mocking of the climate cult morons). Can any climate cultist and denier of the extraordinary benefits of CO2 answer the following? I sent it to every climate pseudo-scientist whose email address I could find – got a single reply from Patrick Moore (a founder of Greenpeace) who agreed we needed more CO2!

Every global warming advocate and politician should also be asked the two killer ‘Pope Questions’:

what is the optimum global temperature; &

what is the optimum concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere?

If we do not know the destination we seek, how will we know when we arrive there? Frankly, the world is too cool at present and the optimum for CO2 should be multiples higher than it currently is! If it is impossible for real scientists to determine the correct answer, then surely they are also unfairly tough questions for even the seriously dedicated cultists?

What is the temperature destination the cultists so desperately seek that we are willing to destroy the global economy to achieve it? What is the expected outcome and the key performance indicators (KPI’s) when we get there?

Combined graphic representation of global temperatures and CO2 concentrations

So, please review the graph and decide at which point can we ascribe both the perfect temperature & optimum level of CO2 concentration?

The AVERAGE global temperature today is currently a paltry 14.9° Centigrade.

What is the optimum average global temperature?

So, what is the optimum global temperature if any rise is thought to be somewhere between dangerous to catastrophic? Surely if we don’t know where we are going how can we formulate a realistic plan to get there?

Several years ago I did a rough study by trawling some websites on CO2 and its effects on humans and plants. The personal conclusion I reached is that 2,000ppm - 4,000ppm is the optimum level of CO2 for the majority of life on the planet, with a probable/maybe rise of 2° - 3° centigrade increase in temperature, mainly in the temperate regions. To help you out, please note that US nuclear armed submarines operate with a CO2 level up to 8,000ppm for extended periods without harm to the sailors breathing it. The USN has set a maximum limit of 12,000ppm before they become concerned, so no doubt that still contains a safety margin.

So, to seriously answer the question, I think we need MORE CO2 - and soon as the quiet Sun is going to cause havoc in the coming decades with serious cooling the result. Ah, skiing in Texas, now that would send Ehrlich and Gore & Greta into a new series of incantations would it not? I await every reply with interest, especially if you can explain your ‘scientifically settled’ answer with references to the science supporting your views.

I swear that if you can give me a scientifically supportable answer I will vote for the cult at the next election. Otherwise, if you cannot I will join the vast majority.”

The exchanges ended here as I did not receive a reply from any of them.

However, if the graphic above is any indication then the optimum temperature (when life was at its most prolific) is about 18°C with an error bar of +2°C, but preferably at the higher end of the scale. This is >3°C warmer than at present.

The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere

In 1800 it is thought that the atmosphere contained about 280ppm. In 2012 it is 390ppm and rising by 2ppm/year.

So, as we must stop this dastardly gases inexorable rise, can anyone tell me the actual ‘tipping point’ concentration after which catastrophe is inevitable? An open goal for the cultists to score I would think. What will the temperature be at this point and at what level of CO2 will the temperature stabilize into boringly perfect weather?

What is the optimum level of CO2 in the atmosphere?

000ppm

100ppm

200ppm

300ppm?

As we are approaching 400ppm it must obviously be less than that. Also, as plants stop growing at 250ppm the ‘Goldilocks Zone’ must be somewhere between the two. I am breathlessly awaiting the answer from a scientist climate deceiver, but I am not expecting to receive one any time soon.

1. Real physicists at CERN have demonstrated that a pillar of the CRU promoted pseudo-science concerning solar flux and cloud creation is totally wrong.

All climate deceivers’ computer models predict with mathematical certainty that AGW will produce a “Hot Spot” in the stratosphere over the Equator. If it is not there, the AGW is just another failed cultist theoretical myth. So after 15-years of searching for this ‘elephant in the room’, what have the satellites found? Umm, well, you know, it must be there somewhere, in’it, stands to reason, like … whatever. Duh! Homer, do you think it might be possible the models are wrong? Should we ask for a big grant to find out?”

If the above is not enough to convince you, the question is: ‘Why Not?’

The answer might be proof of my theory of Devolutionary regression, or in the enclosure …

Whatever, but enjoy the fruits of modern society as the planet is doing just fine.

Alistair Pope

Contrarian Realist

Take Back Australia!

Make Australia Great Again!

Stop the Immigration of Islamic barbarians

A society that cannot speak the truth will be consumed by its lies.

Why are the sexually confused, mentally ill deciding what I think and can say??

For the record, there are three genders:

Male

2. Female, &

3. Freak

‘Free Speech includes the absolute right to offend’.

Note: it matters not whether or not I believe some or any of the views I express above as the real point is my right to say them.

I find the litany of lies and deliberate distortions by politicians deeply disturbing and offensive so I am not looking forward to having them as cellmates .…

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