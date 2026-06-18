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America’s push to rebuild its critical minerals capabilities has genuinely impressed me.

The scale and coordination are remarkable. Serious money is on the table. Federal agencies are aligned. Universities, private capital, allied governments and industry are pulling in the same direction. From mines and processing facilities to research consortia and supply chain partnerships, the United States is making a serious attempt to challenge China’s dominance.

And yet, progress remains painfully slow.

Projects take longer than expected. Plants struggle to achieve specification. Costs rise. Timelines slip. Politicians grow frustrated.

Why?

Because industrial capability isn’t something you buy.

It’s something you learn.

The uncomfortable reality is that the energy transition is not simply a race for breakthrough technologies. Increasingly, it looks like a race to rebuild industrial memory.

Rare earths happen to be the perfect case study.

Rare Earths Reveal Why Making Things Is Hard

On paper, rare earth separation looks straightforward.

Dig the ore.

Crush it.

Float it.

Leach it.

Separate it.

Precipitate it.

Calcine it.

The chemistry has been published for decades. The flowsheets are public. Universities teach the underlying science.

Yet only a handful of countries can consistently produce on-spec rare earth oxides and magnet materials at commercial scale.

Why?

Because technology is the easy part.

Industrial craft is the hard part.

Every ore body is different. Trace impurities behave differently. Grain sizes vary. Water chemistry changes. Reagents perform inconsistently.

The result is that operators are constantly making thousands of small adjustments: tweaking pH, changing phase ratios, altering residence times and modifying scrubbing stages.

The plant only works because people learn how that particular ore behaves in that particular circuit.

The real expertise often looks mundane.

Knowing that turbidity in one tank means something went wrong three stages upstream.

Recognising that a subtle colour change indicates an impurity breakthrough.

Understanding when to push a circuit harder and when to back off before product quality deteriorates.

None of this appears in a patent.

None of it can be downloaded from a journal article.

It exists as tacit knowledge.

It is the accumulated judgement of operators, engineers and technicians solving problems together, day after day.

The “art” isn’t mystical. It’s embedded competence.

Over time, this becomes organisational memory: standard operating procedures, unwritten rules, shortcuts and stories that begin with, “Don’t ever do that again unless you want to shut the whole plant down.”

Once you lose an industrial base, you don’t just lose equipment.

You lose memory.

This isn’t unique to rare earths.

Learning curves exist across industries. From aviation to semiconductors, industrial progress rarely arrives through sudden breakthroughs. It emerges through learning-by-doing: thousands of iterations, incremental improvements and experience accumulated over decades.

What America Actually Lost

In 1990, the United States was the world’s largest producer of rare earths.

When Mountain Pass shut down following environmental problems in the early 2000s, America didn’t simply lose a mine.

It unwound an ecosystem.

Process engineers moved into other sectors.

Operators retired.

Analytical laboratories disappeared.

Specialty chemical suppliers found new customers.

Universities stopped training students in relevant disciplines.

Customers adapted to overseas supply chains.

When production stopped, tacit knowledge dispersed.

Rebuilding means restarting the learning curve.

It means years of pilot plants.

Off-spec batches.

Rejected shipments.

Cost overruns.

Environmental compliance failures.

Customer qualification cycles.

It means accepting the discomfort of inefficiency at the beginning.

New facilities will often be sub-scale, expensive and imperfect.

The question is not whether America can access the technology.

The question is whether it is willing to pay the tuition required to relearn the craft.

Japan’s Lesson: Money Isn’t Enough

Japan learned this lesson the hard way.

Following the 2010 fishing boat dispute with China and the subsequent de facto export restrictions, Japan discovered that having world-class laboratories was not the same as having rare earth security.

It responded aggressively.

It diversified imports.

It invested overseas, most notably through Lynas.

It supported domestic processing initiatives.

It pursued deep-sea rare earth opportunities near Minamitorishima Island.

It strengthened partnerships with allies.

And yet, by 2025, Japan still accounted for only around 5% of global refined rare earth production.

Enough to provide a buffer against short-term disruption.

Nowhere near enough to independently supply its own industrial base.

Only this month, Shin-Etsu Chemical announced plans for a new government-supported refining facility focused on heavy rare earths such as dysprosium and terbium, alongside yttrium used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Even for Japan—with strong industrial firms, sophisticated customers and active government support—it has taken more than a decade to rebuild capability.

Industrial ecosystems operate on learning curves measured in years.

Sometimes decades.

How China Really Built Dominance

China did not wake up one morning and decide to dominate rare earths.

It built an industrial learning system over roughly sixty years.

Act I: Discovery and Early Learning

In the late 1950s, China began recovering rare earths from Bayan Obo in Inner Mongolia as a by-product of iron and steel production.

The initial objective was simple: extract more value from existing resources.

Engineers were assigned to improve recovery.

Technical expertise accumulated.

Problems were solved through repetition.

China learned by doing.

Act II: Strategic Specialisation

During the 1980s and 1990s, output expanded rapidly as global demand increased.

Beijing recognised rare earths as strategically important.

Universities and research institutes received funding.

Rare earth chemistry, separation technologies, phosphors and magnet applications became national priorities.

Industrial zones clustered laboratories alongside production facilities.

Chinese firms acquired overseas assets, technologies and expertise, including businesses such as Magnequench.

But buying technology was only the beginning.

Processes had to be transplanted.

Adapted.

Debugged.

Integrated into domestic supply chains.

China aligned cheap feedstock, industrial policy and export-led manufacturing to turn rare earths into a national comparative advantage.

Act III: Consolidation

By the late 1990s, Beijing recognised that uncontrolled mining and cheap exports were creating environmental damage while allowing others to capture downstream value.

Production quotas followed.

Export restrictions emerged.

Environmental standards tightened.

Downstream manufacturers relocated into China.

Illegal operators were closed.

The industry consolidated into the so-called “Big Six”.

At the same time, universities and specialised institutes embedded themselves within industrial clusters, training the next generation of engineers while solving plant-level problems.

China wasn’t simply building mines.

It was building institutions that accumulated industrial knowledge.

Act IV: Weaponisation

In 2010, export restrictions directed at Japan exposed just how dependent the rest of the world had become.

The strategy evolved.

Export controls expanded.

Technology restrictions emerged.

Security considerations entered industrial policy.

By the early 2020s, China controlled more than half of global rare earth mining and roughly 90% of separation and refining capacity, alongside dominant magnet manufacturing capabilities.

Today, Beijing protects more than physical production.

It protects accumulated know-how.

What China built wasn’t just an industry.

It was a learning system.

Ore bodies.

Pilot plants.

Industrial zones.

University departments.

National champions.

Government support.

And eventually, export controls designed to lock in the advantage.

What Making America Great Again Would Actually Require

If the United States wants resilient critical mineral supply chains, the challenge is not technological.

It is institutional.

First, financial capital is not industrial capability.

Financial capital is abstract, mobile and fast.

It moves through subsidies, bond markets and venture funds.

Industrial capability is concrete, place-bound and slow.

It is maintenance crews who understand a plant’s personality.

Suppliers who evolve alongside customers.

Operators who know how to respond when something goes wrong at three o’clock in the morning.

Finance can build facilities.

It cannot instantly create judgement.

Second, America must accept the tuition.

New mines and refineries will initially be inefficient.

Some products will fail qualification.

Plants will underperform.

China has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to flood markets and destroy emerging competitors.

Staying the course means tolerating ugly spreadsheets and short-term disappointment.

Early inefficiency is not failure.

It is tuition.

Third, policymakers must build ecosystems rather than projects.

Clusters matter.

Mines, refineries, laboratories, logistics providers and component manufacturers need to exist within each other’s orbit.

Long-term offtake agreements matter.

Patient capital matters.

Stable demand matters.

Fourth, the workforce must be rebuilt.

Technicians.

Process engineers.

Metallurgists.

Materials scientists.

Apprenticeships.

Immigration policies that attract expertise.

Universities aligned with industrial priorities.

Finally, societies must reward making things again.

For decades, financial engineering generated greater prestige and compensation than process engineering.

Too many of the brightest graduates were incentivised to structure deals rather than debug factories.

If industrial renewal is genuinely the objective, the people capable of building it must once again find status, purpose and prosperity in making things.

The Tesla Lesson

Elon Musk understood this instinctively.

Tesla’s advantage was never a single patented technology.

It was a culture of relentless iteration.

Batteries.

Manufacturing.

Software.

Supply chains.

All evolving together through continuous learning.

China effectively did something similar at national scale for rare earths.

Japan is doing it in carefully selected niches.

America is only beginning to rediscover that industrial ecosystems are built over time.

They cannot simply be purchased.

Conclusion

Rare earths teach an uncomfortable lesson.

Mines can be financed.

Technologies can be licensed.

Policies can be written.

But industrial capability cannot be summoned into existence by executive order.

It is built through years of experimentation, accumulated judgement and thousands of small problems solved by people learning together.

The countries that dominate the next industrial era will not necessarily be those with the best ideas.

They will be those willing to endure the messy, inefficient and often frustrating process of learning how to make things again.

The energy transition is often framed as a race for new technologies.

Increasingly, it looks like a race to rebuild industrial memory.

Comment by John Shanahan:

The same message applies to the loss of expertise and practical experience in nuclear power. The American anti- industry, anti-nuclear power, fear mongers about low-dose radiation, anti-fossil fuels alarmists have proven worse than all foreign enemies combined. Amanda van Dyke is an excellent analyst and writer.

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