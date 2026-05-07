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(1) School of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA;
(2) Medical Department, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, NY, USA
Myron Polycove
Ludwig Feinendegen
Ionizing radiation (IR) causes damage to DNA that is
apparently proportional to absorbed dose. The incidence
of radiation-induced cancer in humans unequivocally
rises with the value of absorbed doses above about
300 mGy, in a seemingly linear fashion. Extrapolation of
this linear correlation down to zero-dose constitutes the
linear-no-threshold (LNT) hypothesis of radiation-in-
duced cancer incidence. The corresponding dose-risk
correlation, however, is questionable at doses lower than
300 mGy. Non-radiation induced DNA damage and, in
consequence, oncogenic transformation in non-irradiated
cells arises from a variety of sources, mainly from weak
endogenous carcinogens such as reactive oxygen species
(ROS) as well as from micronutrient deficiencies and
environmental toxins. In order to relate the low prob-
ability of radiation-induced cancer to the relatively high
incidence of non-radiation carcinogenesis, especially at
low-dose irradiation, the quantitative and qualitative
differences between the DNA damages from non-radia-
tion and radiation sources need to be addressed and put
into context of physiological mechanisms of cellular
protection.
This paper summarizes a co-operative approach by the
authors to answer the questions on the quantitative and
qualitative DNA damages from non-radiation sources,
largely endogenous ROS, and following exposure to low
doses of IR. The analysis relies on published data and
justified assumptions and considers the physiological
capacity of mammalian cells to protect themselves con-
stantly by preventing and repairing DNA damage.
Furthermore, damaged cells are susceptible to removal
by apoptosis or the immune system. The results suggest
that the various forms of non-radiation DNA damage in
tissues far outweigh corresponding DNA damage from
low-dose radiation exposure at the level of, and well
above, background radiation.
These data are examined within the context of low-dose
radiation induction of cellular signaling that may stimu-
late cellular protection systems over hours to weeks
against accumulation of DNA damage. The particular
focus is the hypothesis that these enhanced and persisting
protective responses reduce the steady state level of non-
radiation DNA damage, thereby reducing deleterious
outcomes such as cancer and aging.
The emerging model urgently needs rigorous experi-
mental testing, since it suggests, importantly, that the LNT
hypothesis is invalid for complex adaptive systems such
as mammalian organisms. Human & Experimental Tox-
icology (2003) 22, 290 ]/306
Introduction
It is well known that ionizing radiation (IR) inter-
feres with cellular functions at all levels. Cell death
and late effects such as malignant tumors may result
as a consequence of unrepaired damage to DNA in
affected cells. Relatively high values of an absorbed
dose (D), above about 300 mGy, have been used in
most experimental studies for practical reasons. In
humans exposed to acute gamma ray doses between
300 mGy and 2 Gy, the risk of cancer in the exposed
individuals appears to be proportional to D.1 For
purposes of radiation protection and risk assess-
ment, the proportionality of D and cancer risk has
been assumed to extend down to zero D. This
assumption defines the linear-no-threshold (LNT)
hypothesis.2 Even in non-irradiated cells, DNA damage is
continuously being produced, in large part due to
reactive oxygen species (ROS) generated by normal
oxidative metabolism3 ] 5 and augmenting effects
from various environmental toxins and deficiencies
of micronutrients,6 ] 8 which are in part antioxidants
or involved in metabolism and repair processes.
*Correspondence: Myron Pollycove, School of Medicine, Uni-
versity of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
E-mail: pollycove@comcast.net
Human & Experimental Toxicology (2003) 22: 290 ]/306
www.hetjournal.com
Ó Arnold 2003 10.1191/0960327103ht365oa
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Normal cells have various mechanisms for prevent-
ing and repairing such damage and removing da-
maged cells.9 ] 22 These mechanisms are here
collectively denoted as the DNA damage control
system. At the level of tissues, the immune system
physiologically operates also removing damaged
cell23 and, therefore, is here included in the DNA
damage control system. Deficiency in this system
may cause disease, accelerate aging and increase the
probability of malignant transformation and can-
cer.11,24,25 These components of prevention and
repair of DNA damage, and removal of damaged
cells physiologically operate at various levels of
biological organization, functioning as an efficient
network that maintains homeostasis of the organism
in the face of constant challenges from potentially
toxic doses of various agents from endogenous or
environmental sources.
IR also induces ROS. However, with low absorbed
doses to cells, in addition to damaging DNA, IR has
been shown in various species and cell types to
activate cellular signaling with stimulation of var-
ious components of the DNA damage control sys-
tem. These relationships are crucial to
understanding the responses of biological systems
to low-dose irradiation. Existing experimental and
epidemiological data on low-dose, low-LET (linear
energy transfer) radiation effects support threshold
or even hormetic effects, rather that a linear dose
response.26 ] 28 The present paper summarizes and extends a co-
operative approach to answer these questions dur-
ing a meeting in Berkeley, CA, USA, 2]/3 June 1998.
The analyses rely on published data and justified
assumptions. The particular focus is the experimen-
tally justified hypothesis that low-dose IR-induced
cellular signaling that over hours to weeks stimu-
lates various mechanisms of physiological control
concomitantly reduces the steady state level of non-
radiation DNA damage. The model in this paper
urgently needs more rigorous experimental testing,
in that it suggests, importantly, that the LNT
hypothesis may be invalid.
Quantitative aspect of DNA damage
Ionizing radiation
The interaction of IR with biological systems in-
evitably results in abundant production of ROS
following the ionization of water molecules.29,30
The spacing of these ionizations and resulting ROS
depends upon the type and energy of IR, with their
characteristic particle tracks.31 Electrons such as
Compton electrons derived from X- or gamma- rays
and beta particles produce instantaneous ioniza-
tions usually more widely dispersed than those
derived from protons, alpha particles, and heavy
ions, including atomic recoil nuclei from neutron
interaction. The average energy loss through both
ionization and excitation per unit length of particle
track is conventionally specified by the term linear
energy transfer (LET);32 within certain limits its
value allows prediction of the degree of biological
effects. However, energy loss along tracks is not
uniform; clusters of densely spaced ionizations and
resultant ROS occur randomly along tracks, and
nearly always at the terminal portions of low-LET
radiation such as electrons. The heterogeneity of
energy deposition both through particle tracks in
tissues and through ionizations and excitations
along the individual tracks in cells is particularly
noteworthy when one analyzes effects from low
doses and low-dose rates.33 Regarding dose rate,
the time intervals between consecutive energy de-
position events in a defined micromass of tissue are
crucial for the evolution of biological effects.26,34
Radiation effects in cells are produced predomi-
nantly by the energy deposited in them. Non-
irradiated cells may also be affected, by intercellular
factors transferred in part through gap junctions
from high dosed neighboring cells.35 ] 37 At very low
doses, only a fraction of cells in tissues experiences
single track events, i.e., are hit. An average electron
track caused by 100 keV X-rays produces a dose of
about 1 mGy in the ‘hit’ mammalian cell of 1 ng
(nanogram) mass average.31,38,39 Such a track creates
approximately 200 ionizations, about 80% of which
cause ROS, many leading to secondary effects.
These include membrane peroxidation and DNA
alterations as radiolysis products, here termed oxi-
dative damages (DNA oxidamages) in addition to the
less frequent DNA damages from direct ioniza-
tions.17 The cellular DNA damage produced by
1 mGy, i.e., one hit from low-LET radiation per
cell, involves an average of about two alterations
irrespective of their nature.40 This is roughly equiva-
lent to the annual damage per cell in the human
body from low-LET background radiation of 1 mGy
per year. At this dose rate, each micromass of 1 ng
(one cell) is hit on average once per year.26,41 Thus,
about 2/365, i.e., about 5 3 /102 3
, alterations result
on average per cell per day in the low-LET exposed
body from direct hits and some bystander effects
may perhaps occur but are likely negligible at such
low doses. A minute fraction of cells hit from
natural high-LET exposure add corresponding direct
and bystander effects, mainly in the respiratory tract
from radon and its daughter nuclides. Lasting
functional changes of cellular matrix must be
Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage
M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen
291
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considered but are unlikely at low-LET low
doses.42,43
Endogenous metabolism
Mammalian cells are known to carry a steady state
level of DNA damage. A few of these alterations are
produced by errors during DNA replication but with
a very low probability. The low error frequency of
102 10 mistakes per base pair each replication cycle
is derived from 102 5
for initial base pairing, 102 2
for proofreading and 102 3 due to mismatch repair.13 Relatively few errors arise also by thermal instability
of DNA yielding deamination of cytosine [102/cell/
day(c/d)] and depurination (5 3 /103/c/d).12 DNA
damage arises mainly from normal oxygen metabo-
lism by way of ROS,3 ] 5 as well as by deficiencies of
micronutrients,7 and other endogenous as well as
environmental toxins. The quantity of DNA damage
from ROS has been estimated repeatedly. At steady
state, the number of DNA oxidamages per cell in rat
and human cells from endogenous ROS alone is
difficult to measure and reported cellular analyses
of steady state numbers per cell range from 2.4 3 /104
to 1.2 3 /106
.4,5,16,44 ] 49 The steady state number of
2.4 3 /104 oxidamages per cell per day is comparable
with the recently reported steady state values50 and
the steady state level of 4 3 /103 apurinic sites in
cultured human fibroblasts.51 In the special case of a
human lung carcinoma cell line in culture (A549) a
total of as little as 200 DNA oxidamages per cell may
represent the steady state situation.52 For the pre-
sent discussion, the low value of 2.4 3 /104 oxida-
mages per cell in vivo will be considered to be
reasonable until more refined data become available.
More than 20 different DNA oxidamages from
endogenous sources have been identified. Measured
half-lives for the elimination of 10 DNA oxidamages
in human lymphoblast cells after H2O2 treatment
range from 8 min to about an hour.16 As discussed
below and in Table 3 10% of endogenous DNA
oxidamages are assumed to form single-strand
breaks (SSB) with a repair half-life of about 5
min.53 This would not significantly change the
average half-life of the DNA oxidamages. For the
purpose of the present discussion, an average
elimination half-time of 25 min is taken for the 10
measured oxidamages; the corresponding repair
time for these oxidamages is then about 25 3 /1/ln
2, i.e., about 36 min. Taking these oxidamages to be
representative contributors to the steady state of
2.4 3 /104 oxidamages per cell being replaced every
36 min, approximately 106 DNA oxidamages per cell
would be produced daily, see Table 1, compared
with daily turnover of 2 3 /106 apurinic sites in
living human fibroblasts.51 These data do not con-
sider a published lower value5
that is widely
rejected for reasons of error sources that are stated
to relate to the urinalysis of guanine derived
oxidamages released by cells, enzymatically de-
graded in the body and excreted in the urine.
Accordingly, the probability of a single DNA nucleo-
tide out of a total of 6 3 /109 per cell being endogen-
ously damaged per day is taken here to be on average
about 106/6 3 /109
, i.e., 1.5 3 /102 4 based on the
conservative assumption used in Table 1.
Quantitative relationship between endogenous and
radiation DNA damage
Comparing the number of endogenous DNA altera-
tions to that produced by the above low-LET back-
ground radiation results in the surprising ratio of
about 106/(5 3 /102 3
)5 /2 3 /108
. This huge ratio in-
dicates that the existing complex system that con-
trols DNA damage and assures cellular integrity
probably has evolved in response to endogenous
rather than to radiation-induced damage.54
Table 1 Endogenous DNA oxidative adducts (OXE)/cell/d
Assume: Assume:
/Steady state OXE=cell:2:4 3 104 [1 ] 10-3 of ROS and their secondary
/DNA repair T1=2:25min(average)
[2 ] reaction products form OXE
[3 ]
Then, Then,
OXE/cell/d:/2.4 3 /104 3 /24 3 /60/(25 3 /[loge 2]2 1
) OXE/cell/d:/109 [3; 4 ] 3 /102 3 OXE/cell/d:/106 OXE/cell/d:/106
[1] 5
; [2] 16; [3] See text: Qualitative aspect of DNA damage: Endogenous metabolism; [4] See Table 2.
Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage
M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen
292
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Qualitative aspect of DNA damage
Ionizing radiation
In order to properly compare the consequences of
radiation- and non-radiation-induced DNA damage,
a qualitative assessment is needed. Experimental
observations on particle tracks at various doses of
IR, as well as their computer analysis, indicate that
the spacing of tracks and their ionizations and
corresponding initial ROS along them in tissue
and a cell is not uniform.33,55 A majority of these
events, depending upon the LET value, occur in
clusters. The frequency of such clusters at cellular
sensitive sites determines the biological effect.40 Regarding low-LET radiation, about 2 3 /102 2 of
the damage to DNA occurs as double-strand breaks
(DSB).40 DSB are largely caused by the effect of
ionization clusters and considered to be a measure
of potentially serious detriment in mammalian cells
in comparison to single-strand breaks (SSB) and
base changes. The latter two are much more effi-
ciently repaired than are DSB and alone are not very
lethal.56 The above-noted two DNA alterations per
cell per mGy of low-LET radiation include roughly
one base change, one SSB, and 4 3 /102 2 DSB.
Taking again 1 mGy per year low-LET radiation as
a whole body dose from background radiation, the
probability of background radiation-induced DSB
per day is calculated to be about 2 3 /102 2 of the
about 5 3 /102 3
total radiation-induced alterations
per average cell per day, or about 1 3 /102 4 per
average cell per day.
Endogenous metabolism
In contrast to the clustered distribution of ioniza-
tions and initial ROS from IR, endogenously pro-
duced ROS are comparatively widely spaced,
although their production is much higher in some
cellular compartments, as in mitochondria, than
others.30 Irrespective of origin, the metabolic pro-
duction rate of ROS in each cell is large. These
radicals have different fates; most are scavenged and
short lived; many initiate chain reactions on bilayer
lipid membranes reaching throughout the cell;
biochemical reactions of ROS with macromolecules
such as lipids, sugar moieties, proteins and DNA
have been measured in cytoplasm and nucleus. The
quantification of such ROS reaction products is
beset by technical pitfalls largely stemming from
the presence of oxygen during the analyses. In vitro
measurement of mitochondrial ROS leakage as-
sesses 2]/3% of the metabolized oxygen to be
converted to ROS, which would amount to an
average production of 1010 cytoplasmic ROS per
cell per day.57 Recently, this value for in vivo
mitochondrial ROS leakage is estimated to be closer
to 109, 30 (Table 2). With about 6 3 /102 3 of the
average cell mass being DNA, the assumption that
102 3 of the extra-mitochondrial cellular ROS and
their various secondary reaction products referred to
above induce 106 DNA oxidamages per cell per day
is not unreasonable. This value of 102 3
is also
consistent with the production of DNA damage by
about 102 2 of the primary free radicals stochasti-
cally generated in the cell by low-LET radiation.
Thus, the above selection of steady state alterations
with resulting 106 DNA oxidamages per cell per day
appears justified (Table 1). Therefore, on average
about 106 DNA damage events per cell per day may
be estimated to occur from ROS alone and without
considering the contribution from micronutrient
deficiencies and environmental toxins. The value
of 106 DNA oxidamages is indicated in Table 1.
Even though the probability of non-radiation-
induced DNA oxidamages and secondary DNA
alterations from them occurring in clusters is ex-
tremely small, the numerical value of clustering
effects on DNA from such large numbers is con-
sidered not to be negligible. As shown in Table 3 and
used in Table 5, 10% of DNA damages largely from ×/ OH radicals and secondary ROS products are
assumed to form SSB.29,58
Other non-radiation sources of DNA damage also
contribute to forming SSB. The above assessment of
endogenous DNA damage is increased significantly
by DNA damage produced by micronutrient deficiencies.
Broken chromosomes due to micronutrient
deficiencies appear to be induced by the same
mechanism as radiation, but are likely to be of far
greater significance. Folate deficiency causes mas-
sive uracil incorporation (approximately 4 million
per cell) into DNA,6 which leads to excision repair
of the uracils by uracil-DNA glycosylase and apyr-
imidinic endonuclease, generating transient SSB
that could result in a more hazardous DSB if two
opposing breaks are formed.6,8,59 Ten per cent of the
US population was folate deficient at the level at
which these chromosome breaks were observed.7 Similarly, deficiencies of the vitamins B12 and B6
can also cause uracil incorporation (Ames, unpub-
lished results) and subsequently chromosome
breaks.60 Approximately 4% of the population is
deficient (less than half of the RDA) in vitamin B12,
and about 10% is deficient in vitamin B6.7 Vitamins
C and E can help protect against DNA oxidation, and
therefore, deficiencies in either of these two vita-
mins (15% and 20%, respectively) may lead to DNA
damage.7 Furthermore, deficiencies in iron (7%) and
zinc (18%) induce DNA damage and chromosome
breaks.7 The main source of many of these micro-
nutrients is from fruits and vegetables in the diet.
Over 200 epidemiological studies show that the
quarter of the population that eats the fewest fruits
and vegetables has about twice the cancer rate, for
most types of cancer, as the quarter that eats the
most.61 Given that many micronutrient deficiencies
act as radiation mimics in causing DNA damage,
micronutrient deficiencies and radiation should be
compared for perspective. The prevalence of these
deficiencies suggests that micronutrient deficiency
may be a considerably larger contributor to DNA
damage than radiation at low doses.
SSB from whatever source and when occurring
within minutes on opposing strands carrying a SSB
within five base pairs, or a base damage within three
to six base pairs, of each other are here considered to
evolve into one DSB.17,40,62 This simplistic ap-
proach does not reflect the enormous complexity
of DSB production from probably not homoge-
neously distributed metabolic oxidative damages of
DNA. Additional simple and complex DSB arise
from different enzyme effects on primary DNA
oxidamages and SSB produced by them.17,63 ] 65 In
this analysis repair half times are taken to be 5 min
for SSB and 25 min for base damage. These time
constraints for neighboring SSB and/or base damage
to yield one DSB estimate a conservative probability
of 10 to the - 7
for non-radiation caused daily DNA oxidamages to form a DSB.
.
The consequent probable
average endogenous daily production of DSB is 0.1
per cell per day (Tables 3 and 5).
Qualitative relationships of non-radiation-induced
and radiation DNA damage
It follows that under the assumptions given above,
the ratio of DSB per average cell per day produced
from non-radiation sources to those induced by low-
LET background radiation of 1 mGy per year is on
the order of at least 102 1/102 4
, namely 103
(Table
4). This ratio is in close agreement with a recent best
estimate of 950.66 Within this calculated relatively
large number of non-radiation-induced DSB, the
spectrum of biochemical characteristics is expected
to include DSB that are similar to those produced by
radiation.17 The efficacy of the complex repair
mechanisms operating in normal cells in eliminat-
ing most of the relatively rare radiation-induced
DSB also justifies this appraisal. The ratio of all
DNA alterations produced per average cell per day
from non-radiation sources to those produced by
background radiation is at least 2 3 /108
, as discussed
above.
However, DSB are calculated to comprise
only 102 7 of the endogenous and probably of all
non-radiation-induced DNA alterations whereas
they comprise 2 3 /102 2 of the background radia-
tion-induced DNA alterations. In other words, the
probability of DSB per DNA alteration from back-
ground radiation is probably close to 105
times
larger than the corresponding probability per altera-
tion from non-radiation source. This conforms to the
qualitative difference in DNA damage and in the
overall effectiveness in repairing DNA damage from
IR and non-radiation sources.
DNA damage control system
The physiological components
The physiological DNA damage control system, as
defined above (see introduction) attempts to pre-
serve the genome and is taken to include mechananisms of:
1) damage prevention, mainly by radical
detoxification; 2) enzymatic repair at various levels
of damage complexity; and 3) removal of damaged
cells by apoptosis, or necrosis and globally by
immune responses.9 ] 18,21 ] 23 The relative contribu-
tion of each component of the DNA damage control
system is estimated in Figure 1. The magnitude of
these respective contributions corresponds with
presently accepted cell biology data.
ROS detoxification is considered, as discussed
above, to allow 102 3 of the cytoplasmic cellular
ROS to produce 106 DNA oxidamages per cell per
day (Table 1, Figure 1). Various enzymatic DNA
repair mechanisms eventually reduce the entirety of
non-radiation-caused DNA alterations to persisting
alterations by a factor of about 102 4
, i.e., to leave
only 102 persistent DNA alterations from endogen-
ous ROS sources alone53 (Appendix, Figure 1); these
are still subject to removal. In view of the relative
rarity of non-radiation-induced DSB compared to
total DNA alterations, the inclusion of a reduction
factor of about 10 to the minus 1
for repair of DSB 13 does not
alter this assessment (Appendix).
Regarding radiation-induced DNA alterations,
those from DSB constitute a relatively large fraction
of about 2 x 10 to the minus 2. The various components of the
DNA damage control system are assumed to act
according to the type of the radiation-induced
alteration. As discussed above, 1 mGy of low-LET
background radiation causes about 5 x /10 to the minus 3
total
DNA alterations and 102 4 DSB per average cell per
day. The persistent damage remaining after repair,
then, consists of 102 5 DSB per average cell per day
with only a minute contribution of about 5 3 /102 7 persistent damages other than DSB. Thus, the ratio
of persistent damage produced per average cell per
day from non-radiation sources ]/ being overwhel-
mingly other than DSB, i.e., \> 10 to the 2 - to the radia-
tion-induced persistent damage ]/ mainly from DSB,
i.e., 10 to the - 5
, is \> 10 to the 07
(Appendix, Table 5). This ratio
again emphasizes the importance of non-radiation-
induc to the ed DNA damage, despite the relatively low
number of steady state DNA oxidamages assumed
for the present discourse.
Finally, cells with persistent DNA alterations, i.e.,
alterations that either escaped repair or are DNA
mutations, may eventually be removed from tissues
mainly by immune mechanisms and apoptosis; this
also holds for cells pre-damaged by low doses.1 The
persisting DNA alterations in remaining cells are
here termed mutations, whether non-radiation- or
radiation-induced. The estimated reduction factor of
10 to the - 2 appears conservative and here appropriate in
view of the known immune response to spontaneous
and transplanted tumor cells in rodents and humans
and the known relationship between immune dys-
function and the development of infections and
malignant tumors.1,23,67 ] 70 The above ratio of > 10 to the 7
for persistent DNA damages from the non-
radiation to radiation sources remains unchanged
for the correspondingly produced mutations.
Thus, in this assessment, the DNA damage control
system reduces the probability of damages only
produced by ROS alterations of DNA in normal
cells by a factor of 10 to the 6
to about one mutation per cell
per day (Figure 1). With this assumed lower value of
the natural average rate of accumulation of muta-
tions, a human cell would acquire about 400 DNA
mutations per year, or close to 3 x 10 to the 4 over a period
of 70 years. This would amount to a probability of
about 10 to the - 5 average for an individual base pair to
change in the human genome by the time old age is
attained.
The effect of low-dose of low-LET radiation on the
damage control system
The various components of the DNA damage control
system may be stimulated by low concentrations of
ROS. For instance, the human apurinic/apyrimidi-
nic (AP) endonuclease (APE) that plays a central
role in repairing DNA oxidamages, may be activated
selectively by sublethal levels of a variety of ROS
and ROS generators, including IR, but not other
genotoxicants, such as UV light and alkylating
agents.71 Likewise, vitamin E deficiency, as shown
in mouse bone marrow, may induce biochemical
reactions that are linked to ROS detoxification.72,73
Alterations in concentrations of cellular ROS may
control enzymes in apoptosis, the expression of
various genes, also those that participate in cellular
defense, repair and damage removal, and influence
the biology of aging.74,75 These data suggest that
cellular ROS may directly or indirectly produce or
suppress DNA alterations depending on ROS con-
centration. In this context, the system has no way of
knowing the source of the ultimate lesion in DNA,
be it from IR or non-radiation sources.
In view of the direct or indirect low-dose induc-
tion of a burst of ROS in the cell per energy
deposition event, consecutive signaling effects may
at least in part be responsible for the observation on
low-dose induced stimulation of various compo-
nents of the DNA damage control system. As already
alluded to above, low-doses of low-LET radiation
have been shown in various species and cell types to
stimulate the control system at molecular and
cellular levels with a delay and over prolonged
periods of time, from hours to weeks: radical
detoxification;(72,76 ] 78 prevention of persistent
DNA damage, probably by induced repair;52,79 ] 81
and removal of damaged cells, either by apopto-
sis,9,10,18,82,83 by low-dose specific hypersensitiv-
ity,84,85 or by stimulated immune response.67 ] 70,86
With the above assumptions and justified approx-
imations, the ratio of DSB from non-radiation
sources to those from low-LET background radiation
is calculated to be about \/103
(Table 4), and the
corresponding ratio of the overall remaining DNA
damage to be \/107
(Appendix). This assessment
may need adjustment by orders of magnitude de-
pending on the individual cellular extent of non-
radiation damage to DNA. Nevertheless, the preva-
lence of non-radiation DNA damage over damage
from background radiation is in agreement with the
generally accepted high ratio of cancers from these
two sources. It follows that the low-dose induction
of the DNA damage control system acting over hours
to weeks after irradiation obviously affects mainly
DNA damage from non-radiation sources, even at
considerably higher dose levels than those from
background radiation (Table 5).
In order to now introduce the question of the
probable net effect following low-dose irradiation:
first, low-LET radiation is considered, as it may
cause low cell doses even from single hits; second,
immediate radiation-induced DNA alterations are
known to increase as a linear function of dose; third,
the various components of the physiological DNA
damage control system can respond to low cell
doses, as referenced above (Figure 2). These re-
sponses, except for apoptosis, whenever examined
as function of dose show dose-dependence in that
they increasingly disappear with doses above about
200 mGy.87 In fact, this particular response pattern
is in principle very similar to that frequently seen in
toxicology and pharmacology and typically ex-
presses the ubiquitous characteristics of complex
adaptive systems. As one of many examples: in-
creasing concentrations of penicillin initially stimu-
late growth of Staphylococcus cultures to about
150% of control at about 0.015 units penicillin
per mL broth; with higher penicillin concentrations
bacterial growth falls steeply and linearly, as ex-
pected.88 With the evolution of system complexity
from prokaryotes to eukaryotes, to mammalian
systems, the mechanisms of system adaptation to
potentially toxic agents appear to become increas-
ingly convoluted.89 With the above facts and assumptions the net
effect of an increased low-LET background radiation
from 1 to 10 mGy per year portrays an interesting
scenario, as shown in Figure 2. The increase of the
background dose by a factor of 10 reduces the ratio
of initial endogenous DNA alterations per average
cell per day to those from radiation from 2 3 /108
to
2 3 /107
. This rise in background radiation will
Figure 2 The antimutagenic DNA damage control biosystem response to high background radiation5/120%. Estimates based on data in
literature.
Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage
M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen
298
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increase the number of cells hit per day from about
1/365 (0.003) to about 10/365 (0.03). For the purpose
of this discussion, these cells hit daily, 3% of the
total number, are each assumed to respond with a
60% enhanced effectiveness of the entire DNA
damage control system, lasting over a period of 10
days. Consequently, 30% of the cells will accord-
ingly be affected every 10 days with an increased
total effectiveness of 60% for protective responses.
Thus, the average increase in protective response for
all cells will be 0.3 of 60%, i.e., about 20%. This
assumption is a first approximation that is consis-
tent with the corresponding finding of a 70%
decrease of spontaneous malignant transformations
in cell culture that includes the additional responses
of cells not hit to signaling from hit cells and to hits
in the medium. This decrease in transformation
incidence remains constant following exposures to
one, 10, and 100 mGy, i.e., whether each cell
received an average of one, 10, or 100 hits.90,91 The
resulting estimate of an overall reduction of fixed
DNA damages by 20% at 10 mGy per year is also
consistent with reports of health status of popula-
tions and corresponding radiobiology studies in
high natural background radiation areas of In-
dia,92 ] 95 Iran,96,97 and decreased cancer mortality
rates observed in populations living in ‘high radia-
tion background areas’,98 the largest cohort of
occupational nuclear workers,99 Mayak plutonium
workers,100 and medical cohorts.69,101 ] 105
Discussion
The progressive lifetime accumulation in stem cells
of numerous mutations initiated predominantly by
endogenous metabolic ROS is implicated in aging,
associated degenerative diseases, and can-
cer.25,75,106,107 Although the number of DNA altera-
tions per cell per day produced by ROS, their
secondary products, micronutrient deficiencies,
and environmental toxins remains controversial,
the accelerating accumulation of a large number of
mutations throughout life is a constraining bound-
ary condition. The low steady state value of 200
DNA oxidamages per cell obtained from culture of a
human lung carcinoma cell line52 would correspond
to less than 104 DNA oxidamages per cell per day.
Since it is well accepted that DNA repair reduces
DNA alterations, other than relatively rare DSB, by a
factor of 104
, a steady state of 200 DNA oxidamages
per cell would preclude significant contribution
from ROS to accumulation of mutations in these
cells. The importance of immune surveillance and
apoptosis for removal of persistent unrepaired or
misrepaired alterations suggests that the steady state
value of DNA oxidamages per cell is not signifi-
cantly less than 2.4 3 /104
in mammalian stem cells.
The above assessment of non-radiation- and radia-
tion-induced DNA damage, both quantitatively and
qualitatively, reiterates the need for including the
level of fixed DNA damages from non-radiation
sources when considering the effect of low doses
of IR. Crucial are:
1) The extent of the non-radiation DNA damage
appears to far outweigh the DNA damage
induced by low-dose, low-LET radiation, even
if the steady state cell burden of oxidamages
were an order of magnitude less than assumed.
The ratio of DSB from the two sources falls as
the square of the fractional reduction of primary
DNA oxidamages (Table 5).
2) Consequently, low-dose induced stimulation of
the physiological DNA damage control system,
be it that of radical detoxification, DNA repair,
or cell removal by apoptosis and immune
responses, is expected to act predominantly on
the non-radiation-induced DNA alterations over
hours to weeks after irradiation. This delayed
stimulation, except for apoptosis appears lim-
ited to low doses for it disappears at high doses.
In contrast to low-dose responses, the well-
studied DNA repair mechanisms are the appar-
ent main immediate cellular response operating
after high doses.
Different from low doses of low-LET radiation,
high doses and high dose rates cause DNA damage
outweighing non-radiation damage. A single whole
body exposure to 5 Gy of gamma radiation given
over a period of 1 min can be lethal to humans if not
properly treated. Yet, this dose produces within
about a minute only some 104 DNA alterations per
cell. On the other hand, 106 DNA oxidamages are
taken to be produced from non-radiation sources per
day, i.e., about 700 per min. (see Figure 1). Thus,
during the 1 min exposure the ratio of 104 radiation-
induced DNA alterations to about 700 non-radiation
DNA oxidamages per cell average is about 15:1, with
a corresponding DSB ratio of 3 3 /106
:1. For compar-
ison, the corresponding ratios are 5 3 /102 9
:1 and
102 3
:1 per cell per day, respectively, as they result
per cell average from about 5 3 /102 3 daily back-
ground radiation-induced DNA alterations to 106
alterations from endogenous sources.
This very large difference of DSB from radiation-
and non-radiation-induced DNA damage is, of
course, the consequence of the numerical and
qualitative difference between the DNA alterations
from the two sources, as discussed above. High
Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage
M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen
299
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doses of IR not only cause a dose dependent amount
of DNA damage, but are also expected to disrupt the
homeostatic cell function of the DNA damage con-
trol system, as was shown indirectly for the radical
detoxification system.41,108 Obviously, multiple
functional defects caused by high doses eventually
determine the fate of the cell.
Indeed, the doses absorbed by a given number of
individual cells and perhaps corresponding masses
of inter-cellular space are of greater importance than
absorbed dose to tissue. A tissue effect is the
consequence of all cellular responses. With increas-
ing tissue doses, the fraction of cells experiencing
energy deposition from a particle track, i.e., being
hit, increases to one and eventually all cells experi-
ence multiple hits proportional to dose. With low-
LET radiation, the individual hit to cells causes on
average a relatively low cell dose, whereas a hit from
high-LET radiation causes on average a relatively
high cell dose. Thus, a single hit to a cell from
100 keV rays delivers an average cell dose of about
1 mGy, while a hit from a 4 MeV alpha particle
delivers an average cell dose of about 300 mGy.31 The biological effects in the hit cells differ accord-
ingly.
In the low-dose region of high-LET radiation,
where the fraction of cells hit is below one, non-
hit neighboring cells have also shown detriment, for
example, chromosomal aberrations, from factors
which can be transferred from one cell to an-
other,35,109 so-called clastogenic factors causing by-
stander effects. Such signaling effects may also alter
gene expression36 and need special attention regard-
ing the ratio of detriment to benefit in the exposed
tissue. This intercellular signaling also appears to be
linked to ROS.110 Indeed, if toxic agents irrespective
of their origin cause DNA damage, at low concentra-
tions they should principally be considered also to
stimulate the physiological DNA damage control
system. In the case of clastogenic factors, the relative
contributions of the damaging and protecting cellu-
lar responses to the toxic agent again are likely to
depend on the agent’s concentration in the cell.
Moreover, though clastogenic factors may persist for
years after irradiation,111 statistically significant
human epidemiologic studies have shown that
low-dose high-LET radiation of the lung decreases
the risk of lung cancer.100,112 Although these con-
centrations and time dependent relationships are
currently unknown, the balance between damaging
and protecting cellular responses may decide the
degree of net damage also from clastogenic factors in
intact biological tissues. Effects from the irradiated
matrix on cellular functions also need to be con-
sidered.42,43
In principle, IR has been shown to have a dual
effect at low cell doses, one of which causes DNA
damage and the other stimulates the physiological
system that constantly controls the sources and
consequences of the level of steady state endogen-
ous DNA damage. At high cell doses the protecting
effect, except that for apoptosis, has been observed
to disappear. The balance between these two princi-
pal effects at various cell dose levels appears crucial
for the outcome of tissue response.
Summary
On the basis of experimental data and justified
assumptions, one may state that steady state of
non-radiation-induced DNA damage far outweigh
DNA damage from low doses of low-LET radiation,
both quantitatively and qualitatively. Because tissue
effects are predominantly the consequence of in-
dividual cellular responses, the doses to micro-
masses of cellular dimensions, i.e., cell doses, in
tissues appear primarily more relevant than the
conventional absorbed dose to tissue. Low cell
doses, and perhaps also correlated intercellularly
operating factors, unequivocally cause a dual effect,
as shown in various cell types and species: 1) a rise
in DNA damage above background as a function of
dose; and 2) a stimulation of the physiological DNA
damage control system in terms of ROS detoxifica-
tion, DNA repair and removal of damaged cells. This
stimulation lasts from hours to weeks after irradia-
tion and, except that of apoptosis, vanishes at high
cell doses.
The low-dose induced stimulation of the DNA
damage control system appears as a physiological
stress response, which also operates on endogenous
ROS and non-radiation-induced DNA alterations
over prolonged periods of time. Since non-radia-
tion-induced DNA alterations and ensuing damage
apparently far exceed corresponding effects from
low-dose and low dose rate of low-LET radiation,
the radiation-induced adaptive responses are ex-
pected to affect predominantly the non-radiation
DNA damage for a prolonged period of time after
individual cells experience energy deposition
events.
The physiological DNA damage control system, in
fact, operates as an antimutagenic biosystem. It
follows that gene mutations caused by non-radiation
sources are expected to be reduced accordingly by
low doses of low-LET radiation. There is reason to
assume that this also occurs following low doses of
high-LET radiation, where cell doses are high but
the fraction of hit cells is low, and intercellularly
operating factors have been observed. The line of
Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage
M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen
300
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reasoning and the conclusions of this report suggest
targeted experimental approaches to verify them and
directly confirm the low-dose induced reduction of
the level of non-radiation-induced DNA damage and
related incidence of cancer in the low-dose exposed
population. As more refined data becomes available,
such data can replace the assumptions used and
alter the calculations shown in Tables 1]/5.
Acknowledgements
The authors gratefully acknowledge the encourage-
ment and nancial support given by the Office of
Biological and Environmental Research, the US
Department of Energy, Washington, DC, and the
Ofce of Nuclear Materials, Safety and Safeguards,
the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Washing-
ton, DC. The authors deeply appreciate the valuable
discussions with Drs B Ames, K Beckman, M
Dizdaroglu, M Frazier, CJ Paperiello, D Schulte-
Frohlinde, S Wallace, and John Ward, and the
continued support and encouragement of Radiation,
Science and Health, Inc., Worcester Polytechnic
Institute, Worcester, MA.
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