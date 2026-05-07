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(1) School of Medicine, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA;

(2) Medical Department, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, NY, USA

Myron Polycove

Ludwig Feinendegen

Ionizing radiation (IR) causes damage to DNA that is

apparently proportional to absorbed dose. The incidence

of radiation-induced cancer in humans unequivocally

rises with the value of absorbed doses above about

300 mGy, in a seemingly linear fashion. Extrapolation of

this linear correlation down to zero-dose constitutes the

linear-no-threshold (LNT) hypothesis of radiation-in-

duced cancer incidence. The corresponding dose-risk

correlation, however, is questionable at doses lower than

300 mGy. Non-radiation induced DNA damage and, in

consequence, oncogenic transformation in non-irradiated

cells arises from a variety of sources, mainly from weak

endogenous carcinogens such as reactive oxygen species

(ROS) as well as from micronutrient deficiencies and

environmental toxins. In order to relate the low prob-

ability of radiation-induced cancer to the relatively high

incidence of non-radiation carcinogenesis, especially at

low-dose irradiation, the quantitative and qualitative

differences between the DNA damages from non-radia-

tion and radiation sources need to be addressed and put

into context of physiological mechanisms of cellular

protection.

This paper summarizes a co-operative approach by the

authors to answer the questions on the quantitative and

qualitative DNA damages from non-radiation sources,

largely endogenous ROS, and following exposure to low

doses of IR. The analysis relies on published data and

justified assumptions and considers the physiological

capacity of mammalian cells to protect themselves con-

stantly by preventing and repairing DNA damage.

Furthermore, damaged cells are susceptible to removal

by apoptosis or the immune system. The results suggest

that the various forms of non-radiation DNA damage in

tissues far outweigh corresponding DNA damage from

low-dose radiation exposure at the level of, and well

above, background radiation.

These data are examined within the context of low-dose

radiation induction of cellular signaling that may stimu-

late cellular protection systems over hours to weeks

against accumulation of DNA damage. The particular

focus is the hypothesis that these enhanced and persisting

protective responses reduce the steady state level of non-

radiation DNA damage, thereby reducing deleterious

outcomes such as cancer and aging.

The emerging model urgently needs rigorous experi-

mental testing, since it suggests, importantly, that the LNT

hypothesis is invalid for complex adaptive systems such

as mammalian organisms. Human & Experimental Tox-

icology (2003) 22, 290 ]/306

Introduction

It is well known that ionizing radiation (IR) inter-

feres with cellular functions at all levels. Cell death

and late effects such as malignant tumors may result

as a consequence of unrepaired damage to DNA in

affected cells. Relatively high values of an absorbed

dose (D), above about 300 mGy, have been used in

most experimental studies for practical reasons. In

humans exposed to acute gamma ray doses between

300 mGy and 2 Gy, the risk of cancer in the exposed

individuals appears to be proportional to D.1 For

purposes of radiation protection and risk assess-

ment, the proportionality of D and cancer risk has

been assumed to extend down to zero D. This

assumption defines the linear-no-threshold (LNT)

hypothesis.2 Even in non-irradiated cells, DNA damage is

continuously being produced, in large part due to

reactive oxygen species (ROS) generated by normal

oxidative metabolism3 ] 5 and augmenting effects

from various environmental toxins and deficiencies

of micronutrients,6 ] 8 which are in part antioxidants

or involved in metabolism and repair processes.

*Correspondence: Myron Pollycove, School of Medicine, Uni-

versity of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

E-mail: pollycove@comcast.net

Human & Experimental Toxicology (2003) 22: 290 ]/306

www.hetjournal.com

Ó Arnold 2003 10.1191/0960327103ht365oa

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Normal cells have various mechanisms for prevent-

ing and repairing such damage and removing da-

maged cells.9 ] 22 These mechanisms are here

collectively denoted as the DNA damage control

system. At the level of tissues, the immune system

physiologically operates also removing damaged

cell23 and, therefore, is here included in the DNA

damage control system. Deficiency in this system

may cause disease, accelerate aging and increase the

probability of malignant transformation and can-

cer.11,24,25 These components of prevention and

repair of DNA damage, and removal of damaged

cells physiologically operate at various levels of

biological organization, functioning as an efficient

network that maintains homeostasis of the organism

in the face of constant challenges from potentially

toxic doses of various agents from endogenous or

environmental sources.

IR also induces ROS. However, with low absorbed

doses to cells, in addition to damaging DNA, IR has

been shown in various species and cell types to

activate cellular signaling with stimulation of var-

ious components of the DNA damage control sys-

tem. These relationships are crucial to

understanding the responses of biological systems

to low-dose irradiation. Existing experimental and

epidemiological data on low-dose, low-LET (linear

energy transfer) radiation effects support threshold

or even hormetic effects, rather that a linear dose

response.26 ] 28 The present paper summarizes and extends a co-

operative approach to answer these questions dur-

ing a meeting in Berkeley, CA, USA, 2]/3 June 1998.

The analyses rely on published data and justified

assumptions. The particular focus is the experimen-

tally justified hypothesis that low-dose IR-induced

cellular signaling that over hours to weeks stimu-

lates various mechanisms of physiological control

concomitantly reduces the steady state level of non-

radiation DNA damage. The model in this paper

urgently needs more rigorous experimental testing,

in that it suggests, importantly, that the LNT

hypothesis may be invalid.

Quantitative aspect of DNA damage

Ionizing radiation

The interaction of IR with biological systems in-

evitably results in abundant production of ROS

following the ionization of water molecules.29,30

The spacing of these ionizations and resulting ROS

depends upon the type and energy of IR, with their

characteristic particle tracks.31 Electrons such as

Compton electrons derived from X- or gamma- rays

and beta particles produce instantaneous ioniza-

tions usually more widely dispersed than those

derived from protons, alpha particles, and heavy

ions, including atomic recoil nuclei from neutron

interaction. The average energy loss through both

ionization and excitation per unit length of particle

track is conventionally specified by the term linear

energy transfer (LET);32 within certain limits its

value allows prediction of the degree of biological

effects. However, energy loss along tracks is not

uniform; clusters of densely spaced ionizations and

resultant ROS occur randomly along tracks, and

nearly always at the terminal portions of low-LET

radiation such as electrons. The heterogeneity of

energy deposition both through particle tracks in

tissues and through ionizations and excitations

along the individual tracks in cells is particularly

noteworthy when one analyzes effects from low

doses and low-dose rates.33 Regarding dose rate,

the time intervals between consecutive energy de-

position events in a defined micromass of tissue are

crucial for the evolution of biological effects.26,34

Radiation effects in cells are produced predomi-

nantly by the energy deposited in them. Non-

irradiated cells may also be affected, by intercellular

factors transferred in part through gap junctions

from high dosed neighboring cells.35 ] 37 At very low

doses, only a fraction of cells in tissues experiences

single track events, i.e., are hit. An average electron

track caused by 100 keV X-rays produces a dose of

about 1 mGy in the ‘hit’ mammalian cell of 1 ng

(nanogram) mass average.31,38,39 Such a track creates

approximately 200 ionizations, about 80% of which

cause ROS, many leading to secondary effects.

These include membrane peroxidation and DNA

alterations as radiolysis products, here termed oxi-

dative damages (DNA oxidamages) in addition to the

less frequent DNA damages from direct ioniza-

tions.17 The cellular DNA damage produced by

1 mGy, i.e., one hit from low-LET radiation per

cell, involves an average of about two alterations

irrespective of their nature.40 This is roughly equiva-

lent to the annual damage per cell in the human

body from low-LET background radiation of 1 mGy

per year. At this dose rate, each micromass of 1 ng

(one cell) is hit on average once per year.26,41 Thus,

about 2/365, i.e., about 5 3 /102 3

, alterations result

on average per cell per day in the low-LET exposed

body from direct hits and some bystander effects

may perhaps occur but are likely negligible at such

low doses. A minute fraction of cells hit from

natural high-LET exposure add corresponding direct

and bystander effects, mainly in the respiratory tract

from radon and its daughter nuclides. Lasting

functional changes of cellular matrix must be

Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage

M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen

291

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considered but are unlikely at low-LET low

doses.42,43

Endogenous metabolism

Mammalian cells are known to carry a steady state

level of DNA damage. A few of these alterations are

produced by errors during DNA replication but with

a very low probability. The low error frequency of

102 10 mistakes per base pair each replication cycle

is derived from 102 5

for initial base pairing, 102 2

for proofreading and 102 3 due to mismatch repair.13 Relatively few errors arise also by thermal instability

of DNA yielding deamination of cytosine [102/cell/

day(c/d)] and depurination (5 3 /103/c/d).12 DNA

damage arises mainly from normal oxygen metabo-

lism by way of ROS,3 ] 5 as well as by deficiencies of

micronutrients,7 and other endogenous as well as

environmental toxins. The quantity of DNA damage

from ROS has been estimated repeatedly. At steady

state, the number of DNA oxidamages per cell in rat

and human cells from endogenous ROS alone is

difficult to measure and reported cellular analyses

of steady state numbers per cell range from 2.4 3 /104

to 1.2 3 /106

.4,5,16,44 ] 49 The steady state number of

2.4 3 /104 oxidamages per cell per day is comparable

with the recently reported steady state values50 and

the steady state level of 4 3 /103 apurinic sites in

cultured human fibroblasts.51 In the special case of a

human lung carcinoma cell line in culture (A549) a

total of as little as 200 DNA oxidamages per cell may

represent the steady state situation.52 For the pre-

sent discussion, the low value of 2.4 3 /104 oxida-

mages per cell in vivo will be considered to be

reasonable until more refined data become available.

More than 20 different DNA oxidamages from

endogenous sources have been identified. Measured

half-lives for the elimination of 10 DNA oxidamages

in human lymphoblast cells after H2O2 treatment

range from 8 min to about an hour.16 As discussed

below and in Table 3 10% of endogenous DNA

oxidamages are assumed to form single-strand

breaks (SSB) with a repair half-life of about 5

min.53 This would not significantly change the

average half-life of the DNA oxidamages. For the

purpose of the present discussion, an average

elimination half-time of 25 min is taken for the 10

measured oxidamages; the corresponding repair

time for these oxidamages is then about 25 3 /1/ln

2, i.e., about 36 min. Taking these oxidamages to be

representative contributors to the steady state of

2.4 3 /104 oxidamages per cell being replaced every

36 min, approximately 106 DNA oxidamages per cell

would be produced daily, see Table 1, compared

with daily turnover of 2 3 /106 apurinic sites in

living human fibroblasts.51 These data do not con-

sider a published lower value5

that is widely

rejected for reasons of error sources that are stated

to relate to the urinalysis of guanine derived

oxidamages released by cells, enzymatically de-

graded in the body and excreted in the urine.

Accordingly, the probability of a single DNA nucleo-

tide out of a total of 6 3 /109 per cell being endogen-

ously damaged per day is taken here to be on average

about 106/6 3 /109

, i.e., 1.5 3 /102 4 based on the

conservative assumption used in Table 1.

Quantitative relationship between endogenous and

radiation DNA damage

Comparing the number of endogenous DNA altera-

tions to that produced by the above low-LET back-

ground radiation results in the surprising ratio of

about 106/(5 3 /102 3

)5 /2 3 /108

. This huge ratio in-

dicates that the existing complex system that con-

trols DNA damage and assures cellular integrity

probably has evolved in response to endogenous

rather than to radiation-induced damage.54

Table 1 Endogenous DNA oxidative adducts (OXE)/cell/d

Assume: Assume:

/Steady state OXE=cell:2:4 3 104 [1 ] 10-3 of ROS and their secondary

/DNA repair T1=2:25min(average)

[2 ] reaction products form OXE

[3 ]

Then, Then,

OXE/cell/d:/2.4 3 /104 3 /24 3 /60/(25 3 /[loge 2]2 1

) OXE/cell/d:/109 [3; 4 ] 3 /102 3 OXE/cell/d:/106 OXE/cell/d:/106

[1] 5

; [2] 16; [3] See text: Qualitative aspect of DNA damage: Endogenous metabolism; [4] See Table 2.

Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage

M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen

292

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Qualitative aspect of DNA damage

Ionizing radiation

In order to properly compare the consequences of

radiation- and non-radiation-induced DNA damage,

a qualitative assessment is needed. Experimental

observations on particle tracks at various doses of

IR, as well as their computer analysis, indicate that

the spacing of tracks and their ionizations and

corresponding initial ROS along them in tissue

and a cell is not uniform.33,55 A majority of these

events, depending upon the LET value, occur in

clusters. The frequency of such clusters at cellular

sensitive sites determines the biological effect.40 Regarding low-LET radiation, about 2 3 /102 2 of

the damage to DNA occurs as double-strand breaks

(DSB).40 DSB are largely caused by the effect of

ionization clusters and considered to be a measure

of potentially serious detriment in mammalian cells

in comparison to single-strand breaks (SSB) and

base changes. The latter two are much more effi-

ciently repaired than are DSB and alone are not very

lethal.56 The above-noted two DNA alterations per

cell per mGy of low-LET radiation include roughly

one base change, one SSB, and 4 3 /102 2 DSB.

Taking again 1 mGy per year low-LET radiation as

a whole body dose from background radiation, the

probability of background radiation-induced DSB

per day is calculated to be about 2 3 /102 2 of the

about 5 3 /102 3

total radiation-induced alterations

per average cell per day, or about 1 3 /102 4 per

average cell per day.

Endogenous metabolism

In contrast to the clustered distribution of ioniza-

tions and initial ROS from IR, endogenously pro-

duced ROS are comparatively widely spaced,

although their production is much higher in some

cellular compartments, as in mitochondria, than

others.30 Irrespective of origin, the metabolic pro-

duction rate of ROS in each cell is large. These

radicals have different fates; most are scavenged and

short lived; many initiate chain reactions on bilayer

lipid membranes reaching throughout the cell;

biochemical reactions of ROS with macromolecules

such as lipids, sugar moieties, proteins and DNA

have been measured in cytoplasm and nucleus. The

quantification of such ROS reaction products is

beset by technical pitfalls largely stemming from

the presence of oxygen during the analyses. In vitro

measurement of mitochondrial ROS leakage as-

sesses 2]/3% of the metabolized oxygen to be

converted to ROS, which would amount to an

average production of 1010 cytoplasmic ROS per

cell per day.57 Recently, this value for in vivo

mitochondrial ROS leakage is estimated to be closer

to 109, 30 (Table 2). With about 6 3 /102 3 of the

average cell mass being DNA, the assumption that

102 3 of the extra-mitochondrial cellular ROS and

their various secondary reaction products referred to

above induce 106 DNA oxidamages per cell per day

is not unreasonable. This value of 102 3

is also

consistent with the production of DNA damage by

about 102 2 of the primary free radicals stochasti-

cally generated in the cell by low-LET radiation.

Thus, the above selection of steady state alterations

with resulting 106 DNA oxidamages per cell per day

appears justified (Table 1). Therefore, on average

about 106 DNA damage events per cell per day may

be estimated to occur from ROS alone and without

considering the contribution from micronutrient

deficiencies and environmental toxins. The value

of 106 DNA oxidamages is indicated in Table 1.

Even though the probability of non-radiation-

induced DNA oxidamages and secondary DNA

alterations from them occurring in clusters is ex-

tremely small, the numerical value of clustering

effects on DNA from such large numbers is con-

sidered not to be negligible. As shown in Table 3 and

used in Table 5, 10% of DNA damages largely from ×/ OH radicals and secondary ROS products are

assumed to form SSB.29,58

Other non-radiation sources of DNA damage also

contribute to forming SSB. The above assessment of

endogenous DNA damage is increased significantly

by DNA damage produced by micronutrient deficiencies.

Broken chromosomes due to micronutrient

deficiencies appear to be induced by the same

mechanism as radiation, but are likely to be of far

greater significance. Folate deficiency causes mas-

sive uracil incorporation (approximately 4 million

per cell) into DNA,6 which leads to excision repair

of the uracils by uracil-DNA glycosylase and apyr-

imidinic endonuclease, generating transient SSB

that could result in a more hazardous DSB if two

opposing breaks are formed.6,8,59 Ten per cent of the

US population was folate deficient at the level at

which these chromosome breaks were observed.7 Similarly, deficiencies of the vitamins B12 and B6

can also cause uracil incorporation (Ames, unpub-

lished results) and subsequently chromosome

breaks.60 Approximately 4% of the population is

deficient (less than half of the RDA) in vitamin B12,

and about 10% is deficient in vitamin B6.7 Vitamins

C and E can help protect against DNA oxidation, and

therefore, deficiencies in either of these two vita-

mins (15% and 20%, respectively) may lead to DNA

damage.7 Furthermore, deficiencies in iron (7%) and

zinc (18%) induce DNA damage and chromosome

breaks.7 The main source of many of these micro-

nutrients is from fruits and vegetables in the diet.

Over 200 epidemiological studies show that the

quarter of the population that eats the fewest fruits

and vegetables has about twice the cancer rate, for

most types of cancer, as the quarter that eats the

most.61 Given that many micronutrient deficiencies

act as radiation mimics in causing DNA damage,

micronutrient deficiencies and radiation should be

compared for perspective. The prevalence of these

deficiencies suggests that micronutrient deficiency

may be a considerably larger contributor to DNA

damage than radiation at low doses.

SSB from whatever source and when occurring

within minutes on opposing strands carrying a SSB

within five base pairs, or a base damage within three

to six base pairs, of each other are here considered to

evolve into one DSB.17,40,62 This simplistic ap-

proach does not reflect the enormous complexity

of DSB production from probably not homoge-

neously distributed metabolic oxidative damages of

DNA. Additional simple and complex DSB arise

from different enzyme effects on primary DNA

oxidamages and SSB produced by them.17,63 ] 65 In

this analysis repair half times are taken to be 5 min

for SSB and 25 min for base damage. These time

constraints for neighboring SSB and/or base damage

to yield one DSB estimate a conservative probability

of 10 to the - 7

for non-radiation caused daily DNA oxidamages to form a DSB.

.

The consequent probable

average endogenous daily production of DSB is 0.1

per cell per day (Tables 3 and 5).

Qualitative relationships of non-radiation-induced

and radiation DNA damage

It follows that under the assumptions given above,

the ratio of DSB per average cell per day produced

from non-radiation sources to those induced by low-

LET background radiation of 1 mGy per year is on

the order of at least 102 1/102 4

, namely 103

(Table

4). This ratio is in close agreement with a recent best

estimate of 950.66 Within this calculated relatively

large number of non-radiation-induced DSB, the

spectrum of biochemical characteristics is expected

to include DSB that are similar to those produced by

radiation.17 The efficacy of the complex repair

mechanisms operating in normal cells in eliminat-

ing most of the relatively rare radiation-induced

DSB also justifies this appraisal. The ratio of all

DNA alterations produced per average cell per day

from non-radiation sources to those produced by

background radiation is at least 2 3 /108

, as discussed

above.

However, DSB are calculated to comprise

only 102 7 of the endogenous and probably of all

non-radiation-induced DNA alterations whereas

they comprise 2 3 /102 2 of the background radia-

tion-induced DNA alterations. In other words, the

probability of DSB per DNA alteration from back-

ground radiation is probably close to 105

times

larger than the corresponding probability per altera-

tion from non-radiation source. This conforms to the

qualitative difference in DNA damage and in the

overall effectiveness in repairing DNA damage from

IR and non-radiation sources.

DNA damage control system

The physiological components

The physiological DNA damage control system, as

defined above (see introduction) attempts to pre-

serve the genome and is taken to include mechananisms of:

1) damage prevention, mainly by radical

detoxification; 2) enzymatic repair at various levels

of damage complexity; and 3) removal of damaged

cells by apoptosis, or necrosis and globally by

immune responses.9 ] 18,21 ] 23 The relative contribu-

tion of each component of the DNA damage control

system is estimated in Figure 1. The magnitude of

these respective contributions corresponds with

presently accepted cell biology data.

ROS detoxification is considered, as discussed

above, to allow 102 3 of the cytoplasmic cellular

ROS to produce 106 DNA oxidamages per cell per

day (Table 1, Figure 1). Various enzymatic DNA

repair mechanisms eventually reduce the entirety of

non-radiation-caused DNA alterations to persisting

alterations by a factor of about 102 4

, i.e., to leave

only 102 persistent DNA alterations from endogen-

ous ROS sources alone53 (Appendix, Figure 1); these

are still subject to removal. In view of the relative

rarity of non-radiation-induced DSB compared to

total DNA alterations, the inclusion of a reduction

factor of about 10 to the minus 1

for repair of DSB 13 does not

alter this assessment (Appendix).

Regarding radiation-induced DNA alterations,

those from DSB constitute a relatively large fraction

of about 2 x 10 to the minus 2. The various components of the

DNA damage control system are assumed to act

according to the type of the radiation-induced

alteration. As discussed above, 1 mGy of low-LET

background radiation causes about 5 x /10 to the minus 3

total

DNA alterations and 102 4 DSB per average cell per

day. The persistent damage remaining after repair,

then, consists of 102 5 DSB per average cell per day

with only a minute contribution of about 5 3 /102 7 persistent damages other than DSB. Thus, the ratio

of persistent damage produced per average cell per

day from non-radiation sources ]/ being overwhel-

mingly other than DSB, i.e., \> 10 to the 2 - to the radia-

tion-induced persistent damage ]/ mainly from DSB,

i.e., 10 to the - 5

, is \> 10 to the 07

(Appendix, Table 5). This ratio

again emphasizes the importance of non-radiation-

induc to the ed DNA damage, despite the relatively low

number of steady state DNA oxidamages assumed

for the present discourse.

Finally, cells with persistent DNA alterations, i.e.,

alterations that either escaped repair or are DNA

mutations, may eventually be removed from tissues

mainly by immune mechanisms and apoptosis; this

also holds for cells pre-damaged by low doses.1 The

persisting DNA alterations in remaining cells are

here termed mutations, whether non-radiation- or

radiation-induced. The estimated reduction factor of

10 to the - 2 appears conservative and here appropriate in

view of the known immune response to spontaneous

and transplanted tumor cells in rodents and humans

and the known relationship between immune dys-

function and the development of infections and

malignant tumors.1,23,67 ] 70 The above ratio of > 10 to the 7

for persistent DNA damages from the non-

radiation to radiation sources remains unchanged

for the correspondingly produced mutations.

Thus, in this assessment, the DNA damage control

system reduces the probability of damages only

produced by ROS alterations of DNA in normal

cells by a factor of 10 to the 6

to about one mutation per cell

per day (Figure 1). With this assumed lower value of

the natural average rate of accumulation of muta-

tions, a human cell would acquire about 400 DNA

mutations per year, or close to 3 x 10 to the 4 over a period

of 70 years. This would amount to a probability of

about 10 to the - 5 average for an individual base pair to

change in the human genome by the time old age is

attained.

The effect of low-dose of low-LET radiation on the

damage control system

The various components of the DNA damage control

system may be stimulated by low concentrations of

ROS. For instance, the human apurinic/apyrimidi-

nic (AP) endonuclease (APE) that plays a central

role in repairing DNA oxidamages, may be activated

selectively by sublethal levels of a variety of ROS

and ROS generators, including IR, but not other

genotoxicants, such as UV light and alkylating

agents.71 Likewise, vitamin E deficiency, as shown

in mouse bone marrow, may induce biochemical

reactions that are linked to ROS detoxification.72,73

Alterations in concentrations of cellular ROS may

control enzymes in apoptosis, the expression of

various genes, also those that participate in cellular

defense, repair and damage removal, and influence

the biology of aging.74,75 These data suggest that

cellular ROS may directly or indirectly produce or

suppress DNA alterations depending on ROS con-

centration. In this context, the system has no way of

knowing the source of the ultimate lesion in DNA,

be it from IR or non-radiation sources.

In view of the direct or indirect low-dose induc-

tion of a burst of ROS in the cell per energy

deposition event, consecutive signaling effects may

at least in part be responsible for the observation on

low-dose induced stimulation of various compo-

nents of the DNA damage control system. As already

alluded to above, low-doses of low-LET radiation

have been shown in various species and cell types to

stimulate the control system at molecular and

cellular levels with a delay and over prolonged

periods of time, from hours to weeks: radical

detoxification;(72,76 ] 78 prevention of persistent

DNA damage, probably by induced repair;52,79 ] 81

and removal of damaged cells, either by apopto-

sis,9,10,18,82,83 by low-dose specific hypersensitiv-

ity,84,85 or by stimulated immune response.67 ] 70,86

With the above assumptions and justified approx-

imations, the ratio of DSB from non-radiation

sources to those from low-LET background radiation

is calculated to be about \/103

(Table 4), and the

corresponding ratio of the overall remaining DNA

damage to be \/107

(Appendix). This assessment

may need adjustment by orders of magnitude de-

pending on the individual cellular extent of non-

radiation damage to DNA. Nevertheless, the preva-

lence of non-radiation DNA damage over damage

from background radiation is in agreement with the

generally accepted high ratio of cancers from these

two sources. It follows that the low-dose induction

of the DNA damage control system acting over hours

to weeks after irradiation obviously affects mainly

DNA damage from non-radiation sources, even at

considerably higher dose levels than those from

background radiation (Table 5).

In order to now introduce the question of the

probable net effect following low-dose irradiation:

first, low-LET radiation is considered, as it may

cause low cell doses even from single hits; second,

immediate radiation-induced DNA alterations are

known to increase as a linear function of dose; third,

the various components of the physiological DNA

damage control system can respond to low cell

doses, as referenced above (Figure 2). These re-

sponses, except for apoptosis, whenever examined

as function of dose show dose-dependence in that

they increasingly disappear with doses above about

200 mGy.87 In fact, this particular response pattern

is in principle very similar to that frequently seen in

toxicology and pharmacology and typically ex-

presses the ubiquitous characteristics of complex

adaptive systems. As one of many examples: in-

creasing concentrations of penicillin initially stimu-

late growth of Staphylococcus cultures to about

150% of control at about 0.015 units penicillin

per mL broth; with higher penicillin concentrations

bacterial growth falls steeply and linearly, as ex-

pected.88 With the evolution of system complexity

from prokaryotes to eukaryotes, to mammalian

systems, the mechanisms of system adaptation to

potentially toxic agents appear to become increas-

ingly convoluted.89 With the above facts and assumptions the net

effect of an increased low-LET background radiation

from 1 to 10 mGy per year portrays an interesting

scenario, as shown in Figure 2. The increase of the

background dose by a factor of 10 reduces the ratio

of initial endogenous DNA alterations per average

cell per day to those from radiation from 2 3 /108

to

2 3 /107

. This rise in background radiation will

Figure 2 The antimutagenic DNA damage control biosystem response to high background radiation5/120%. Estimates based on data in

literature.

Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage

M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen

298

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increase the number of cells hit per day from about

1/365 (0.003) to about 10/365 (0.03). For the purpose

of this discussion, these cells hit daily, 3% of the

total number, are each assumed to respond with a

60% enhanced effectiveness of the entire DNA

damage control system, lasting over a period of 10

days. Consequently, 30% of the cells will accord-

ingly be affected every 10 days with an increased

total effectiveness of 60% for protective responses.

Thus, the average increase in protective response for

all cells will be 0.3 of 60%, i.e., about 20%. This

assumption is a first approximation that is consis-

tent with the corresponding finding of a 70%

decrease of spontaneous malignant transformations

in cell culture that includes the additional responses

of cells not hit to signaling from hit cells and to hits

in the medium. This decrease in transformation

incidence remains constant following exposures to

one, 10, and 100 mGy, i.e., whether each cell

received an average of one, 10, or 100 hits.90,91 The

resulting estimate of an overall reduction of fixed

DNA damages by 20% at 10 mGy per year is also

consistent with reports of health status of popula-

tions and corresponding radiobiology studies in

high natural background radiation areas of In-

dia,92 ] 95 Iran,96,97 and decreased cancer mortality

rates observed in populations living in ‘high radia-

tion background areas’,98 the largest cohort of

occupational nuclear workers,99 Mayak plutonium

workers,100 and medical cohorts.69,101 ] 105

Discussion

The progressive lifetime accumulation in stem cells

of numerous mutations initiated predominantly by

endogenous metabolic ROS is implicated in aging,

associated degenerative diseases, and can-

cer.25,75,106,107 Although the number of DNA altera-

tions per cell per day produced by ROS, their

secondary products, micronutrient deficiencies,

and environmental toxins remains controversial,

the accelerating accumulation of a large number of

mutations throughout life is a constraining bound-

ary condition. The low steady state value of 200

DNA oxidamages per cell obtained from culture of a

human lung carcinoma cell line52 would correspond

to less than 104 DNA oxidamages per cell per day.

Since it is well accepted that DNA repair reduces

DNA alterations, other than relatively rare DSB, by a

factor of 104

, a steady state of 200 DNA oxidamages

per cell would preclude significant contribution

from ROS to accumulation of mutations in these

cells. The importance of immune surveillance and

apoptosis for removal of persistent unrepaired or

misrepaired alterations suggests that the steady state

value of DNA oxidamages per cell is not signifi-

cantly less than 2.4 3 /104

in mammalian stem cells.

The above assessment of non-radiation- and radia-

tion-induced DNA damage, both quantitatively and

qualitatively, reiterates the need for including the

level of fixed DNA damages from non-radiation

sources when considering the effect of low doses

of IR. Crucial are:

1) The extent of the non-radiation DNA damage

appears to far outweigh the DNA damage

induced by low-dose, low-LET radiation, even

if the steady state cell burden of oxidamages

were an order of magnitude less than assumed.

The ratio of DSB from the two sources falls as

the square of the fractional reduction of primary

DNA oxidamages (Table 5).

2) Consequently, low-dose induced stimulation of

the physiological DNA damage control system,

be it that of radical detoxification, DNA repair,

or cell removal by apoptosis and immune

responses, is expected to act predominantly on

the non-radiation-induced DNA alterations over

hours to weeks after irradiation. This delayed

stimulation, except for apoptosis appears lim-

ited to low doses for it disappears at high doses.

In contrast to low-dose responses, the well-

studied DNA repair mechanisms are the appar-

ent main immediate cellular response operating

after high doses.

Different from low doses of low-LET radiation,

high doses and high dose rates cause DNA damage

outweighing non-radiation damage. A single whole

body exposure to 5 Gy of gamma radiation given

over a period of 1 min can be lethal to humans if not

properly treated. Yet, this dose produces within

about a minute only some 104 DNA alterations per

cell. On the other hand, 106 DNA oxidamages are

taken to be produced from non-radiation sources per

day, i.e., about 700 per min. (see Figure 1). Thus,

during the 1 min exposure the ratio of 104 radiation-

induced DNA alterations to about 700 non-radiation

DNA oxidamages per cell average is about 15:1, with

a corresponding DSB ratio of 3 3 /106

:1. For compar-

ison, the corresponding ratios are 5 3 /102 9

:1 and

102 3

:1 per cell per day, respectively, as they result

per cell average from about 5 3 /102 3 daily back-

ground radiation-induced DNA alterations to 106

alterations from endogenous sources.

This very large difference of DSB from radiation-

and non-radiation-induced DNA damage is, of

course, the consequence of the numerical and

qualitative difference between the DNA alterations

from the two sources, as discussed above. High

Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage

M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen

299

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doses of IR not only cause a dose dependent amount

of DNA damage, but are also expected to disrupt the

homeostatic cell function of the DNA damage con-

trol system, as was shown indirectly for the radical

detoxification system.41,108 Obviously, multiple

functional defects caused by high doses eventually

determine the fate of the cell.

Indeed, the doses absorbed by a given number of

individual cells and perhaps corresponding masses

of inter-cellular space are of greater importance than

absorbed dose to tissue. A tissue effect is the

consequence of all cellular responses. With increas-

ing tissue doses, the fraction of cells experiencing

energy deposition from a particle track, i.e., being

hit, increases to one and eventually all cells experi-

ence multiple hits proportional to dose. With low-

LET radiation, the individual hit to cells causes on

average a relatively low cell dose, whereas a hit from

high-LET radiation causes on average a relatively

high cell dose. Thus, a single hit to a cell from

100 keV rays delivers an average cell dose of about

1 mGy, while a hit from a 4 MeV alpha particle

delivers an average cell dose of about 300 mGy.31 The biological effects in the hit cells differ accord-

ingly.

In the low-dose region of high-LET radiation,

where the fraction of cells hit is below one, non-

hit neighboring cells have also shown detriment, for

example, chromosomal aberrations, from factors

which can be transferred from one cell to an-

other,35,109 so-called clastogenic factors causing by-

stander effects. Such signaling effects may also alter

gene expression36 and need special attention regard-

ing the ratio of detriment to benefit in the exposed

tissue. This intercellular signaling also appears to be

linked to ROS.110 Indeed, if toxic agents irrespective

of their origin cause DNA damage, at low concentra-

tions they should principally be considered also to

stimulate the physiological DNA damage control

system. In the case of clastogenic factors, the relative

contributions of the damaging and protecting cellu-

lar responses to the toxic agent again are likely to

depend on the agent’s concentration in the cell.

Moreover, though clastogenic factors may persist for

years after irradiation,111 statistically significant

human epidemiologic studies have shown that

low-dose high-LET radiation of the lung decreases

the risk of lung cancer.100,112 Although these con-

centrations and time dependent relationships are

currently unknown, the balance between damaging

and protecting cellular responses may decide the

degree of net damage also from clastogenic factors in

intact biological tissues. Effects from the irradiated

matrix on cellular functions also need to be con-

sidered.42,43

In principle, IR has been shown to have a dual

effect at low cell doses, one of which causes DNA

damage and the other stimulates the physiological

system that constantly controls the sources and

consequences of the level of steady state endogen-

ous DNA damage. At high cell doses the protecting

effect, except that for apoptosis, has been observed

to disappear. The balance between these two princi-

pal effects at various cell dose levels appears crucial

for the outcome of tissue response.

Summary

On the basis of experimental data and justified

assumptions, one may state that steady state of

non-radiation-induced DNA damage far outweigh

DNA damage from low doses of low-LET radiation,

both quantitatively and qualitatively. Because tissue

effects are predominantly the consequence of in-

dividual cellular responses, the doses to micro-

masses of cellular dimensions, i.e., cell doses, in

tissues appear primarily more relevant than the

conventional absorbed dose to tissue. Low cell

doses, and perhaps also correlated intercellularly

operating factors, unequivocally cause a dual effect,

as shown in various cell types and species: 1) a rise

in DNA damage above background as a function of

dose; and 2) a stimulation of the physiological DNA

damage control system in terms of ROS detoxifica-

tion, DNA repair and removal of damaged cells. This

stimulation lasts from hours to weeks after irradia-

tion and, except that of apoptosis, vanishes at high

cell doses.

The low-dose induced stimulation of the DNA

damage control system appears as a physiological

stress response, which also operates on endogenous

ROS and non-radiation-induced DNA alterations

over prolonged periods of time. Since non-radia-

tion-induced DNA alterations and ensuing damage

apparently far exceed corresponding effects from

low-dose and low dose rate of low-LET radiation,

the radiation-induced adaptive responses are ex-

pected to affect predominantly the non-radiation

DNA damage for a prolonged period of time after

individual cells experience energy deposition

events.

The physiological DNA damage control system, in

fact, operates as an antimutagenic biosystem. It

follows that gene mutations caused by non-radiation

sources are expected to be reduced accordingly by

low doses of low-LET radiation. There is reason to

assume that this also occurs following low doses of

high-LET radiation, where cell doses are high but

the fraction of hit cells is low, and intercellularly

operating factors have been observed. The line of

Radiation-induced versus endogenous DNA damage

M Pollycove and LE Feinendegen

300

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reasoning and the conclusions of this report suggest

targeted experimental approaches to verify them and

directly confirm the low-dose induced reduction of

the level of non-radiation-induced DNA damage and

related incidence of cancer in the low-dose exposed

population. As more refined data becomes available,

such data can replace the assumptions used and

alter the calculations shown in Tables 1]/5.

Acknowledgements

The authors gratefully acknowledge the encourage-

ment and nancial support given by the Office of

Biological and Environmental Research, the US

Department of Energy, Washington, DC, and the

Ofce of Nuclear Materials, Safety and Safeguards,

the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Washing-

ton, DC. The authors deeply appreciate the valuable

discussions with Drs B Ames, K Beckman, M

Dizdaroglu, M Frazier, CJ Paperiello, D Schulte-

Frohlinde, S Wallace, and John Ward, and the

continued support and encouragement of Radiation,

Science and Health, Inc., Worcester Polytechnic

Institute, Worcester, MA.

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