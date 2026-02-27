Presentation, CERN Colloquium, Geneva, Switzerland - October 3, 2013.
Select slides from this presentation.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Presentation, CERN Colloquium, Geneva, Switzerland - October 3, 2013.
Select slides from this presentation.
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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This comment is submitted on behalf of Rick Sanders in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia
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I prefer the positive to the defensive. With nuclear energy, we have increased the life expectancy of the entire population. Moreover, experiments have been made and are continuing, which prove that too low a level of radioactive isotopes in the body can be fatal to plants and animals.
Furthermore, there are indications that the "Blue Zones" in the world where people in unusual numbers live to be 100 or 110 years old, are unusually high in background radiation.
Thirdly, nuclear medicine has been a terrific blessing, so that many times we can avoid cutting people open with a scalpel!
Nuclear processes are second only to mom and apple pie!