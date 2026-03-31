John Droz initiated this discussion with his article:

Critically Thinking about our Day of Reckoning.

He invited everyone to share their thoughts and comments.

John Droz shared a brief outline of the main events in his life and identified two aspects that are most important: TALENTS and OPPORTUNITIES?

Like John Droz, my life has been blessed with getting to know thousands of wonderful people, enjoying the miracles of nature on this water planet, Earth, and having the advantages of the modern world, made possible by fossil fuels and their by-products. My parents sacrificed and worked to give their four children excellent education. That formed the foundation for using the TALENTS I have. Many OPPORTUNITIES came my way throughout my life and I made good use of most. Sometimes I failed to make the best of an opportunity and sometimes I neglected to be thankful for an opportunity. A lot of details can be seen on my website: John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World.

I have two regrets:

I didn’t make my best effort on some of the OPPORTUNITIES I had. I could have used my TALENTS better. I didn’t always properly thank people who helped me. I could have done better.

My 85 years of life included having wonderful parents, siblings, spouse, children, grandchildren, and teachers. Learning German and Spanish opened doors to people and places that I would never have gotten to know so well otherwise. Having a Swiss engineer friend who likes backpacking around the world. This took me to places in Latin America and Asia that I would not have experienced in the same way on my own.

John Droz is right. We should use the TALENTS we can develop and take advantage of OPPORTUNITIES that come our way. We can't know what the final judgment will be like, but we should judge ourselves and change course as needed.

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