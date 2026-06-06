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Vladimir Putin addressing SPIEF in St. Petersburg, Jun 5 2026

St Petersburg International Economic Forum, SPIEF

The following are excerpts from the keynote address that Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered to the June 5 plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), as transcribed on the Kremlin site. They are taken from the first half of Putin’s speech, which addressed the international strategic dimension; the second half focused on Russia’s domestic economic growth and opportunities for investment.

“The unrivalled and appealing nature of the St. Petersburg Forum lies precisely in the opportunity to engage in free dialogue on matters that are of interest to entrepreneurs, entire industries, and even entire countries. We remain open to everyone interested in engaging with our country and are ready to pursue equal and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are convinced that this particular approach where partners hear one another, understand their partners’ interests, and identify common solutions represents a harmonious path of development and makes it possible to respond to the serious challenges facing the modern-day world…

“(We see) how the short-sighted EU bureaucracy policies are being implemented to the accompaniment of aggressive rhetoric and leading to Europe continuing to lose its standing in the global economy, while also undermining regional and global security. In fact, European elites are inciting chaos and are trying to embroil ever more countries into it.

“These processes did not arise all by themselves; they are the result of the world undergoing the largest structural transformation in decades. This transformation is not a transition from one phase of a cycle to another. We are witnessing a change in the paradigm of global development.

“I would like to bring your attention to what came before. For decades, the global development model was built around a limited number of financial centers, technological solutions, insurance and logistics hubs, credit rating agencies, and reserve currencies. This construct was presented as universal and supposedly suitable for everyone, and, above all, as supposedly neutral. In reality, however, it was increasingly used as a tool to exert political pressure and promote unfair competition, where settlements, technologies, logistics, or even access to information could be cut off at a moment’s notice in order to punish those who chose to act in their own national interests. In essence, it was a deliberately created system of dependency and resource extraction…

“Let me reiterate: the roots of today’s global turbulence lie in the ongoing transition from a vertical, hierarchical model – one that primarily served the interests of a limited number of states – to a far more complex, distributed, and multipolar international order. What does this mean in practice? Above all, it means that the geography of economic growth is changing, with new centers of development emerging across the countries of the Global South… In these countries, populations are growing, the middle class is taking shape, industrial capacity is expanding, and domestic markets are developing. As a result, new cities, roads, ports, energy infrastructure, and digital networks are being built. At the same time, these nations are establishing their own financial institutions…

“Today, international trade is becoming more efficient, direct shipments without unnecessary intermediaries are increasing, settlements in national currencies are developing, and new corridors are opening up. In Eurasia, these include the North-South Corridor, the Trans-Arctic transport route, and connections via the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, the Black Sea, and the Far East. All these projects and logistics routes are tangible features of today’s and, importantly, tomorrow’s development…

“As I have already noted, the sanctions and, basically, the theft of Russia’s international reserves have had an irreversible effect on the positions of the world currencies, the US dollar and the euro. This is an objective reality that cannot be ignored. Today, every country – let me stress, every country without exception – understands that, like Russia, it could at any moment lose access to assets lawfully held in dollars or euros, as well as to Western financial and payment infrastructure… Incidentally, confidence in the West is also being undermined by the state of its public finances, reflected in rising government debt and persistent budget deficits…

“Clearly, given the circumstances, countries around the world are taking their assets out of the West and shifting to payments in national currencies, increasingly using alternative payment systems, and expanding the role of digital financial assets, including central bank digital currencies.

“In its trade relations with its key partners, Russia uses national currencies as the primary means of payment. Thus, the share of the ruble in our export transactions is currently standing at 65 percent, or almost two thirds.

“Importantly, the world needs modern, flexible and responsible financial architecture without risks, prohibitions or barriers, but with incentives for sovereign development. Its instruments must reduce costs, speed up settlements, and expand access to financing, and, of course, ensure proper counteraction to tax evasion, fraud and money laundering. Naturally, this must always be given special attention…

“It is clear that technological progress is the most important factor driving global transformation… In essence, major states—true civilizations—face a historic choice: either they create their own platform and technological frameworks, or they become a digital periphery.”

EIR Daily News • Saturday, June 6, 2026

President Vladimir Putin addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Credit: kremlin.ru

Look East, Young Man!

by Dennis Small (EIRNS) — Jun. 05, 2026

The reader will find that today’s edition of EIR’s daily news report is dedicated largely to developments occurring at or around the June 3-5 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a yearly event sponsored by the Russian government to bring together government, business and other leaders from around the world, to analyze the current strategic situation and foster East-West economic cooperation on a grand scale. This year’s conference gathered about 20,000 delegates from 130 countries.

Our focus here on SPIEF is intentional: it is where solutions to the world’s woes are being discussed. And if we, the people of the United States and Europe are to find our way out of the morass of permanent wars and cultural degradation (and the pessimism it fosters) that today beset us, it will only be by looking east, to the coming Eurasian world.

In his keynote address to the FIESP plenary session June 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin painted a stark picture of the coming demise of the current speculative system:

“The world (is) undergoing the largest structural transformation in decades,” Putin stated. “This transformation is not a transition from one phase of a cycle to another. We are witnessing a change in the paradigm of global development…

… For decades, the global development model was built around a limited number of financial centers, technological solutions, insurance and logistics hubs, credit rating agencies, and reserve currencies… It was increasingly used as a tool to exert political pressure and promote unfair competition, where settlements, technologies, logistics, or even access to information could be cut off at a moment’s notice in order to punish those who chose to act in their own national interests. In essence, it was a deliberately created system of dependency and resource extraction.”

Later in his plenary remarks, Putin turned to sketch out the needed replacement architecture for this defunct system.

“Settlements in national currencies are developing, and new corridors are opening up. In Eurasia, these include the North-South Corridor, the Trans-Arctic transport route, and connections via the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, the Black Sea, and the Far East. All these projects and logistics routes are tangible features of today’s and, importantly, tomorrow’s development……Clearly, given the circumstances, countries around the world are taking their assets out of the West and shifting to payments in national currencies, increasingly using alternative payment systems.”

“Importantly,” Putin emphasized, “the world needs modern, flexible and responsible financial architecture without risks, prohibitions or barriers, but with incentives for sovereign development.”

Putin, like his close strategic ally President Xi Jinping of China, continues to extend a hand of cooperation to the West, and in particular to the United States, to participate in this emerging new architecture. One of the emblematic joint projects discussed on the sidelines of SPIEF is the construction of a tunnel under the Bering Strait that today separates Russia from Alaska—a massive project which, Russia authorities announced at SPIEF, is proceeding to the engineering design stage, and which China has been invited to join.

This is one of the flagship great projects long proposed by American statesman and leading physical economist Lyndon LaRouche. For him, the Bering Strait Tunnel project was part of a broader strategic conception which he presented in numerous locations, including his Nov. 2005 treatise, “TOWARD A SECOND TREATY OF WESTPHALIA; The Coming Eurasian World":

“There are solutions; but, do not deceive yourself into imagining that I am proposing that we could simply turn back the clock to the better times of European civilization’s earlier decades as easily as simply reversing the relevant worst policy-decisions of the recent four decades. You can not relight the candle you have just burned up. It is time for some of us to come together to address the new kinds of deeper challenges facing us now in our future, as not only a nation, but as a world civilization. We must assemble quickly, to study the coincidence of this crisis with other, onrushing changes which also have the character of planet-wide social-political upheavals of tectonic implications.

“With the present systemic breakdown of that imperial, Anglo-Dutch Liberal system of finance which has dominated the planet increasingly since the February 10, 1763 Treaty of Paris, only an appropriate new system, replacing that Liberal system, could prevent the rapid descent of the planet as a whole into a new dark age. Therefore, we must now quickly craft and adopt a new system of relations among all of the leading sovereign nation-states of this planet, a treaty coherent with the principles of the 1648 peace Treaty of Westphalia. This requires a fresh view of the relations between peoples of, respectively, European and Asian cultures. Responsible people must now push forward, urgently, with the discussions needed to define the outlines of the needed direction of agreements.”

LaRouche emphasized then, as do we today: “I shall argue the case for an equitable global treaty arrangement among both nations based upon European civilization and the Asian and other cultures which represent the remaining cultures of the planet.”

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