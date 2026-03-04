Link to the source article.

Earth is a wonderful place with the Sun, Atmosphere, and Oceans.

Comment by John Shanahan: Fossil fuels and their by-products are the foundation and keystone for the modern world. Ronald Stein explains this very well. Anti-fossil fuels and man—made global warming alarmists are the antithesis of Ronald Stein. They would destroy the modern world and do away with most of the population.

A global challenge exists today in reconciling the conflict between policies

seeking to ensure that society is provided with affordable and reliable

products to generate electricity for everyone, while at the same time

protecting the environment everywhere.

The sheer scale of humanity’s needs today adds urgency to the truism that

“quantity has a quality all its own”. To feed, shelter, move, educate, and

power civilization, humanity acquires and uses some 100 billion tons of

earth’s natural resources annually.

Barring some unforeseen, catastrophic natural or human-caused disaster, the

global population of 8 billion will continue to grow for many decades,

especially in lower-income, emerging nations.

Today oil, coal, and natural gas are the basis of over 80% of all global

demand for the products and transportation fuels that did not exist before

the 1800’s.

Today, policymakers setting “green” and “zero emissions” policies are

oblivious to the reality that electricity came about AFTER the discovery

of oil. Without oil, there would be no products like wire, insulation, and

computers to generate electricity!

So-called “renewables, ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make

anything. In addition, everything that NEEDS Electricity is made with

petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.

Despite a decline in extreme poverty, broader measures show that of the

more than 8 billion living on this planet, Nearly Half the World Lives on Less

than $5.50 a Day, as billions still struggle to meet basic needs. To put the

above into perspective for the wealthy locations pursuing a clean and green

movement:

California has about 0.4% of the world’s population, which means that

99.6% of the 8 billion on this planet live outside of California.

America has about 4% of the world’s population, which means that

96% of the 8 billion on this planet live outside of the USA.

Thus, bogus myths by the few wealthy countries have been created to

promote renewables that are supposedly green and kind to the environment,

cheap, and will replace fossil fuels.

ALL six methods for the generation of electricity from coal, natural gas,

hydro, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products,

components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives

manufactured from crude oil.

All EV’s, solar panels, and wind turbines are also built with the

products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil

derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Without fossil fuels there

would be no so-called renewables!

Everything that needs electricity to function like iPhones, computers,

data centers, and X-Ray machines are all made with petrochemicals

manufactured from crude oil. Without fossil fuels, there would be

nothing that needs electricity!

History and reality suggest a desire for economic growth everywhere which,

invariably, leads to the need for more, not less, products and electricity for a

growing materialistic society.

There is a very strong correlation, both historically and globally, between

access to affordable, reliable electricity, and the realization of safety, comfort,

convenience, and beauty—what we call human flourishing. Yet, globally,

there is an enormous spread between the per capita consumption in

developed nations compared with poorer nations that are developing or still

emerging.

Higher fossil fuel costs make products and services more expensive. Income

determines a person or family’s ability to purchase goods and services,

starting with the basics of food, clothing, and shelter, and evolving to

plumbing, heating, and cooling. It also determines access to many things

citizens in wealthier nations take for granted, such as cars, education,

sanitation, healthcare, and leisure.

There is a tight correlation between poverty and “deprivation” of the entire

range of basic products and services that are taken for granted by wealthier

citizens. A personal car is the iconic energy-dependent product that is highly

correlated with freedom of mobility, as well as improved personal and

national economic outcomes. In the United States, there are roughly 800

cars for every 1,000 people; in poorer nations, there are only a few cars for

every 1,000 people.

Much of the rhetoric one hears from representatives of wealthy nations at

global gatherings is focused on the goal of lowering global CO2 emissions.

Such a singular focus not only ignores the realities of multidimensional

environmental issues, but more importantly ignores energy poverty and the

central need for access to a sufficient supply of affordable electricity. This is

the only way to increase well-being everywhere and reduce destructive global

disparity. For the foreseeable future, much of the energy to achieve this will

come from oil, natural gas, and coal.

The high price of electricity from wind and solar deployed at society-scale

illustrates an important cost of supply principle. Because everyone needs

affordable and reliable energy—whether the products made from oil,

electricity, gasoline, diesel, aviation, or heating fuel—the higher the overall

costs, the more damaging it is proportionally for those who can least afford

it.

Economic growth is propelled by imagination and invention. Many processes

are made possible by the ability of fossil fuels to deliver the extremely high

heat required to fabricate cement, steel, and other vital materials, and as

feedstock for many critical materials, not least of which are fertilizers and

plastics. The latter, while often vilified, are essential in a myriad of products,

including in medical domains and vehicles of all kinds.

Improving the well-being of the billions who live in poverty will vastly

increase the demand for, and thus the energy associated with, all

conventional products and services from home heating and cooling, to

transportation, healthcare, sanitation, and more. Then, in wealthy nations

there is a further effect on energy demands from continued invention of new

kinds of products and services.

Making products and services more energy-efficient effectively makes them

more affordable and accessible for more people and thus increases overall

energy demand.

When wealthy economies export production of minerals and metals, they

impose environmental impacts and the exploitation of human atrocities on

less wealthy nations.

Economic, political, and science and technology guiding principles for the

21st Century:

1. Economics

Lifting up those in poverty to alleviate suffering and promote human

dignity requires more products to generate affordable and reliable

electricity and fuels for transportation.

Human flourishing requires more electricity that is less expensive,

continuous, and more reliable, not less electricity that is more

expensive and less reliable.

In the pursuit of flourishing, humans continually invent new

products and services made from the oil derivatives manufactured

from oi, many of which necessarily use electricity.

2. Politics

Electricity security is a top priority for global leaders, revealed in

their actions, if not always their words.

When wealthy economies export electricity production, they impose

environmental impacts and humanity atrocities on less wealthy

nations.

Government mandates and/or excessive intrusion in markets stifles

electricity generation innovation, options, and freedoms.

3. Science and Technology

Capturing and delivering electricity to society is about inventing,

building, and perfecting technologies based on what physics, natural

resources, and engineering allow.

All society-scale electricity generating systems have cost and

environmental trade-offs.

The earth’s natural resources available to support electricity

generation is fundamentally limited.

We must remember, for the present and future, that all 8 billion living on

this planet represent a materialistic society, and that electricity CANNOT

exist without the products made from fossil fuels, and that so-called

“renewables” CANNOT make any products or fuels.

Please share this information with teachers, students, and friends to

encourage Energy Literacy conversations at the family dinner table.

Click this Link to Sign up for Energy Literacy from Ronald Stein