Earth is a wonderful place with the Sun, Atmosphere, and Oceans.
Comment by John Shanahan: Fossil fuels and their by-products are the foundation and keystone for the modern world. Ronald Stein explains this very well. Anti-fossil fuels and man—made global warming alarmists are the antithesis of Ronald Stein. They would destroy the modern world and do away with most of the population.
A global challenge exists today in reconciling the conflict between policies
seeking to ensure that society is provided with affordable and reliable
products to generate electricity for everyone, while at the same time
protecting the environment everywhere.
The sheer scale of humanity’s needs today adds urgency to the truism that
“quantity has a quality all its own”. To feed, shelter, move, educate, and
power civilization, humanity acquires and uses some 100 billion tons of
earth’s natural resources annually.
Barring some unforeseen, catastrophic natural or human-caused disaster, the
global population of 8 billion will continue to grow for many decades,
especially in lower-income, emerging nations.
Today oil, coal, and natural gas are the basis of over 80% of all global
demand for the products and transportation fuels that did not exist before
the 1800’s.
Today, policymakers setting “green” and “zero emissions” policies are
oblivious to the reality that electricity came about AFTER the discovery
of oil. Without oil, there would be no products like wire, insulation, and
computers to generate electricity!
So-called “renewables, ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make
anything. In addition, everything that NEEDS Electricity is made with
petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.
Despite a decline in extreme poverty, broader measures show that of the
more than 8 billion living on this planet, Nearly Half the World Lives on Less
than $5.50 a Day, as billions still struggle to meet basic needs. To put the
above into perspective for the wealthy locations pursuing a clean and green
movement:
California has about 0.4% of the world’s population, which means that
99.6% of the 8 billion on this planet live outside of California.
America has about 4% of the world’s population, which means that
96% of the 8 billion on this planet live outside of the USA.
Thus, bogus myths by the few wealthy countries have been created to
promote renewables that are supposedly green and kind to the environment,
cheap, and will replace fossil fuels.
ALL six methods for the generation of electricity from coal, natural gas,
hydro, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products,
components, and equipment that are made from oil derivatives
manufactured from crude oil.
All EV’s, solar panels, and wind turbines are also built with the
products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil
derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Without fossil fuels there
would be no so-called renewables!
Everything that needs electricity to function like iPhones, computers,
data centers, and X-Ray machines are all made with petrochemicals
manufactured from crude oil. Without fossil fuels, there would be
nothing that needs electricity!
History and reality suggest a desire for economic growth everywhere which,
invariably, leads to the need for more, not less, products and electricity for a
growing materialistic society.
There is a very strong correlation, both historically and globally, between
access to affordable, reliable electricity, and the realization of safety, comfort,
convenience, and beauty—what we call human flourishing. Yet, globally,
there is an enormous spread between the per capita consumption in
developed nations compared with poorer nations that are developing or still
emerging.
Higher fossil fuel costs make products and services more expensive. Income
determines a person or family’s ability to purchase goods and services,
starting with the basics of food, clothing, and shelter, and evolving to
plumbing, heating, and cooling. It also determines access to many things
citizens in wealthier nations take for granted, such as cars, education,
sanitation, healthcare, and leisure.
There is a tight correlation between poverty and “deprivation” of the entire
range of basic products and services that are taken for granted by wealthier
citizens. A personal car is the iconic energy-dependent product that is highly
correlated with freedom of mobility, as well as improved personal and
national economic outcomes. In the United States, there are roughly 800
cars for every 1,000 people; in poorer nations, there are only a few cars for
every 1,000 people.
Much of the rhetoric one hears from representatives of wealthy nations at
global gatherings is focused on the goal of lowering global CO2 emissions.
Such a singular focus not only ignores the realities of multidimensional
environmental issues, but more importantly ignores energy poverty and the
central need for access to a sufficient supply of affordable electricity. This is
the only way to increase well-being everywhere and reduce destructive global
disparity. For the foreseeable future, much of the energy to achieve this will
come from oil, natural gas, and coal.
The high price of electricity from wind and solar deployed at society-scale
illustrates an important cost of supply principle. Because everyone needs
affordable and reliable energy—whether the products made from oil,
electricity, gasoline, diesel, aviation, or heating fuel—the higher the overall
costs, the more damaging it is proportionally for those who can least afford
it.
Economic growth is propelled by imagination and invention. Many processes
are made possible by the ability of fossil fuels to deliver the extremely high
heat required to fabricate cement, steel, and other vital materials, and as
feedstock for many critical materials, not least of which are fertilizers and
plastics. The latter, while often vilified, are essential in a myriad of products,
including in medical domains and vehicles of all kinds.
Improving the well-being of the billions who live in poverty will vastly
increase the demand for, and thus the energy associated with, all
conventional products and services from home heating and cooling, to
transportation, healthcare, sanitation, and more. Then, in wealthy nations
there is a further effect on energy demands from continued invention of new
kinds of products and services.
Making products and services more energy-efficient effectively makes them
more affordable and accessible for more people and thus increases overall
energy demand.
When wealthy economies export production of minerals and metals, they
impose environmental impacts and the exploitation of human atrocities on
less wealthy nations.
Economic, political, and science and technology guiding principles for the
21st Century:
1. Economics
Lifting up those in poverty to alleviate suffering and promote human
dignity requires more products to generate affordable and reliable
electricity and fuels for transportation.
Human flourishing requires more electricity that is less expensive,
continuous, and more reliable, not less electricity that is more
expensive and less reliable.
In the pursuit of flourishing, humans continually invent new
products and services made from the oil derivatives manufactured
from oi, many of which necessarily use electricity.
2. Politics
Electricity security is a top priority for global leaders, revealed in
their actions, if not always their words.
When wealthy economies export electricity production, they impose
environmental impacts and humanity atrocities on less wealthy
nations.
Government mandates and/or excessive intrusion in markets stifles
electricity generation innovation, options, and freedoms.
3. Science and Technology
Capturing and delivering electricity to society is about inventing,
building, and perfecting technologies based on what physics, natural
resources, and engineering allow.
All society-scale electricity generating systems have cost and
environmental trade-offs.
The earth’s natural resources available to support electricity
generation is fundamentally limited.
We must remember, for the present and future, that all 8 billion living on
this planet represent a materialistic society, and that electricity CANNOT
exist without the products made from fossil fuels, and that so-called
“renewables” CANNOT make any products or fuels.
Please share this information with teachers, students, and friends to
encourage Energy Literacy conversations at the family dinner table.
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