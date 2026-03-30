Source: email

Everything that happens on Earth, including this attempted stage coach robbery, is a result of the Sun’s energy, weather, climate, the oceans, carbon dioxide, life, and infrared radiation energy escaping to space.

From: Terigi Ciccone, Retired gas turbine engineer

Researcher in climate science after a career in gas turbines.

To: John Shanahan, Retired civil engineer

September 18, 2025

John,

For over twenty years, you have been attempting to understand climate on the Blue Marble, Earth, from publications exclusively using static global averages of temperature, sunlight energy, infrared radiation energy, reflection of sunlight, and IR interaction with so-called “greenhouse gas” molecules, which are claimed to cause a “greenhouse effect.”



Greenhouses retain heat because they are closed and have no air circulation with the outside atmosphere. Earth’s atmosphere is completely open with powerful natural circulation.

In these models, referred to or used by the UN IPCC, World Economic Forum, thousands of man-made global warming alarmists, and others, the Earth is a flat disk that always faces the Sun. There is no night and day, no daily rotation, tilted axis, or annual orbiting with summer, fall, winter, spring, dry season, or wet season. No influence of the Moon. No influence of gravity. No Coriolis Effect. No accounting for gas dynamics, thermodynamics, and the Second Law of Thermodynamics, which explains how all work processes cause the universe to “run down”. No explanation of the Principle of Least Work. No use of Henry’s Law to explain the behavior of carbon dioxide at the atmosphere - ocean interface. Sometimes Chaos Theory is used for anything that isn’t otherwise explained. There is no accounting for the fact that our weather and climate work because Earth is a sphere, not a flat plate, tetrahedron, cube, or cylinder. Reality doesn’t even merit the slightest mention. Instead, scientists who appreciate all carbon dioxide get into nasty arguments among themselves about who is right and who is wrong. This is very unfortunate because the man-made global warming alarmists and power mongers are the winners.

You point out that these exclusive electromagnetic explanations do not account for critical details on the Blue Marble: the area and volume of the oceans, the ratio of ocean area to land area, the freshwater cycle essential to life on land, the existence of and work performance of heat, kinetic, electric, and chemical energies in the lower atmosphere and oceans, and heat from inside the Earth through volcanoes and other vents.

Here are some observations about key climate scientists.

Richard Lindzen, Emeritus Professor of Meteorology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is best at having an overall understanding of our climate/weather. He understands generally how the sun warms the Earth and how the Earth cools. But we have only a casual understanding of the warming and cooling processes and the ocean-atmosphere interface. However, he says we lack a fundamental understanding of the many mechanisms, the contributing components, their relative proportions, and how they vary over time from cycles lasting from days, centuries, millennia, ages, and eons. The big unknown is how incoming solar radiant energy is transformed into heat.



Little is known about how that heat is spread and stored around the planet, warming it/cooling it, and doing work before being reradiated back to space. The sun may account for 90-95-98-99% of the energy that is radiated by the Earth back to space. And these percentages will vary significantly over time. Some non-solar sources include heat generated by gravitational, rotational, and orbital forces; geological friction; nuclear fission; chemical heat storage/release, etc. Bottom line, there is no such thing as thermal or radiative equilibrium on any temporal or spatial scale.

Howard Cork Hayden, Emeritus Professor of Physics at the University of Connecticut, describes “internal” sources. However, he attributes these internal sources only to the incoming solar radiation, dismissing other sources, and thus reverts to the fallacy of Radiative Equilibrium.

Professor William van Wijngaarden, Department of Physics & Astronomy, York University, Canada, and Emeritus Physics Professor William Happer, Princeton University.



Their climate publications, 2023 and 2025, focus on infrared radiation processes and the greenhouse effect in the lower atmosphere, while not adequately accounting for weather-related energies and work processes related to sunlight in the same space.



If other weather-related energies are present in the lower atmosphere and oceans, do they affect the amount of infrared radiation available to interact with carbon dioxide and water vapor? Doesn’t that follow from the Principle of Conservation of Energy?



Doesn’t the IR radiation thought to be present in the lower atmosphere reappear at the Top of the Atmosphere through vertical circulation in the atmosphere, and at the poles through Equator to poles circulation in the atmosphere and oceans?

In conclusion, it is important to minimize harmful and unproductive infighting among scientists who appreciate natural and man-made carbon dioxide. We must fix real problems, the faux scientists and man-made global warming alarmists who are against the use of fossil fuels and the ability to support a modern standard of living for today’s population.

BEST WISHES TO ALL!

Terigi Ciccone

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