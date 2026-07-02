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On this 250th observance of the publication of a seminal document in American political history, our country suffers from a malaise. Even among the most fervently patriotic, this American malaise presents as a vague but persistent feeling of discomfort—a symptom that our body politic is fighting off an unacknowledged illness.

It is a malaise that allowed the Heritage Foundation to be overtaken by autocrats and the Republican Party by Donald Trump’s bullying irrationalism. It is the same unease with our world that leads Elon Musk and his followers to look toward Mars rather than embrace Mother Earth as a beloved home. It is why we look to both the Wizard of Oz and Dr. Oz for solutions to what ails us when all we really need is healthy humanity: a brain, a heart, and courage.

We too quickly embrace distance and separation as solutions to a feeling of incompleteness. Fright, fight, and flight fragment us.

The most famous words of the American Declaration of Independence proclaim:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Yet we remain unhappy with many of the social, political, and cultural realities surrounding those cherished words, especially the supposedly self-evident truth that we should treat one another as equals.

What’s up with that?

On the ground, the struggle for equal rights remains a pitched battle in which the advantage is too often given to those who oppose equality, liberty, and the lives of those deemed unworthy of equal treatment. Before the Civil War and the Fourteenth Amendment, it was considered an acceptable contest even though fifteen percent of the population entered it in chains and women had no claim to a vote.

Words continue to unfairly tip the scales of that battle: birthright, Christian, and white. It is little wonder that, like the original insurgents who fought for American independence, some people today choose to organize outside traditional political structures. Consider how the Democratic Socialists of America have challenged the cautious, corporate politics of the Democratic Party establishment, seeking to shake off complacency to embrace liberty and the pursuit of happiness. There is a growing movement to reclaim Jefferson’s words rather than allow their promise to ring hollow.

Although the Nineteenth Amendment became law more than a century ago, it still took a lengthy public trial—and the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear an appeal—to leave standing a 2023 jury verdict finding presidential candidate Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. As if extraordinary effort were required simply to affirm her right to civil justice. Meanwhile, our political culture failed to strip him of political legitimacy. This is a culture that still struggles to take half of humanity seriously. Consider the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision. And don’t get me started about the events leading up to and on January 6, 2021.

We continue to witness an uneven battle for equality on many fronts because, in the United States, equality is still treated as though it were not self-evident.

In 1992, Prince Rogers Nelson signed a contract with Warner Bros. Records. He later realized that the agreement effectively gave the label ownership of his master recordings, his creative output, and even his given name. Anything he created belonged to Warner Bros. They owned his name! What happened to Prince reflected a common imbalance between power and labor - which he called a remnant of slavery. In response, he abandoned the name the label controlled and adopted an unpronounceable symbol, freeing himself to create outside the ownership attached to “Prince.” We can learn from that.

If we are truly equal, why does our government continue to rely on racial categories rooted in slave codes? One lesson from Prince’s struggle is that the responsibility of freedom sometimes requires rejecting the names imposed upon us.

Consider the U.S. Census categories: White, Hispanic or Latino, Black or African American, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, and Middle Eastern or North African. The issue is not the collection of information about ethnicity or ancestry—although those concepts are often confused—but the continued official designation of race, particularly the existence of categories called white and black. As long as that eighteenth-century invention remains an official means of separating some people from the rest of humanity, it will continue to support claims that the United States is a Christian nation, that there are “shithole countries,” or that so-called white people are the victims of prejudice and hatred whenever Jefferson’s promise of equality is applied consistently.

Those who argue that the Founders did not intend equal protection under the law for everyone are, in one sense, historically correct. Some insisted that slavery remain central to the American economy, and they embedded racism, misogyny and white supremacy within the nation’s institutions even as they fought to free themselves from the economic edicts and tariffs of King George III. That contradiction has never been fully resolved. Its legacy remains deeply embedded in our civic and political institutions, extending even to today’s self-described conservative majority on the Supreme Court. They conserve only the chaff while the wheat is left to be harvested by the wise.

Yeah. We tired y’all. But it’n not Musk’s Malaise. It’s tired of not being a whole humanity.

Prince understood that freedom requires more than declaring independence from an institution. It requires refusing the identities and hierarchies imposed by systems of domination. Two hundred and fifty years after the Declaration of Independence, America’s unfinished task is not to flee to Mars or retreat into mythology. It is to progressively make Jefferson’s words genuinely self-evident by abandoning the fiction of human hierarchy and embracing the equality that has always been our inalienable promise. It is time for all of us, united, to declare a Declaration of Independence from those who insist on clinging to the words and deeds of inequality.

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