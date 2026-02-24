Tomorrow, President Donald Trump delivers the official State of The Union Address.

This is a “Statement About The Union”, by Presidential Candidate, Diane Sare.

Many official speeches don’t present a real State of The Union, but rather the politicians idea of what he wants the public to hear!

The United States is rapidly losing friends among nations, economic strength, educational standing. and many other measures of success. The government and big influencers have forsaken ordinary citizens for their personal interests, weakening our ability to promote peace and help make a better world. History is full of stories of the demise of empires and nations.

In my personal opinion, none of the established politicians and their parties can be counted on to fix America’s many problems.

Diane Sare is a leader, along with her advisors, who can give America its best chance to avoid a total and permanent collapse.

President Ronald Reagan delivering the State of The Union Address. January 25, 1984