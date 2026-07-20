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There’s been loads of recent criticisms of the academy. Chief among these is that it is a politically infected viewpoint monoculture. If it is, then that’s bad. Monocultures are fragile. If we plant only one strain of wheat and a blight comes along that uniquely targets that strain, then we starve. If we have several strains of wheat then we can still eat. Academically, if we all must subscribe to one paradigm and allow no dissent, then we are culturally vulnerable to changing political winds and alethically vulnerable to freshly discovered truths at odds with the received wisdom.

A lack of viewpoint diversity leads to complacency in our beliefs because we do not allow them to be challenged. As John Stuart Mill wrote, “Since the general or prevailing opinion on any subject is rarely or never the whole truth, it is only by collision of adverse opinions that the remainder the truth has any chance of being supplied” (On Liberty, p. 50).

Mill thought the real way to do justice to the arguments of one’s opponents is “to hear them from persons who actually believe them, who defend them in earnest and do their very utmost for them, [to] know them in their most plausible and persuasive form” (On Liberty, p. 35). The risks get worse the longer we fail in this task: “Mankind speedily becomes unable to conceive diversity when they have been for some time unaccustomed to see it. (On Liberty, p. 71)” The result is poor-quality scholarship that impedes the search for truth.

Not everyone’s convinced, of course. The less worthy and more snarky complaint is that viewpoint diversity is DEI for Republicans. The more serious objection to viewpoint diversity is that it is at odds with the pursuit of truth (example here). Why do we need to hear from the flat earthers, or give the Ptolemaists or creationists a place on the stage? When we have the truth already, there’s no value in getting a “diverse” opinion; that’s just moving in reverse.

The preceding objection has it exactly backwards; it is precisely a concern for the truth that makes viewpoint diversity valuable.1 Here’s why.

Annealing before the truth

The idea of annealing comes from metallurgy. When you anneal metal, you heat it up so the atoms have a bunch of extra kinetic energy and move around freely, basically exploring other structural arrangements. With all that energy, the atoms can easily bounce out of local minima, like imperfect crystalization. What those atoms would really like to do, as they cool down, is settle into a nice low-energy, stable crystal structure. If you quench the metal, i.e. cool it down rapidly, then the atoms freeze into whatever order they were in at the time. The result might be a rigid structure, but one that is fragile, full of defects, and has internal stresses. What’s better is letting the metal cool slowly. That gives the atoms time to settle into optimally stable, low-energy states. You wind up with a stronger crystalline structure.

Note: John Shanahan: All of Nature tends to follow this principle of settling into optimally stable, low-energy states.

Simulated annealing is a search optimization technique that is analogous to metallurgy. You turn up the temperature by trying out a bunch of random moves early on and see whether you have any improvement from where you started. If and only if you do, stay there and work systematically for further gains. “Temperature” controls how much randomness/freedom each search has. A high temp means we’re willing to explore some far-out options and see if they are any better than what we have. As our current solution improves, we start lowering the temp to look at only nearby improvements/refinements to what we have.

If we cool off too fast, then we can get trapped in a local minimum; we lock in a partially-ordered solution that is suboptimal. In the search for truth, fast cooling means that we fixate on bad ideas too quickly with no easy way to move on to better ideas. Trapped in a local minimum, we then spend our time refining the mediocre because we are pickier about accepting moves that look worse. From the God’s eye point of view those worse moves would get us over the hump to reach the global minimum, but we can’t make them.

Staying at higher temperatures longer means that we’ve pretty thoroughly explored the solution space and are confident that we are heading for the global minimum. But that’s time and energy-intensive and slows down settling on an accepted result.

If the ball doesn’t have enough energy to bounce out of the local minimum it gets trapped and can’t reach the true lowest energy state.

Viewpoint diversity is a form of simulated annealing. Trying out a big variety of diverse ideas and research programs is a high-temperature way of exploring the conceptual landscape before deciding that we are definitely on the right path to the best solution.

For example, when the scientists at Los Alamos were trying to build the first atomic bomb, there were two distinct camps about how to get a fission chain-reaction with the biggest bang. One group wanted to take a chunk of uranium-235 and fire a uranium-235 bullet into it. The impact would create a supercritical mass and ka-boom. The second group wanted to make a plutonium-239 ball and wrap it in conventional explosives. The idea here was that the shockwave of the explosives would compress the plutonium, it would go supercritical, and ka-boom.

In the end, both designs were tried. The uranium bullet design was used in Little Boy, and the plutonium implosion design used in Fat Man. Implosion was the hand’s-down winner and used in all subsequent atomic weapons. The physicists could have all just voted for the uranium bullet (which was simpler and worked) and called it a day, but instead they kept their options open and found a better solution.

Heterodoxy isn’t allowing conspiracy theorists, it is allowing the exploration of other parts of the conceptual landscape in the hopes of finding the global minimum (truth, an ideal theory). Exactly how radical we should allow this exploration is exactly the right issue: we’re asking about the temperature gradient.2 If we keep a high temperature for too long we’re allowing the wackos free reign because we haven’t reached consensus. If we cool off too fast, there’s high risk of being stuck in a local minimum. When to close inquiry, even provisionally, is and should be vigorously contested.

It is clearly a political strategy to try to close off debate as fast as possible. As soon as a viewpoint is anointed as the truth, then deniers are frauds, nutcases, and probably bigots. Thus Princeton prof Carolyn Rouse, President of American Anthropological Association: “The idea that there are two sexes is just factually incorrect, and to force biological anthropologists to teach that is the equivalent of turning an astronomy department into an astrology department.” She thinks the existence of intersex people is the smoking gun. The only thing this proves to me is

Rouse has no idea that two categories can be metaphysically exclusive and exhaustive and yet there is a vague boundary between them. She should have lunch with some of Princeton’s philosophers.

One of the things I like about philosophy is that on the whole we have a tolerance for high temperatures. There’s no world outside of our minds, we’re living in a computer simulation, knowledge is impossible, God definitely does/does not exist, we should deny the passions/pleasure is the highest good, we are condemned to be free/free will is an illusion—we’ve tried out all those ideas. In fact, other than the whatever the day’s hot-button political issues are, it’s tough to be genuinely radical any more. We anneal slowly, as it should be.

Viewpoint diversity isn’t antithetical to the pursuit of truth; recognizing it as a form of simulated annealing shows that it is a valuable method of pursuing the truth. It helps explain why great leaps forward in understanding are punctuated by genius. Everyone thought Newton had reached the global minimum and it took Einstein to show that there was a still deeper level. Thinking outside the box = jumping out of local minima. The annealing perspective also steelmans the monoculture complaint; the gripe is just that some topics and some fields have cooled down too quickly and now are locked in far from the global minimum. That’s a reasonable (and properly debatable) idea.

Relativism

A booming salvo of academic self-criticism is in the “Report on the State of Scholarship in the Humanities and the Humanistic Social Sciences” commissioned by the Chancellors of Vanderbilt and Washington Universities, authored by various big wazoos, and chaired by philosopher Paul Boghossian.

One of the main complaints in the Vanderbilt/Washington University report is that relativism has infiltrated and poisoned the academy. This aspect of the report is pretty obviously Boghossian’s work, since he’s a well-known critic of relativism going back to his 2006 book. In its broadest form, relativism is the thesis that the truth of (at least some) claims is relative to points of view, perspectives, ways of living, something like that. So the very same proposition can be true from or in one perspective but false in another, and there aren’t truths outside of points of view.

There’s two different ways that relativism might be a problem for the academy. The first objection is that relativism is a low-quality view that only leads to bad scholarship. If anything goes and nothing is absolutely true, then we can believe whatever we want, right? There are no standards, no universal truths, just like, that’s my opinion, man. Everything at base is a matter of political preference. How is that not an abandonment of the highest ideals of inquiry and the great legacy of rigorous, systematic investigation?

The second objection is that relativism is at odds with viewpoint diversity.3 If Boghossian et al. are right, then relativism is just another idée fixe, a conversation-ender. When all objective truth disintegrates into subjective opinion, there is no real knowledge at all. In that case there is no such thing as an absolute global minimum in the search for truth and there is no value to simulated annealing, which was the defense I gave of viewpoint diversity. Relativism wipes it all out.

Both of these objections are misguided. Take the first. Is there low-quality relativist scholarship, or are there uncritical assumptions made by naive relativists? Of course. Pick any field and you can find examples of poor scholarship. Pick any human activity—medicine, construction, bookbinding, road-laying, whatever administrators do— and you can find bad actors and lousy results. If it is all bad (phrenology, Lysenkoism, astrology) that’s one thing. The real question is whether there are also high quality examples of relativist ideas.

Well, here’s Robert Nozick, one of philosophy’s certified geniuses:

Philosophically very interesting… versions of relativism can be formulated that are plausible. That I have reached this position surprises me. My original intent was to argue that relativism about truth was coherent but false. To give the nonrelativist position falsifiable content, I needed to produce formulations of how relativism could coherently be true, and doing this led me to notice interesting ways that relativism could well turn out to be true! (Invariances: The Structure of the Objective World, p. 17 (Harvard University Press, 2001))

The last 30 years have seen a great deal of serious work developing consistent intensional logics for relativism, connecting moral epistemology with ethical relativism, exploring its relationship to similar ideas like contextualism, etc. Now, maybe Boghossian is right that all these developments are misguided. But to write them off ex cathedra in a general report on the state of the academy is awfully high-handed. It’s like an old-school geometer decrying these newfangled Riemannian and Lobashevskian geometries as technical party tricks that have nothing to do with the real world and that’s why mathematics is going to hell.

The second objection, that relativism is at odds with the search for the truth is strange on the face of it. Relativists don’t think there is no truth; they think there are plural truths, even for necessities. Mathematical claims, for example, can both be necessarily true and also merely relatively true. It is necessarily true that set theory can be finitely axiomatized with first-order logic—but only relative to the perspective of von Neumann-Bernays-Gödel set theory. It is not true with respect to other forms of set theory. Relativism isn’t anti-truth, just anti-absolute truth. Also worth noting is that few are global relativists; most serious relativists think it only applies in some local domains like ethics or other philosophical areas. You don’t find fewer truths with relativism. You find more.

There’s definitely some fields which have not been covering themselves in glory and people who mistakenly think political activism should replace honest scholarship. They should be called out. But let’s also hang on to what is useful and valuable. Viewpoint diversity in the sense of simulated annealing is high on that list. Sophisticated relativism might be helpful in combating a monoculture as well—you can’t very well insist on only one strain of wheat and also believe we should let a 1000 flowers bloom.

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1 Note I am talking about viewpoint diversity among the faculty, not the students.

2 “Allow” as a matter of professional standards in the knowledge-generating disciplines, not “allow” in the sense of legal free speech.