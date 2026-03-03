Theodore (Ted) Rockwell, Chief Civilian Engineer for Admiral Rickover’s Nuclear Navy

Mary Claire Birdsong (left), high school student, Augusta, Georgia with Wanda Munn, (right) nuclear engineer at the Fast Flux Test Facility at Hanford, Washington, USA - 2013

Background on Dr. Theodore (Ted) Rockwell, nuclear engineer.



Ted Rockwell was the chief civilian engineer for Admiral Hyman Rickover’s Nuclear Navy.



He wrote the definitive textbook on radiation shielding that was used by nuclear engineering students around the world.



He was a leading spokesman for commercial nuclear power and gave many testimonies to Congress.

In his last years, he worked with high school student, Mary Claire Birdsong advising her on nuclear power. She used this information in three years of debate team advocacy for nuclear power. In her Junior, she was ranked in the top 10% of high school debaters in America

Dr. Rockwell is a nuclear engineer respected and admired around the world.

Poem by Mary Claire Birdsong dedicated to nuclear power pioneers on the occasion of Dr. Rockwell’s 90th birthday - The poem is followed by signatures of professional colleagues and nuclear power students around the world.