Source: email

When you see bees like this, don’t be afraid! Don’t call the fire department or civil protection, don’t move them, don’t poison them, don’t kill them!

They are migratory bees. They won’t harm you. They only stop for 24 hours. Don’t disturb them and avoid getting too close.

If you want to help them, place a flat plate or shallow container with a light layer of sugar water. Watch as they feed, replenish their energy, and continue on their way.

We must all protect migrating swarms of bees. Bees are our insurance for survival.

If the bees die, we die next. Without bees, no human being will remain on the face of the Earth.

Please be careful and don’t kill the bees!

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Spix Macaw

Thought to be extinct in the wild, the Spix Macaw currently exists only captivity©DPA - Getty Images…

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Does a hippo stand a chance against an elephant in a fight?

Already happened before. Here’s the result:

No land animal in the savannah has the power to challenge an African Elephant. They are by far the largest land animals on Earth, rivaled by no one other than other elephants. A hippo would surely give most land animals a run for their money, but an elephant is NOT one of them.

The mighty elephant rag dolls the hippo in any confrontation. The only way the hippo wins is if it’s facing a sick or a young elephant.

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A group of hippos is called a “crash“ of hippos

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Baby opossums spent roughly the first three months of their lives in their mother’s pouch, where they nurse until they are old enough to crawl out. Still not quite ready to face the world alone however, they usually spend the next two weeks or so riding around clinging to their mom’s fur. Once big enough, the young ones start to fall off one-by-one as they become mature enough to face the world.

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Easter bunny in camouflage

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Aardvark (Orycteropus afer)

“Aardvarks are unique African mammals, known as ‘earth pigs,’ that are the sole surviving species of their scientific order, with elephants as their closest living relatives.”

Source: Africa Geographic (Link below)

Photo: ucumari photography, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0, flickr

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All polar bears are left handed.

It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.

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All other vegetables must be replanted every year except two perennial vegetables; Asparagus and rhubarb that can live to produce on their own for several growing seasons.

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One single crop in the Colorado River Basin drinks more water than Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Phoenix combined. Why do farmers dedicate millions of acres to such a thirsty plant?

The immense popularity of alfalfa is not the result of poor planning or stubbornness. Instead, it is driven by a combination of unmatched nutritional value, unique biological resilience, and powerful economic incentives that make it an indispensable cornerstone of modern agriculture.

An illustration of a vibrant, bright green alfalfa field being watered by a massive center-pivot irrigation system.

To understand the dominance of alfalfa, one must look at the dairy and beef industries. Alfalfa (Medicago sativa) is widely considered the premier forage crop. It produces massive amounts of high-quality protein, calcium, and essential vitamins, all wrapped in a highly digestible fibrous structure. Dairy cows, in particular, require this specific balance of energy and protein to maintain high milk yields. Without alfalfa, dairy producers would be forced to rely on expensive, heavily processed feed supplements that are harder to digest and less economically viable. When a consumer buys a gallon of milk or a block of cheese, they are essentially buying converted alfalfa.

Beyond its nutritional profile, alfalfa offers exceptional benefits to the farmers who cultivate it. Unlike corn or wheat, which must be replanted every year, alfalfa is a perennial legume. Once a field is seeded, the crop will grow continuously for three to seven years. This long lifespan drastically reduces the labor, fuel, and equipment wear associated with annual tilling and planting. Furthermore, as a legume, alfalfa possesses the ability to “fix” nitrogen from the atmosphere into the soil. Rather than requiring expensive synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, alfalfa generates its own, leaving the soil richer and more fertile for future crops.

It is undeniably true that an alfalfa field requires a high volume of water over a full year, but this total consumption masks the crop’s biological efficiency. Alfalfa uses a large amount of water simply because it has an exceptionally long growing season. Depending on the local climate, a farmer might cut and harvest an alfalfa field up to eight times between spring and autumn. When measured by the amount of protein produced per gallon of water applied, alfalfa is actually a highly efficient plant.

Farmers windrow cut alfalfa in a field near Eaton, Colorado, gathering the crop so it can dry before baling.

Paradoxically, its deep root system makes it one of the most resilient crops during a severe water shortage. Alfalfa roots can stretch 15 feet into the earth, allowing the plant to tap into deep soil moisture. If water is completely shut off during a severe drought, a corn field will wither and die, resulting in a total financial loss. Alfalfa, by contrast, will simply go dormant. The plant stops growing and turns brown, but the root system survives. Once water is restored, the field will green up and resume production. For a farmer managing unpredictable water rights, this biological insurance policy is invaluable.

Finally, alfalfa is a highly lucrative cash crop. Once cut and baled into hay, it is easily stored for long periods without spoiling and can be transported across the country or exported globally. There is a constant, immense demand for high-quality alfalfa from domestic dairy farms, horse owners, and international markets. This provides growers with a stable, predictable income stream.

While its vast water footprint will continually spark debate in water-scarce regions, the persistence of alfalfa is rooted in solid agricultural logic. Its unrivaled nutritional value, soil-building properties, drought survival mechanisms, and steady market demand make it a rational, highly efficient choice for farmers tasked with feeding a growing global population.

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