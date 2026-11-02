Source: email

We need to thank the Globe and Mail for this article’

What to know about COP30 and Canada’s role in the annual UN climate talks - The Globe and Mail

Pipelines are all talk, no action in Canada, and Carney blarney is explained in this excerpt,

The article notes that Carney is a “veteran of the COP [climate] summits.

We need to underline that four MP’s walked across the floor. We need to hold them, and Carney, accountable for the economic problems in Canada.

We should not be blaming Trump. Trump has stopped financing the UN climate committees, and the US has no carbon taxes.

The issues regarding trade with the US may be traced to Canada’s carbon taxes that add costs on everything we produce for our selves and for trade with other countries. Carney’s basic trade mission message is, ‘we’ll buy your stuff if you buy our stuff’, of course, carbon taxes included.

The United Nations IPCC incorrectly considers carbon dioxide as pollution, and the Carney liberal industrial carbon tax is consistent with the UN IPCC.

Carbon dioxide is the gas of life as much as coal, oil, natural gas, and nuclear power provide dependable energy for life today compared to living 100 or earlier years ago.

It is the glucose that provides food for us humans.

Carbon taxes, and tariffs, are a tax on food.

“Ax the tax” is the proper thing to do,

Eric Jelinski M. Eng. P. Eng.

Retired Nuclear Engineer

Stayner Ontario

eric_jelinski@sympatico.ca

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-jelinski-5157a212/?originalSubdomain=ca

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