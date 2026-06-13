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"Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy ... its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery." -- Sir Winston Churchill

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At the World Inequality Conference in Paris last week, Thomas Piketty and his colleagues at the World Inequality Lab unveiled their most ambitious intellectual product yet: the Global Justice Report. Billed as the first fully quantified framework for achieving global equality while averting an allegedly impending climate catastrophe, the report proposes that close to 90 per cent of humanity can double their incomes by 2100 while working roughly half as many hours, provided the world’s billionaires are taxed at confiscatory rates and a new Global Justice Fund is established to redistribute the proceeds across nations.

Piketty declared that “the current international order is plutocratic” and must be replaced by a democratic world order in which billionaires’ share of global wealth falls from six per cent today to just 0.05 per cent. One might observe that the current international order — messy, imperfect, and sovereign-state-based as it is — has lifted more people out of poverty in the past half-century than any redistributive programme in human history.

But no matter. The professors have a plan.

The centrepiece of the Report is a scenario in which all countries converge on a per capita monthly income of €5,000 by 2100, global working hours fall from today’s 2,100 per year to 1,000, and the energy system is entirely decarbonised. A new “Global Justice Platform“ would mobilise spending averaging 10.3 per cent of world GDP every year between 2030 and 2060 — for comparison, the combined budgets of the UN, IMF, and World Bank currently amount to less than 0.4 per cent of world GDP. This is not a serious economic plan but a form of technocratic millenarianism.

Why Piketty’s Work Deserves Critical Attention

Piketty commands extraordinary institutional reach: the World Inequality Lab’s databases are cited by the IMF, World Bank, and OECD, and his frameworks shape the distributional assumptions embedded in major policy documents. Errors or ideological distortions in his work propagate directly into the architecture of global economic governance. The Global Justice Report does not merely describe inequality but proposes a specific and radical reorganisation of the international order — confiscatory taxation, a new global bureaucracy spending over ten per cent of world GDP annually, and the sanctioning of non-compliant sovereign states — the stakes of uncritical acceptance are not academic but concretely political.

Let us begin with the numbers, since Piketty has always presented himself as an empiricist rather than an ideologue. The claim that a Global Justice Fund spending over ten per cent of world GDP annually is politically achievable requires either a degree of global governance that has never existed in the history of sovereign states, or coercion of a kind that the report’s democratic language carefully avoids naming.

Critics of Piketty have long noted the fragility of his empirical foundations, and the Global Justice Report does nothing to resolve those disputes. When Thomas Piketty burst onto the scene with Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2013) he was hailed by the left as the economist who finally proved capitalism’s fatal flaw: r > g, the inexorable tendency of returns on capital to outpace economic growth, dooming us to ever-widening inequality.

Since the publication of his book in 2013, a succession of economists — from the Financial Times’s data team to Harvard’s Gerald Auten and David Splinter at the U.S. Treasury — have challenged Piketty’s central empirical claims. Auten and Splinter’s persistent back-and-forth with Piketty’s collaborators has shown that once taxes and transfers are properly accounted for, trends in U.S. income inequality are far less drastic than Piketty and his colleagues assert. The Institute for New Economic Thinking has argued that tax records are inferior to income surveys for measuring inequality — the very methodological basis on which Piketty’s entire research programme rests. Yet the report marches on, projecting distributional pathways out to 2100 on foundations that remain bitterly contested among specialists.

More telling still is the response of independent commentators who have examined Piketty’s work on its own terms. As the Chicago Booth Review noted in its assessment of Piketty’s framework, the mechanism he identifies — the persistent excess of the rate of return to capital over the rate of economic growth — is at best one part of a much more complex story.

Economists Kevin Murphy and Robert Topel at Chicago demonstrated that income inequality in the U.S. is better explained by the supply and demand for skills than by the blind compounding of inherited wealth that Piketty’s r > g formula implies. When Social Security is properly treated as wealth — which it is for the bottom ninety per cent of the population — top wealth shares show little change over the past three decades. Piketty’s dystopian forecast, as the City Journal has concluded, “remains highly speculative.”

Reparations by Another Name

Piketty fuses his inequality obsession with the “climate crisis.” The prescription? “Sustainable convergence”: slash global wealth and income gaps while staying within “planetary boundaries.” The Global Justice Report is, as Piketty readily confirmed to Outlook Business, a call for reparations. The billionaires of 2026, he argues, “would never have been able to accumulate so much wealth” without global greenhouse gas emissions since industrialisation, and it is therefore “perfectly legitimate” that they fund the redistribution now required.

This is an extraordinary claim dressed up as economic logic. It conflates the legal concept of reparations — grounded in specific historical wrongs committed by identifiable parties against identifiable victims — with a sweeping indictment of market capitalism and fossil-fuel energy as such.

Consider what this argument actually entails. Western entrepreneurs that built factories with powered machinery bear “a major historical responsibility” for emissions accumulated since the Industrial Revolution. The logic collapses on contact with any serious ethical analysis, yet it is stated in the Report with the confidence of a mathematical proof. It wraps envy and ex post “justice” in the seemingly objective garb of economic analysis. And this is not taking into account the serious debate over the alleged role of greenhouse gas emissions as the “control knob” of climate change.

Piketty’s proposed remedy — a global progressive wealth tax, a global income tax, a World Sovereign Fund, and a Global Justice Fund spending over ten per cent of world GDP — is, in effect, the permanent institutionalisation of this moral claim in an unelected, non-accountable global bureaucracy. It is the fantasy of every Fabian socialist since 1889, scaled to planetary dimensions and laundered through economic modelling.

Working Half as Much in a World Still Developing

The proposal to reduce global annual working hours from 2,100 to 1,000 by 2100 — roughly what a part-time worker in the Netherlands currently does — deserves particular scrutiny, since it is central to the model’s climate arithmetic. Piketty’s co-author Anmol Somanchi describes this as consistent with historical trends, invoking Keynes’s famous 1930 prediction that his grandchildren would work fifteen-hour weeks. Keynes was writing during the Great Depression, extrapolating from the productivity growth of the first industrial revolution. He was wrong for the same reason Piketty is wrong now: productivity growth does not automatically translate into leisure; it translates into higher consumption, better healthcare, longer lives, and new forms of work that did not previously exist.

More fundamentally, the global work reduction is not a projection in the Report — it is a policy requirement. The model needs people to work less in order to limit material throughput and thus keep warming below 1.8°C. Somanchi is candid that this “relies on very strong collective mobilisation, social struggles, and legislative action.” In other words, states must coerce workers out of paid employment to satisfy the model’s assumptions. For the credentialed Paris economist, a forty-hour week may seem like servitude. For a subsistence farmer in Bihar or a factory worker in Ho Chi Minh City, it represents escape from poverty.

The Planner’s Confidence

Piketty invokes the Nordic model repeatedly to reassure sceptics that compressed inequality is compatible with prosperity. It is a comparison that has been made so many times in left-progressive circles that it has acquired the status of axiomatic truth. But the Nordic economies developed their welfare states in the 1950s and 1960s on the back of highly open, export-competitive, market-based industrial economies with relatively homogeneous populations and strong pre-existing institutions of trust. They did not redistribute their way to productivity; they built productive economies first and then chose to compress some of the resulting income distribution through democratic deliberation.

In Sweden, for instance, the need for market-oriented reforms became acute in the early 1990s when the country faced its most severe economic crisis in the post-war period. Professor Assar Lindbeck was one of the most prominent advocates for efficiency-enhancing reforms. In response to that financial crisis, Sweden implemented a major structural reform package aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and promoting growth — not only through macroeconomic policies but through microeconomic reforms intended to improve the functioning of markets. The sequence matters enormously. Piketty’s model inverts it entirely: redistribute first, grow later, assuming that the incentive effects of such state-directed degrowth are benign.

Piketty points to the high top marginal income tax rates in the United States between the 1930s and 1980s as proof that confiscatory taxation does not harm growth. This argument has been demolished so many times — by Robert Barro, by Greg Mankiw, by the empirical literature on dynamic scoring — that it is almost tedious to revisit. The U.S. growth performance of that era owed overwhelmingly to postwar reconstruction demand, the technology dividend from wartime military investment, cheap domestic energy, demographic tailwinds, and the absence of foreign competition in a war-devastated global economy. Attributing it to high marginal tax rates is an exercise in post hoc ergo propter hoc reasoning that would not survive peer review in any serious economics department.

A World Without America and China

Perhaps the deepest flaw in the Global Justice Report is its treatment of political feasibility as an afterthought. Piketty claims that the platform “could proceed even without US or Chinese participation,” with non-participating countries subject to trade and financial sanctions. So the world’s two largest economies — accounting for nearly 40 per cent of global output — would be penalised by a self-appointed coalition of governments acting on the authority of... a conference paper from Paris. The political naivety on display here is extraordinary.

Piketty acknowledges that geopolitical rivalries will not solve today’s challenges — a statement with which no one disagrees — but then extrapolates from this observation to the conclusion that a global wealth tax administered by reformed multilateral institutions is therefore the correct solution. This is a non sequitur of considerable ambition. The absence of a world government is not an obstacle to be overcome by moral persuasion from Paris. It is a permanent feature of an Hobbesian international system composed of sovereign states with radically different interests, histories, and political cultures.

The Report proposes that the Global Justice Platform proceed even without Washington and Beijing, with non-participants subject to sanctions. Let us be precise about what this means: a coalition of countries, operating outside existing international law and treaty frameworks, would impose economic penalties on the United States and China for declining to submit their fiscal policies to an external redistributive authority.

It is a proposal for global coercion by the virtuous against the recalcitrant, with Piketty and colleagues presumably serving as the moral arbiters. This is possible only in a dream world ruled by Davos-appointed philosopher-kings of global governance where national borders no longer matter and where Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda and China’s communist party have ceased to exist.

There is also the small matter of China, which the Report treats as a potential participant. China is currently the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases by far; it is building coal-fired power stations at a furious pace and has shown no appetite for submitting its sovereign wealth or fiscal policy to external oversight. The Global Justice Platform, in the scenario where China cooperates, requires Beijing to agree to a permanent compression of its domestic wealth distribution and accept external auditing of its tax affairs. The scenario where China does not cooperate requires the rest of the world to sanction the country on which most global supply chains depend. Neither scenario is coherent nor faintly viable.

Development Denied

The Report’s treatment of the developing world is the most revealing aspect of the entire exercise. Piketty presents the convergence to €5,000 monthly per capita income as generous to nations like India, noting that this represents a four-to-fivefold rise in per capita material consumption. What he omits to mention is that his model achieves this by capping rich-country growth at near-zero, mandating a 43 per cent share of labour hours in education and health rather than in industry, agriculture, and manufacturing by 2100, and imposing a dramatic global reduction in material throughput.

The poor are to be raised up not by the unleashing of dispatchable energy — fossil fuels and nuclear — but by a managed, supervised, globally administered levelling process in which every nation’s consumption trajectory is determined by the modellers in Paris and their ideological allies such as the dirigiste economist Mariana Mazzucato.

This is not serious economics. It is a souped-up version of eco-Marxism: class warfare dressed in carbon accounting, with supranational central planning as the saviour. Piketty has always nodded to Marxist theory on capital accumulation; now he adds planetary limits and calls for overriding national sovereignty through global taxation and a “World Sovereign Fund”.

This represents the return of a very old idea: that development for the poor is best achieved not by allowing them access to cheap, reliable energy and open markets, but by transferring resources from rich countries under the supervision of international institutions. The postwar development aid experiment, running now for seven decades at a cost of trillions of dollars, has produced the persistent inequality Piketty himself documents.

What actually lifted hundreds of millions from poverty was export-oriented industrialisation in East Asia powered by fossil fuels — precisely the development model that the Global Justice Report’s degrowth assumptions would have foreclosed. South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Indonesia, Vietnam: none of these economies achieved their transformative growth by reducing working hours and shifting labour into the public sector on the advice of French economists.

Grand Theory, Thin Reality

The Global Justice Report is, in the end, a document that reveals more about the sociology of contemporary leftist economists and their well-funded “social justice” NGOs allies than it does about the prospects for global prosperity. The report involves 200-odd researchers, its offers newly assembled global databases, it has interactive online tool for designing your own “preferred scenario”. This apparatus confers the appearance of scientific authority on what is, at its core, a set of political preferences for global government over national sovereignty; for managed degrowth over market-driven expansion; for redistributive transfer over productive investment; for a Paris consensus over the messy, contentious, democratic processes by which actual societies influence policy choices.

The paradox Piketty embodies is that the weaker the intellectual foundations of redistributive proposals, the more intensely it is promoted. This is because its function is not analytical but political. It tells the already convinced what they wish to hear, in the language of technocratic authority, and it frames all objection as the self-interest of the powerful such as the oil and gas companies, climate deniers and Trumpian populists.

The Piketty report argues that coercive global redistribution is both necessary and sufficient for climate stability. Yet it fails to engage with the extensive literature on aid ineffectiveness and institutional quality; it conflates market-generated wealth with colonial extraction; and it assumes that a Global Justice Fund administered by international bureaucrats would be immune to the corruption, rent-seeking, and political capture that have plagued every comparable institution from the World Bank to the IMF.

The anti-growth turn in climate circles is not new—it echoes Malthus, the Club of Rome, and Rousseau’s noble savage. But today’s version is more insidious: it masquerades as science while demanding totalitarian control over energy production, corporate behaviour and household decisions over diets and lifestyles.

The world’s poor deserve better than another utopia designed for them by the globalist intelligentsia. They deserve cheap energy, open markets, secure property rights, and the freedom to industrialise on terms they choose for themselves. That is what worked in East Asia. It is what will work in South Asia, Africa and Latin America. And it is precisely what the Global Justice Report, for all its mathematical sophistication, conspicuously fails to offer.

A version of this article was first published by RealClearEnergy https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2026/06/11/pikettys_eco-marxist_utopia_why_degrowth_and_global_redistribution_will_trap_the_poor_in_poverty_1187897.html

Dr. Tilak K. Doshi is an economist, a former contributor to Forbes, a member of the C0 2 Coalition and energy editor at the Daily Sceptic. Follow him on Substack and X.

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