Comment by John Shanahan:

The member countries of the United Nations have gone along with the absurd claim that carbon dioxide from use of fossil fuels is a pollutant causing catastrophic global warming. Anyone who can think rationally can come to the conclusion that natural carbon dioxide and “man-made” carbon dioxide, the exact same molecules, are both beneficial for life and not pollutants.

Professor Richard Lindzen at MIT and the CO2 Coalition are working to save humanity from harmful intentions of the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, climate change alarmists everywhere, go-along politicians, go-along schools and universities, and go-along news media.

ARTICLE

Dr. Richard S. Lindzen, Professor Emeritus at MIT and a Member of National Academy of Sciences, has announced a petition to the American and to international governments to change course on an outdated international agreement that underlies a number of regulations on minor greenhouse gases: primarily Carbon Dioxide, CO2.

Said Dr. Lindzen, “Since 2009, the U.S. and other governments have undertaken a number of actions with respect to global climate that are not scientifically justified and that already have and will continue to cause a great deal of pointless social and economic harm. While we support effective, affordable, reasonable and direct controls on conventional environmental pollutants, carbon dioxide is not a pollutant. To the contrary, there is good and growing evidence that increased atmospheric carbon dioxide is environmentally helpful to food crops and other plants that nourish all life. It’s plant food, not poison.”

He and the over 300 scientists who joined the petition assert that, whether from the use of hydrocarbons or natural sources, the demonization of CO2 has very negative effects upon the technology of nations throughout the world. Depressing these societies condemns over 4 billion people in emerging but still underdeveloped countries to continued poverty.

“We are now at a crossroads,” continued Dr. Lindzen. “The new administration has promised not only to keep the U.S. out of a harmful international climate agreement, but also to rollback misdirected, pointless government demonization and regulation of CO2 emissions from sources ranging from energy to agriculture and beyond.”

The scientists believe that it is especially important for governments to hear from citizens with the training necessary to evaluate the relevant data on climate and offer sound advice. Many observers note that climate issues have long been political debates—not scientific discussions—over whether citizens or bureaucrats control energy, natural resources and other assets. Once settled into one or another point of view, very few people change their minds based on empirical evidence or logical discourse.

Dr. Lindzen concluded, “In an effort to reestablish the science’s dominance in this political discussion, hundreds of eminent scientists from around the globe petition the USA and their individual governments to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Such action is foundational to reversing unfounded policies that even their most devoted acolytes admit do not improve environmental conditions but do impose hardships broadly, particularly on those most vulnerable citizens trying to get on the ladders of success within their own societies.”

Dr. Lindzen’s letter to President Trump concerning the MIT POAC letter is found at Lindzen_Personal PAOC Explanation3-10-17

Scientists wishing to add their names to the petition should contact info@CO2Coalition.org.

Petition to withdraw from United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

We urge the United States government, and others, to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). We support reasonable and cost-effective environmental protection. But carbon dioxide, the target of the UNFCCC is not a pollutant but a major benefit to agriculture and other life on Earth. Observations since the UNFCCC was written 25 years ago show that warming from increased atmospheric CO2 will be benign — much less than initial model predictions.

See the list of signers here.

Here is what climate in New Zealand looks like.

New Zealand, South Island in mid-December

Here is what the climate in Germany looks like

Cochem on the Moselle River, Germany

COMMENT: by John Shanahan

Climate change alarmists could destroy the modern world with their claim that CO2 from fossil fuels is a pollutant that causes catastrophic global warming.