Source: Proceedings of the Joint American Nuclear Society and Health Physics Society Conference: Applicability of Radiation-Response Models to Low-Dose Protection Standards 1-3 October 2018, Pasco, Washington Introduction-Years in the Making

March 2020

Health Physics 118(3):229-231

DOI:10.1097/HP.0000000000001213

Vineyards and Columbia River near Pasco, Washington, USA

NOTE:

Emeritus Physics Professor Howard Cork Hayden, University of Connecticut, dedicated his career and retirement to teaching complex subjects in the simplest manner possible. He stayed with the Scientific Method, never compromising to political forces aimed at violating scientific truth as others have done for personal or financial gain. [John Shanahan, retired professional engineer]

Leave a comment