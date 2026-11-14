Some children are seldom out of their depth the way many adults are.

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To be out of one’s depth means to be in a situation where you don’t have knowledge, experience, or ability to handle what is happening. That could be because one has not had the opportunity to expand his/her horizons, not taken the advantage of doing so, or simply because no one is infinitely qualified in all things.

This applies in all situations, and at all levels of life. If we stay in our comfort zone, our world never grows. There is little joy of discovery. That applies to knowledge, reasoning, relationships, understanding the wonderful world we live in, in science and engineering. It applies to how we get along as people, communities, governments.

It’s OK to be out of one’s depth if one grows, does good for himself/herself, the community, and the environment, doesn’t get into serous trouble, and doesn’t repeatedly make serious mistakes.

Humanity and weather are similar. A static global average is meaningless. Yet static large scale averages (generalizations) are frequently used to describe climate and capabilities (prejudices) of large groups of people:



Man-made global warming is or is not happening.

Eugenics is valid or not valid in describing humans.

One religion is better than others or many have merits.

The history of the United States is better than most (Manifest Destiny, make Native Americans like European Americans) or other countries have good or better histories.

Democrats have better platforms, records, and elected officials than Republicans, vice-versa, or independent parties can be better than both Democrats and Republicans.

Democracies, Republics, Parliamentary Governments, Elitist, Rich Oligarchies, or Tyrannical Dictatorships should rule everyone.

War has solved most problems so far, so continue or let peace and prosperity be the goal.

Unlimited greed is good. Sharing, helping others, and respect for the environment is better.

Have central government solve most problems. Let state governments solve as many problems the way they want and are able to. Share problem solving between individuals, private industry, state and central government.

There is the mind and body or there is the mind, body and spirit. Live life accordingly. Force people to chose with or without acknowledging that we have a spirit, or let people be free to decide for themselves.

These are very general statements that can be discussed in classrooms and adult study groups. They relate to solving problems in the world today that we are stumbling over.

What fraction of voters are out of their depth when they cast their votes?

What fraction of politicians are out of their depth when they run for office?

What fraction of the general population and their leaders are out of their depth when making technical decisions relating to everyone?

We keep these questions in mind when studying articles on this website.

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