Source: DOI: 10.1097/HP.0000000000002142, Copyright © 2026 Health Physics Society

(1) Deceased (see acknowledgments). (2) Past President, American Nuclear Society; Professor and Head, Department of Nuclear Engineering, Texas A&M University (retired). For correspondence contact: Alan Waltar, 12449 Ingalls Creek Road, Peshastin, WA 98847, or email: alan.waltar@gmail.com. (Manuscript accepted 29 December 2025) 0017-9078/131/4

Ingalls Creek, Peshashtin, Washington, at the home of Alan Waltar

Wanda Munn, Nuclear Engineer

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Conservation

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Alan Waltar, Nuclear Engineer

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Abstract

For far too long, we scientists and engineers have allowed unsubstantiated fear of low-level radiation (LLR) among the public to prevail. And we have failed! Why? We propose two main reasons for this failure: (1) Our profession is divided — International agencies such as ICRP still claim radiation can be dangerous down to trivial levels whereas the science claims precisely the opposite. As such we can’t blame the public when they get mixed messages. (2) Even when the truth about safe low-level radiation is explained to the public, decisions are made via emotions (stimulated by fear), not facts. We propose the path forward be guided by new medically validated psychological findings that likely have significant bearing on the two issues noted above. This new psychological insight notes that our brains are wired in a predictive mode, rather than a reaction mode. Hence, when we encounter new information, we deal with it within a framework that fits with past experience. If such new information is in conflict with this expectation, it is highly suspect and likely discarded as biased input. We see this reflected even in our highly respected international organizations such ICRP. The scientists occupying major roles in such institutions are certainly well-meaning, world-class scientists. But is it possible that they enter these roles with a background experience suggesting radiation may always be harmful — and they look for ways to confirm their past beliefs? Even if they find new scientific evidence that LLR is not harmful (and possibly even beneficial) they want to err on the conservative side. But is such a stance really conservative — when we note that there was not a single death at Fukushima due to radiation? Rather, it was the fear of radiation caused by the prevailing assumption that there is no threshold for radiation damage. So, Challenge #1 in our efforts to eliminate fear of LLR is the step to achieve a unified international message, based on science, not to fear LLR. Challenge #2 is to then convey this message to skeptics, recognizing that is emotion, not facts, that will ultimately change minds.

Health Phys. 131(4):331–339; 2026

keywords: ethics; epidemiology; radiation, low-level; safety standards

INTRODUCTION

For far too long, we scientists and engineers have allowed unsubstantiated fear of radiation among the public to prevail. It is not that we haven’t tried to mitigate such fear — especially for low-level radiation (LLR) — the type we experience everyday of lives. But we have to admit that we have failed. There is still wide-spread public fear of ANY level of ionizing radiation — and such fear is stifling the needed advancement of harnessing radiation for energy, medicine, agriculture, and modern industry.

The science is clear. Low levels of radiation are perfectly safe. We live in a natural radiation environment every day of our lives. Radiation is just as common as the air we breathe and the water we drink.

So, why does unsubstantiated fear of radiation still exist?

We submit there are two fundamental reasons for this fear. First, we in the professional community are divided on the effects of low-level radiation exposure. We are a house divided against itself on this issue. One segment of our professional community continues to adhere to the assumption that radiation can be harmful at any level of exposure. The other segment, based on modern radiation biological studies, is convinced that low-level radiation is perfectly harmless — and may even be beneficial.

Secondly, scientists and engineers are poor communicators. There is a vast difference regarding the health effects of radiation between low dose and high dose. High dose, if not controlled, can be very dangerous, although it can be very beneficial if carefully directed for curing such ailments as cancer. Low dose (our normal everyday environment) is not harmful at all. We sometimes fail to differentiate the effects of such dose levels in our interactions with the public. Furthermore, we stubbornly believe that if we provide solid facts, we will prevail. But public opinions on matters such a radiation exposure are far more based on emotion, NOT facts. We have failed to recognize this key factor in our attempts to calm public opinion.

We now introduce a key new finding that may shed new light on how widely held beliefs may directly influence decision making. This new finding likely affects both how scientists evaluate new data and how members of the public arrive at decisions.

NEW PSYCHOLOGICAL INSIGHT ON HOW OUR BRAIN PROCESSES INFORMATION

For most of the world’s population, the first exposure to the concept of radiation was associated with very high-dose, uncontrolled radiation exposure unleashed in a fraction of a second by the bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The fear of nuclear bombs (and by association nuclear power plants) has been reinforced by movies, books, and the lack of clear delineation between uncontrolled high-dose and low-dose exposure. Many individuals developed a fear of all radiation without respect to the level or rate of radiation exposure. Their fear is further amplified because radiation is seen as a stealth enemy that cannot be directly detectable by our normal senses of sight, sound, and touch. So how can such entrenched fear be overcome? For decades we have been told that emotions and facts are handled in very different ways and in different locations in our brains. We were taught that our emotions have been hard wired through evolution, such that our brains would react when presented with new information. New neurology, psychology, and psychiatric research has made it clear that our brain operates in a predictive mode, rather than in a responsive mode (Barrett 2017a, 2021). Further, this predictive mode involves our entire system, including heart rate, facial expressions, breathing rate, and endocrine system. This predictive mode is in force when we are provided with new information. Our entire neurological system has already predicted what this new information is expected to provide, based on our previous experiences and beliefs. If the new information does not fit our predictive pattern, our emotions deem the information highly suspect. We are very likely to discard the input as faulty. Our emotions constructed by this disconnect reduce the chances of accepting new facts that make us uncomfortable. Emotions drive how we interpret the facts. This new research has been pioneered primarily by Lisa Feldman Barrett, Professor of Psychology at Northwestern University. We cite here only two of her over 250 scholarly published papers on psychological and neuroscience (Barrett 2009, 2017b). Her book How Emotions are Made (Barrett 2017a) makes a compelling case for the idea that the better the primitive brain was at prediction, the better the chance of surviving to produce and raise offspring. We survived because we made better predictions. She notes that for millennia cognitions were thought to reside in the brain, emotions in the body, and, then later, emotions were relocated to the parts of the brain that control the body. However, the last two decades of neurological science have brought us to the brink of a paradigm shift in understanding the workings of the brain — setting the stage to revolutionize our study of emotions (or any mental category). This new science has revealed that our brain forms a model on any topic, based on past experience, such that when encountering new unanticipated input, it has already predicted how such information should fit into the “established” model. If the new information does not fit this prediction, an error message tracks the difference between the predicted sensations and those caused by the new input. After the sensations are resolved, simulations are developed to determine the causes of the sensory events. Emotions are then constructed and plans are made on how the body should respond. She provides several examples of how our minds work in a predictive fashion. One study (Anderson and Barrett 2016) was focused on how our beliefs influence our experience in eating meat. Samples of meat were paired with descriptions of animals raised on factory farms vs. those raised on humane farms. Importantly, the meat samples in both conditions were identical. However, participants experienced the samples differently: meat paired with factory farm descriptions looked, smelled, and tasted less pleasant. Participants even consumed less than the meat paired from humane farms. It was clear their beliefs about animal welfare influenced their experience in eating the meat. The authors note that this effect likely extends to any strongly held belief (such as moral convictions). For example, knowing that an artist committed a crime might change our acceptance of their art. Experience is not determined solely by physical properties of the external world — experience is also shaped by beliefs. As nuclear scientists/engineers, we make no claim on how to really understand the medical depth of this new insight, but we strongly suggest this new body of psychological and neurological theories deserves to be studied in depth because of its implications on how our beliefs and constructed emotions may influence our actions and reactions on the issue of radiation and, consequently, nuclear power. Facts alone will not change the perception that all radiation, no matter how small the amount, is dangerous. It is our hope that understanding the emotional and predictive ways the public reacts to radiation/nuclear power can provide insight into how to use that knowledge to bring the public to a more fact-based understanding of low-dose radiation.

A DIVIDED PROFESSION

Strange as it may seem, even after over a half century of dedicated research, radiation health scientists are not all in agreement on the health effects of low-level radiation. There is strong agreement on the effects of high levels of radiation. Indeed, radiation exposure at high levels can be very dangerous if not controlled. We have all seen images of people who have suffered such uncontrolled exposure, such as the fire fighters at Chernobyl. But high doses of controlled radiation are routinely used to kill cancer, create new strains of agricultural products, develop myriad industrial produces, etc. (Greenspan 2021; Waltar 2004).

It is low-level radiation (LLR) that we want to address in this paper; namely the type with which we are exposed every day, irrespective of where we live. We encounter such low levels of such exposure from the sky (cosmic radiation), the earth (terrestrial radiation), and even from radiation inherently imbedded in the food we eat. Why should any person be afraid of such minimal natural exposure?

Well, we in the nuclear profession need to take some of the blame. Such fear was proclaimed and imbedded into our scientific journals nearly a century ago when serious ethical standards were violated in favor of personal gain. Edward Calabrese, an internationally acclaimed toxicologist from the University of Massachusetts, has painstakingly documented the fraudulent path taken by Herman Muller and his compatriots as they developed what became known as the LNT (linear no-threshold) model for evaluating ionizing radiation exposure. This model implies that radiation is a health risk at ANY dose, right down to zero. Dr. Muller testified in his acceptance of a fraudulently acquired Nobel Prize that there is NO threshold for radiation damage — in direct conflict with observational data of which he was aware. Simply stated, the development and basis for the LNT model represents one of the most blatant misrepresentations of science in modern times.

We readily acknowledge that this accusation is a very strong statement, so anyone skeptical of this assertion is strongly advised to read Calabrese’s detailed reviews — including his well-recorded 24-video lecture series hosted by the Health Physics Society (Calabrese 2019; Calabrese et al. 2025; Calabrese and Selby 2025; Caradelli et al. 2023). A recent book by Mike Conley provides a very readable summary of Calabrese’s extensive work (Conley 2025a).

Some of the more outrageous factors associated with Muller’s deceptions are as follows:

• His claims for observing damage at low-radiation exposure levels defies the fact that the level of radiation delivered to his subjects (fruit flies) was over 100 million times background levels. Absolutely astonishing!

• His Nobel Prize was based on his claim of inducing gene mutation by radiation, but no such process actually occurred.

• He claimed that genetic damage repair was not possible (totally disputed by modern biology radiation science).

Unfortunately, this unscientific and fraudulently supported LNT model is now deeply embedded in almost all global approaches to radiation risk analysis. It was accepted in the United States by the National Academy of Sciences (NAC) in the 1950s, supported by manipulated data, and likely based on a highly biased approach to allow scare tactics to stop atmospheric testing of nuclear weapons (Calabrese and Selby 2025). Unfortunately, with the NAC endorsement, the LNT model became accepted globally.

We note that a well-designed study with the irradiation of three million mice was conducted at ORNL under the direction of William and Liane Russell over a 62-year period — by far the most massive such study ever undertaken. Although the study was originally subjected to some controversy due to the use of inappropriate controls, later corrections led to a conclusion clearly supporting a threshold for radiation impact — directly contradicting the LNT Model. Unfortunately, this conclusion came far after Muller’s death, and by that time the LNT had been chiseled in stone (Conley 2025b).

Prestigious international committees such as UNSCEAR (United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation) and ICRP (International Commission on Radiological Protection) are comprised with well-meaning scientists with stellar credentials. Yet they have been reluctant to discard this unproved model. Why?

We submit there are at least three major factors likely contributing to their reluctance: (1) how our brains are wired when reviewing old and new data, (2) a desire to maintain a comfortable conservative approach where there may be conflicting input, and (3) their reliance on epidemiological data, rather than biological insight.

Evaluating available evidence

International institutions such as ICRP and UNSCEAR have long been established to provide high-level guidance on radiation protection. Their guidance has exceptionally high standing within the international community — although it is true that their recommendations do not have to be accepted and followed by the nations supporting these institutions. Each nation has its own federally established regulatory agencies (such as the NRC and EPA in the United States) to set both limits and establish enforcement policies. But such agencies are extremely reluctant to vary from the recommendations provided by institutions such as the ICRP for fear of being challenged in court. Make no mistake, ICRP and UNSCEAR guidelines are immensely powerful!

The scientists and engineers occupying major roles in international institutions such as ICRP and UNSCEAR certainly have earned and enjoy world-class reputations in the field of radiation science. But is it possible that they are selected for entering these roles due to a background experience suggesting that radiation may always present a hazard requiring protection — perhaps at any level? If so, this would help explain why there is such a reluctance to embrace new data that suggests previous interpretations are in error. We recognize this is a serious challenge, but it is based on the new psychological insight outlined above regarding how our brain works. The difficulty of altering established thought processes cannot be ignored.

It has been said that the mark of a great scientist is one who looks for ways to prove himself (or herself) wrong. This is very hard to do — especially if one’s career has been developed along a path that is later proved to be discarded. Consequently, we challenge those providing global guidance on radiation protection to honestly conduct a self-examination to reveal any unintended bias regarding the interpretation of existing and new data.

Adopting a conservative approach

If one is in position to provide high-level guidance, knowing that it will be almost universally adopted by national regulating agencies, it is certainly reasonable to adopt a conservative approach when evaluating data that may be in conflict or contain uncertainties.

But is adopting the LNT model, which claims ANY amount of radiation can be hazardous, really conservative? Let’s consider the outcome of the Fukushima accident, which occurred in 2011 when a very large earthquake caused a massive tsunami to inundate the shores of Japan.

To put this accident into perspective, we need to ask what it is about nuclear power that causes such fear? The global nuclear power that currently provides approximate 10% of the electricity consumed worldwide is a very large industrial complex. We know that all large industries have experienced accidents at some point of their development (i.e., airplane crashes, natural gas explosions, mine collapse, dam breaches, etc.). But what is the key element in nuclear that causes special fear? It is radiation — a phenomena that is central to the operation of a nuclear power plant.

Consequently, at Fukushima it was the fear of radiation that caused major international headlines. Even though some 15 thousand people were killed by the invading wall of water (sometimes exceeding 40 feet in height), prime attention was focused on those approximately 1,600 people who died when confined to a longterm mandatory evacuation order. But NONE of those evacuees died due to exposure to radiation! They died from the fear of radiation. The actual deaths resulted from suicide, heart attacks, dehydration, etc. — all carefully documented by UNSCEAR and ICRP representatives (Gonzalez et al. 2013; UNSCEAR 2014) — those agencies whose guidance is based on the LNT model ironically and unintentionally led to such deaths. So, are their stubborn adherences to the largely disproved LNT model really conservative? Ask the surviving families of those that died an unnecessary death due only to the fear of radiation — rather than the actual levels of radiation that were too low to cause serious health effects.

Another concern of beingly overly conservative is possible misuse of potassium iodide (KI) being issued to the public in the event of a nuclear mishap. For some members of the public this could cause an anaphylactic reaction. Others may decide to take the whole bottle, not recognizing that the KI is only protective of the thyroid and not the whole body.

The focus on epidemiology

For several decades the prime measure for documenting injury and deaths from radiation exposure is provided by epidemiological data. Those occupying key positions on ICRP or UNSCEAR may acknowledge evolving biological insight on how the human anatomy actually responds to different levels of radiation exposure (most of it revealing there is little, if any, cellular damage at lowdose and low-dose-rate radiation levels) but they claim it is only epidemiology that can be relied upon. It is the tabulation of actual deaths that really matters. They claim the proof is in the pudding.

But are these actual deaths? Indeed, they are not. They are statistical numbers calculated using the LNT model.

Furthermore, is epidemiology really a valid tool for evaluating radiation damage at such low levels? We believe this is highly suspect. Epidemiology works well where there is an epidemic. It can be a very powerful tool when the statistics are high. But there is no epidemic at low radiation exposure levels (Waltar et al. 2023). There are just too many confounding factors that simply overwhelm any effects due to radiation. Hence, it is highly misleading to continue using epidemiological studies that may suggest radiation danger — where there is no danger at all. We seriously challenge the validity of the continuing references to epidemiological studies focused on low-level radiation exposure. A meaningful perspective on this topic is articulated in the paper “Epidemiology Without Biology” (Sacks et al. 2016).

We can’t really blame the general public for fearing radiation when the scientific profession itself is divided. Both UNSCEAR and ICRP must recognize the unintentional harm they are causing by continuing to cling to an unscientific model that was developed by fraudulent means.

So, what is credible, modern science saying about the health effects of low-level radiation?

If physics were to be the only field of science brought to bear on the topic, it would be reasonable to conclude that as radiation dose increases, damage to the exposed flesh would increase on a linear (one-to-one) basis. But physics is only a small part of the equation. The biological system is far from linear. After a molecule is struck by a radiation insult (x ray, alpha, beta, gamma ray, neutron) the subsequent damage proceeding upward to a cell, a tissue, and an organ is highly non-linear. Radiation biologists now know that there are many factors involved in the transmission process, including phenomena known as bystander effects, adaptive response, etc. (Feinendegen and Cuttler 2018). There is the possibility that a radiation impact could cause single-strand breaks in the DNA as well as double-strand breaks. Fortunately, our bodies all have a natural, automatic system to repair such breaks, although double-strand breaks are more difficult to self-repair without introducing errors.

But we need to recognize that such damage occurs in every cell in our body every day in our life during the spontaneous damage from physiological reactive oxygen species (ROS), the key reaction providing essential energy for everyday life itself. Radiation doses have to be thousands of times higher than normal background to being even close to delivering the amount of damage caused by the very process taking place every day to keep us alive. Hundreds of peer reviewed scientific papers that have been published clearly reveal that low-dose radiation is simply NOT harmful.

The LNT model, which implies harm could be inflicted by ANY radiation exposure, no matter how small, has recently been experimentally challenged (Planel et al. 1987; Thome et al. 2017). Biological matter has been encapsulated in heavily shielded containers and situated at the base of deep caverns to keep radiation exposure at extremely low levels (almost zero) and the results of such low-level exposure have been compared to identical biological matter situated at ground level (the environment that we live in). If the LNT model was valid, one would expect the biological matter situated in the bottom of deep caves (essentially zero radiation exposure) to thrive. In fact, the data reveal precisely the opposite! Such matter withers and dies. It is clear that some low-level of radiation is essential for healthy biological tissue. This is in complete contrast to the fraudulent LNT model that is routinely used around the globe as a guide for radiation protection.

But we must also admit that there are many professionals within the radiation community whose jobs depend upon maintaining the LNT model. Huge organizations are set up in nearly every major nuclear site to closely monitor ANY amount of radiation exposure to their workers. Regulatory agencies such as the NRC and the EPA feel they cannot relax such monitoring until the ICRP and/or UNSCEAR provides such cover. Their fear is a lawsuit for any relaxation — even though they have the authority to do so and should do so (Waltar et al. 2023). If they would take the step of dismissing regulations for trivial amounts of radiation exposure, thousands of good paying jobs within the industry would be lost. Follow the money.

The elimination of regulatory control for such trivial levels of radiation exposure would greatly stimulate the growth of nuclear technologies — all vitally needed to provide the energy, food, medical, and basic necessities required of a modern society. Adoption of a de minimus exception for regulation would provide a major step forward.

We note that US President Trump has issued an executive order (#EO 14300) directing the NRC to reconsider basing the radiation regulations on the LNT model. But it is highly unlikely that the NRC would be willing to take this step without cover from the ICRP.

Simply stated, the radiation health protection industry must bear a substantial responsibility for the unsubstantiated fear of low-level radiation that still infects a skeptical public.

SO HOW SHOULD WE COMMUNICATE WITH THE PUBLIC?

Once we successfully pull our own professional organizations together with a scientifically established message that low-level radiation is not to be feared (Challenge #1), how do we effectively communicate this message to a skeptical public (Challenge #2)?

Recently a colleague of many decades, abundantly possessed of a uniquely wry humor, sent on my mobile phone (WM) a brief observation by text: “Remember when we used to think the problem was that the public did not have easily available access to the facts? That wasn’t it.” Now there is a truism.

After almost half a century being part of passionate attempts to provide accurate information to the world on the health effects of low-level radiation, the irony is hard to miss. We’ve published, traveled, lectured, round tabled, held awesome workshops, created podcasts, arranged tours, built museums, and amassed large scientific organizations to inform all who would listen. The intractable enemy of reason remains: fear.

For the most part we ignore it. When we do acknowledge it, we react in predictable scientist fashion. We undertake to win the audience by laying out facts. We are quite certain that providing facts will disprove the popularized horrors that have frightened them. By now we should have noticed. That wasn’t it. “It” wasn’t about facts...a concept that is heresy to the scientific mind. It was about emotion. Common sense would suggest it is most probably the homo sapiens universal failsafe for survival. The limbic brain. Psychological things. Not our field. Not our interest.

In informal, one-on-one, entirely casual conversations with psychologists we’ve asked a single question, i.e., “once internalized, how can one change a deep-seated emotional fear?” The responses have ranged from “can’t be done,” to “if you find a way to do that, you will be an incredibly rich person.” The lure of vast personal gain notwithstanding, these challenging responses lead to more questions, the most obvious being why aren’t we, the inhabitants of our highly educated cocoon, working with highly experienced psychological scientists to better understand how to approach the issue? Further, how has this pervasive fear been so widely and effectively imbedded into the emotions of such a vast spectrum of humans throughout the world?

Clearly, we are not recognizing the means by which this fear has been so effectively ingrained. Nor do we typically recognize the role our scientific predecessors played in feeding it. Too often, we do so ourselves. There are few natural, effective communicators among us scientists and engineers. That is not our strength. We signal each other in the professional quite well, but the folks in the street, even if it’s Wall Street, don’t seem to receive our intended message. Too often the humans outside our cocoon seem to have heard “This is far too complicated for you to understand. We know what we’re doing. Don’t worry.” The failure of our science community to uphold and embody the highest standard of ethics cannot help but tarnish our presentation of facts in any debate or policy making. That reality has a crippling effect not only on the world we claim to serve, but on ourselves as well.

The new psychological insight on how our brain receives and analyzes new information is highly instructive. A skeptical member of the public will view any new information on the radiation issue with a mindset based on previous impressions; namely, all radiation is bad. Hence, facts alone will not openly be accepted. Rather, their decision will be ruled by emotions and any factual information will simply be dismissed.

Our challenge, therefore, is to recognize that our skeptical audience will view us as biased and that any exposure to new information will be met with a mind that has already been made up. Our usual mode of presenting only facts will not make an impact. We need to understand how skeptical minds react to new information and the essential role that emotions make in providing a path toward changing minds.

COMMENTARY

In summary, we have two fundamental factors to overcome in helping to minimize or eliminate unsubstantial public fear of low-level radiation: A divided scientific community, and the inability of recognizing that it is emotions, not facts, that change minds.

We aren’t so naive as to propose that we can solve either of these impediments in this short paper. Rather, it is our intention to challenge our own profession to recognize these problems. Until we honestly recognize the weakness in our own profession, we can’t realistically expect to achieve our goal in minimizing the public fear of radiation.

Still, we offer a possible way to start. Perhaps we introduce the well-known Goldilocks approach. We assume every child and parent in the world knows about the Goldilocks effect. Not too hot…not too cold…just right! We live in a world where we try to find this comfort zone. No matter the substance — not too much and not too little.

Take trace elements. Nutritionists now know that our bodies need a smattering of almost all trace elements (elements such as copper, cobalt, manganese, chlorine, etc.). Without a small measure of each, our bodies whither. Yet at large doses of the same elements, we would die. We need just the right amount.

Taking aspirin offers another example. We know that if 500 people take a single aspirin a day, there may be beneficial effects (such a blood thinning) but very minimalif any-harmful effects. Yet if one person were to take all 500 aspirin tablets at one dose, he or she would almost certainly die.

Electricity may serve as another example. We know that devices that deliver energy at low voltage and low amperage provide marvelous conveniences. Batteries for flashlights and even batteries for pacemakers are essential for healthy living. Yet electricity at high voltage and high amperage delivery can be deadly. But certainly, we don’t fear the low-voltage devices. We hold them in our hands and even imbed them into our bodies.

Even water provides an interesting example. It is essential for life, so it should not frighten us. Yet an estimated 300,000 people die every year due to drowning.

Many members of the public are not aware of the life supporting benefit of the potassium-40 in bananas. 40K produces an annual effective dose to the human body of around 4 mSv — which, ironically, is about the same dose as the EPA limit for the uranium fuel cycle (2.5 mS y-1) to any member of the public. Since the ratio of K to Na in the human blood stream is critical to life, this simple understanding of our breakfast menu may help shed light on the value of understanding the Goldilocks approach.

The point is that THE POISON IS IN THE DOSE!

And such is the case for radiation. We have no reasonable basis for fearing low-dose radiation. We live in this environment every day — no matter where we live. And we now know that we need a certain amount of this for a healthy life. We also constructively employ very large doses of radiation — so long as it is controlled. It is a mainstay for plethora beneficial uses in a modern society.

Perhaps placing radiation within this perspective might at least open up some curiosity among radiation skeptics.

Using emotions

Regarding emotions, most scientists and engineers shudder at even the thought of expressing emotions as they attempt to communicate to the non-scientific public. We want to use logic and facts. But, as pointed out above, many (perhaps most) decisions are made on an emotional basis. One of the authors (AW) learned this the hard way.

The setting was a lecture that I was giving at a seminary. I was warned that most of the faculty were opposed to nuclear energy — based on concerns of safety, waste disposal, etc. It was common knowledge that nuclear accidents could happen and the general view prevailed that thousands of innocent victims may die in the aftermath. Hence, I was warned that I was walking into a briar patch.

Near the end of my presentation of promoting the virtues of nuclear energy, I was reviewing the consequences of our continual reliance on fossil fuels. I noted that there is an eventual limit on the earth’s residual coal, oil, and natural gas that has taken hundreds of millions of years to form. A well-known professor from UCLA, M. King Hubbard, had dedicated a large portion of his professional lifetime to evaluating just how long economically extractable fossil fuels could be available — given current consumption levels. He plotted his results in a bell-shaped curve, which started upward from the time such fuels were originally mined up to a peak and then down the other side to a point in time that such fuels would no longer be economically available. The time period was rather long — many decades, but not infinite. As I pondered that graph within that theological setting, I was engulfed with the realization that without some other form of fuel to provide the energy we need, my grandchildren and great grandchildren may be inheriting a barren earth. I felt a tear welling up in my right eye and within seconds tears were uncontrollably flooding down both cheeks! Ouch! This had never happened to me before — and neither had any of those professors witnessed a scientist/engineer weep in public. It was most embarrassing to say the least.

But after I regained composure and finished my presentation, one of the skeptical professors came up to me — visibly shaken. He had no idea of the broader ethical implications. I certainly didn’t intend to express deep emotion, but my natural outbreak clearly got to this man and abruptly changed his thinking. I am not proud of that incident, but I share it because it is clear to me that we need not be afraid to express emotions when sharing our message to the public. There are, indeed, profound ethical considerations involved — and we would do well not to hide that fact.

Many members of the public are rightfully concerned about climate change but, ironically, are opposed to nuclear power — not recognizing that it is the only truly long-lasting power source that is capable of supplying the prodigious amounts of electricity needed, while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and being compatible with environmental stewardship. This underscores the ethical imperative.

Using analogies

Time after time we are learning that using analogies in story telling is far more effective than simply reciting facts. A recent example was a keynote presentation that I (AW) was honored to make at a national nuclear engineering student convention that took place just after the Fukushima accident in Japan. I was asked in the previous December for the title of my talk, and at that time the nuclear renaissance was on. The tragedy at Chernobyl was fading in people’s minds and scores of countries were banging at the doors of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to see how they could acquire nuclear reactors. So, I titled my talk: “The Nuclear Renaissance: Timing is Everything!”

But the convention took place just about a month after the March accident at Fukushima. Hmmm...Timing is Everything!!

As I took my place at the podium, I could sense the anticipation of the students. How was I going to get out of this one?

So, I started my talk by showing slides of England in the early 1940 timeframe when Nazi bombers were reducing London to a pile of rubbish. It was clearly a tragic time. But while deep into this early devastation, a revered Englishman by the name of Churchill took the cigar out of his mouth long enough to say with a reflective perspective, “Let all men say…this was England’s finest hour!”

I then had the audacity to say, “When we really find out what happened at Fukushima, we can truly say ‘This was nuclear ’s finest hour!’”

You could have heard a pin drop. What is this idiot saying?

Well, we all know that it is the radiation ingredient in nuclear power that instills the public concern. Absent the radiation component, it is just a large industry like many others. Over a thousand people did die among the over 100,000 Japanese citizens that were forced to endure a long-term mandatory evacuation following the tsunamidriven Fukushima event. But how many people died from radiation? The answer is NONE! Yes, that is right, NONE! The radiation levels were too low to cause serious harm. As noted earlier in this paper, they died from suicide, heart attacks, etc.

Some might think my approach was a bit “over the top.” But it was based on facts, simply using an analogy with an emotional emphasis to get our message through. It worked!

CONCLUSION

As noted earlier, we make no definitive claim on how to solve the dilemma of easing public fears of radiation. But to get to our goal, we need to begin by honestly examining our own profession, which currently is mired in dual messaging. We simply MUST achieve consensus on a scientifically based approach to evaluating any harmful effects of radiation exposure — particularly for the low-level that we experience on a daily basis and for any accidents that yield only minimal increasing doses. That is Challenge #1.

Challenge #2 is to then recognize that facts alone will not convince a skeptic public that “knows” radiation is bad. It may have been the humorist Will Rogers who wisely stated “The problem ain’t what people don’t know. It’s what they ‘know’ that ain’t so!” If we really expect to win them over, we must not be afraid to use emotions and effective story-telling.

The stakes are high. It is this stubbornly reticent public fear of anything radiation that continues to thwart an industry that is becoming more and more essential for providing an abundant life on this planet. We have a massively important ethical challenge before us. It is a challenge we must win. The fate of our global humanity depends upon it.

Acknowledgments — Wanda Munn was appointed by President George Bush to the Presidential Advisory Board on Radiation and Worker Health (served 17 years). She also served as President Eastern Washington Society of Women Engineers and President Eastern Washington American Nuclear Society. She passed away during the last drafting of this paper. We are most grateful to Munn’s colleague Sharon Denchfield for completing the text regarding new psychological insight.

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