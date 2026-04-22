See original article here.

From Erosion to Lightning the Offshore Turbine Blade Faces It All

In my new open letter to Ed Ballard, I respond to his recent WSJ article claiming that green energy “makes more sense with each new [oil] price shock.” I explain why the opposite is actually true: the fundamental problems of intermittency, massive hidden costs, and grid instability remain unchanged regardless of fossil fuel prices.

For example, a 1 GW wind farm operating at ~35% capacity factor still requires 7–10 times more installed capacity, enormous new transmission lines, and constant fossil or nuclear backup to match the reliable output of a single combined-cycle gas turbine — costs never reflected in the misleading LCOE numbers.

Even worse, while solar and wind are advertised with an LCOE of roughly $40 per MWh, making them reliable, durable, and available on demand pushes the real system cost to 10–20 times higher, in the range of $400–$800 per MWh.

Read the full letter here: https://www.academia.edu/165641404/Open_Letter_to_Ed_Ballard_Re_Why_Green_Energy_Makes_More_Sense_With_Each_Price_Shock_WSJ_April_9_2026