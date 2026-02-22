Nearly all man-made global warming alarmist individuals and organizations, and some climate-realists present their explanations of “man-made climate change” ignoring the many roles of the three phases of water on the Blue Marble. Their static, global average temperature and radiation studies of a flat Earth, always facing the Sun, are highly questionable when considering the reality of a rotating, orbiting water planet. John Shanahan

Abstract

Data is available for the 61 greenhouse gases (GHGs) in Table 2.14 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fourth Assessment Report (AR4) to calculate their contribution to global warming in degrees Celsius. The procedure is described in the recently published study Reliable Physics Demand Revision of the IPCC Global Warming Potentials. In the current study, the contribution was calculated for each 61 GHG. The sum of the contributions of the 61 GHGs was 0.00833oC out of 26oC, which, for this example, is the difference in temperature between Pond Inlet and Amsterdam. This amount of temperature is too small to measure. Thus, with all other GHGs except water vapor eliminated as warming gases, water vapor is the only GHG that causes measurable warming of the Earth’s atmosphere. This is the exact result of the mathematical model of the Earth’s atmosphere developed in 1904 by Willis Carrier, i.e., the psychrometric chart, which is now a computer program, i.e., Humidair. Thus, the two methods used 120 years apart are robust and give the same result, confirming the unique role of water vapor in the temperature of Earth’s atmosphere and the virtually non-temperature role of the 61 GHGs.

References

IPCC, 2007: Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [Solomon, S., D. Qin, M. Manning, Z. Chen, M. Marquis, K.B. Averyt, M. Tignor and H.L. Miller (eds.)]. Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, United Kingdom and New York, NY, USA, 996 pp. Table 2.14, page 212.

Lightfoot HD, Ratzer G. Reliable Physics Demand Revision of the IPCC Global Warming Potentials. Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences 2024; 20: 54-58. https://doi.org/10.29169/1927-5129.2024.20.05

Global Monitoring Laboratory, Carbon Cycle Greenhouse Gases, Measuring CO2.” How we measure background CO2 levels on Mauna Loa”. Available at: https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg /about/co2_measurements.html

Gatley Donald P, Psychrometric Chart Celebrates 100th Anniversary. ASHRAE Journal; New York 2004; 46(11): pp. 16-20.

MegaWatSoft Psychrometric Calculator, HumidAir ExcelAdd-In v3.1. This program is available at

https://www.mega

watsoft.com/contactus.aspx

Online interactive psychrometric chart. Available at: https://www.flycarpet.net/en/psyonline

IPCC, 2021: Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel onClimate Change [Masson-Delmotte, V., P. Zhai, A. Pirani, S.L. Connors, C. Péan, S. Berger, N. Caud, Y. Chen, L. Goldfarb, M.I. Gomis, M. Huang, K. Leitzell, E. Lonnoy, J.B.R.Matthews, T.K. Maycock, T. Waterfield, O. Yelekçi, R. Yu, and B. Zhou (eds.)]. Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, United Kingdom and New York, NY, USA, 2391 pp. doi:10.1017/9781009157896. Table 7.15, page 1017. Available at: https://report.ipcc.ch/ar6/wg1/IPCC_AR6_WGI_ FullReport.pdf

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.

Similar Articles