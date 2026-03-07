Source: email

I wrote this for Canadian political purposes, and post often in twitter.

“This message should be sent to every liberal, every NDP, and every Greenie. If all liberals, dippers and greenies hate oil, then they should remove all of their clothes, all made from oil. Stop walking on concrete and paved sidewalks as these are made from oil, walk on real dirt without shoes like your ancestors of about 1000 years ago did, and STOP ever so smugly drinking your lattes while telling us about your hypocrisy.....remove your panties now... and never mind the fiberglass skis, and gortex jackets and gloves that keep you warm on the slopes in the winter.... let’s be clear about oil. Oil came from dead trees and exist in the ground in rock (shale) or sand (Oil Sands). Nobody has ever complained about the oil that is in the ground, but some people are pure bulls..t hypocrites when they protest against oil, especially those college boys and girls who have forgotten that their latte cup has a plastic liner and lid made from oil, their fancy nylon shirts and blouses and shoes are made from oil, even the money they spend is printed on sheets made from oil. Their contemporary furniture is made from sawdust glues together with glue that is made from oil, and so are their carpets made from oil. In case they go camping, their tents, tent poles, mattress and any ropes they use are made from oil. They drive in their upscale SUV’s using oil, fly to vacation spots, or fly in to where they protest in airplanes that use oil, sitting in seats made from oil, and kept safe by seatbelts made from oil (Kevlar). The fancy bedsheets are made from oil. Their spandex yoga panties are made from oil, and finally, condoms are also made from oil.”

This is just for your face and head. There are thousands of more uses of oil and coal by-products for the rest of your body, your home, office, schools, vacations, travel around the world.

Abandon fossil fuels and this is what you will have.

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