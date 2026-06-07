Hello, winter vacation “family” and friends who visit or live in Florida!

Here are some reflections on our 2026 winter vacation in Melbourne Beach, Florida.

1) It was great spending a week with you in Melbourne Beach, Florida, this winter.

2) We didn’t see the No-See-Ums, but they spotted us.

3) Different geography and ecology: a 40-mile-long barrier island with the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Indian River on the other. How can it be a river? Why isn’t it a bay? Answer: It is Florida, with many unique water features.

4) Two very special places we explored:

- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and

- National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

5) My new website, Energy And The Modern World, offers many technical improvements in design and newsletter technology, and costs less than the previous one, allaboutenergy.net, which had to be closed. It gives me more time to focus on the website’s mission and content.

Both the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation provide plenty of material to consider for my website.

One topic is: How might animals be better than humans?

Animals have been around much longer. Maybe they do some things better than we do.

1) Animals harmonize with nature better than people do.

2) Some animals march in step better than any human army.

3) Animals don’t wantonly kill millions of their own kind. In the Thirty Years’ War in Europe, Protestants and Catholics viciously killed each other until they came to their senses at the Peace of Westphalia

4) Animals don’t fall for incapable leaders, as humans have throughout history.

5) There is little disparity between the few animals who are best off and the many who aren’t.

What do humans do better than animals?

1) Creative thinking, writing, art, discovery, kindness, studying science, or reflecting on why we exist. Yes animals create music, but human-composed music is sublime.

2) The human smile is beautiful

It is great to share life with my small group of bicycling companions, my family who live in or visit Florida, and my science friends around the world who spend time in Florida.

Happy Trails.

John

John A. Shanahan

Civil Engineer

Denver, Colorado, USA

E-mail: acorncreek2006@gmail.com

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