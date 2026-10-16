John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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John Simpson's avatar
John Simpson
Oct 16

Well written John. I remember having a discussion with one old woman who asked me what I would do if a single speck of radioactive contamination fell on her carpet. I said I would get a vacuum cleaner or a brush and dustpan and sweep it up. She then said "but what about the rest of the carpet?" I, puzzled, replied "what do you mean". She thought radioactive contamination was infectious and would spread to the rest of of her carpet. It took me half an hour or so to convince her that her carpet would be perfectly OK.

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Duane Lawton's avatar
Duane Lawton
Oct 18

Another LNT analogy: if you fall out of a plane at 1000 feet, you will die. Therefore, if 1000 people step off a 1 foot step, one of them will die. ....safety structures clearly needed.

Also ref. Evidence that low levels of radiation are actually therapeutic. E.g. Radon fear is grossly exaggerated.

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