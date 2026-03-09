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The Creator intended for almost everything to have an end and be recycled. Humanity has a choice to end it sooner or later, enjoy a beautiful life, or be after each other with all knives out.

Director’s Note

Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs



Welcome to the first edition of our new Belfer Reading Brief, which we are introducing as a new regular executive guide. These briefs will be designed to interpret consequential developments at the intersection of technology, security, energy, and international affairs. They will draw on the work – contemporary and historical – that members of the Belfer intellectual community have produced on a specific issue to help policymakers, business leaders, students, and citizens make sense of a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.



The departure point of this first edition of the Belfer Reading Brief is the recent expiration of New START, the last of the nuclear arms control agreements between the United States and Russia. For the first time in more than half a century, there are no binding restraints on the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals. Even under New START, both countries possessed thousands of warheads. Arms control never prevented the prospect of terrible destruction. But it did provide a measure of transparency and a ceiling on runaway arms races. Treaties between Washington and Moscow also proved that cooperative efforts to reduce nuclear risk were possible, even amid the abject competition of the Cold War.



This expiration occurs against a more complex geopolitical environment that is straining the nuclear order. China expands its arsenal, Russia threatens nuclear use in its war against Ukraine, and emerging technologies complicate command, control, and early warning. Concerns about future proliferation are not limited to U.S. adversaries, but also relate to America’s allies as confidence in the U.S. extended deterrence wanes.



New thinking is required as the global non-proliferation regime built more than 60 years ago is stressed by these new realities. A Task Force report we published last fall in partnership with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Nuclear Threat Initiative concludes that without adapting deterrence, arms control, and nonproliferation strategies to this evolving landscape, instability is likely to grow. That report, and the scholarship and reflections of scholars and practitioners across the Belfer Center, offer measures that are needed for nuclear stability to be sustained as competition intensifies and technological change accelerates.



We hope you find the readings in this brief thought-provoking and innovative.

The LandscapeWhy nuclear strategy matters now and which frameworks are breaking down

Matthew Bunn | The Conversation — “Last Nuclear Weapons Limits Expired”

Arms control was never only about numbers; it was about visibility. With inspections and data exchanges gone, mistrust fills the gap. In a three-power system that includes China, opacity compounds quickly. The risk is not immediate arms racing, but creeping miscalculation as each side plans for the worst it cannot verify.



Munich Security Conference — “Mushrooming: Tackling Growing Nuclear Proliferation Risk”

Proliferation risk no longer sits at the margins of global order; it is increasingly shaped by great-power rivalry and weakening norms. As enforcement credibility declines, more states may reassess the cost-benefit calculus of restraint. The issue is less about isolated rogue actors than about systemic incentives shifting under pressure.



Paul Doty | Daedalus - “Arms Control: 1960, 1990, 2020”

Arms control has never been an end in itself; it has functioned as an instrument of policy, effective only when political conditions allow restraint to take hold. Periods of cooperation enabled negotiated ceilings to lock in stability. Periods of mistrust hollowed them out. The durability of the nuclear order rests less on technical limits than on the political foundations that sustain them.

Published in 1991.

Proliferation & Strategy Drivers and policy responses

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Hui Zhang | “Lessons from China — How Soon Could Iran Get a Bomb?”

Breakout timelines often assume a linear path from enrichment to weaponization. History suggests parallel preparation changes that math. Once sufficient fissile material exists and non-nuclear components are in place, assembly can move faster than diplomatic processes can respond. The narrowing gap between capability and decision compresses warning time for allies and adversaries alike.

Published in 2024.

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Preventing an Era of Nuclear Anarchy | Bipartisan Task Force Report

This bipartisan report argues that preventing further nuclear spread remains central to U.S. national security. It outlines a strategy built on extended deterrence, pragmatic diplomacy, strengthened nonproliferation institutions, and renewed U.S. leadership — warning that erosion of these pillars risks systemic instability.

Strategic Context Implications for U.S. power and alliance credibility

Stephen Walt | Foreign Affairs — “The Predatory Hegemon”

Perceptions of U.S. power and restraint shape global order. As alliances adjust to shifting balances and adversaries test limits, the durability of American leadership depends not only on capability, but on credibility and strategic discipline in a contested environment.



Graham Allison & Albert Carnesale | Daedalus - “Can the West Accept Da for an Answer?”

Arms control agreements must be assessed across multiple dimensions: military balance, alliance cohesion, domestic politics, and adversary incentives. Outcomes are rarely clean victories; they are close calls under uncertainty. Reflexive optimism and reflexive distrust both obscure trade-offs. In an era of renewed rivalry and alliance strain, disciplined evaluation matters as much as the agreements themselves.

Published in 1987.

The Belfer Reading Brief curates analysis at the intersection of security, governance, and international affairs to help decision-makers think more clearly about what comes next.



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