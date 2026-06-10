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With respect to its war of aggression against Iran, the US oligarchy is like a dead man walking. At some point it will accept defeat, the question is not if, but when. The oligarchy has become so used to being able to “pick up some crappy little country and throw it against the wall” (as stated by neoconservative Michael Arthur Ledeen) over the past few decades that it cannot compute defeat. It took two decades for the US oligarchy to accept defeat in Afghanistan, it still holds the financial controls over Iraq, it thoroughly destroyed the middle income and non-extremist nations of Libya and Syria, and regularly “mows the lawn” in Somalia, and kidnapped the Venezuelan president.

But the times are different and Iran is different. The US-Israeli fantasies of a successful colour revolution and decapitation operation have been shown to be baseless, with much of the Western regime-change and terrorist apparatus within Iran destroyed. At the same time, Iran has shown its level of military, social and economic resilience to be much higher than presumed, and its leadership to be highly competent. In a vast, mountainous country with a highly educated population of over 90 million and a high level of industrialization. This is no “crappy little country”, and is supported by both Russia and China. At the same time, the US military industrial complex (MIC) has been greatly weakened by three decades of oligopolistic rent-seeking suppliers (consolidated from 50-60 to only 5 “prime” suppliers; Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics), ever-deepening corruption, and the privatization of even core military supply (e.g. KBR, Oshkosh) and fighting (e.g. mercenaries) functions. With the US military also not properly adapting to the new realities of missile and drone technology.

But oligarch habits die hard, and the continued will to subjugate an opponent into submission or a widely unequal settlement keeps resurfacing; now in a limited fashion given the obvious deeply recessionary impacts of a full return to hostilities. The Trump administration’s fossil fuel and Zionist donor groups also see the conflict in a positive light, but for the former that may change as their refinery operations start to run out of the required feedstocks and for the latter if Iran starts taking out the limited number of society-critical installations that reside within its very small physical footprint.

Throughout the “ceasefire” the US oligarchy has been continuously testing Iran’s resolve with respect to both continued Israeli operations in Lebanon and US mowing-the-lawn operations against Iran; seeing if they can still implement the usual lop-sided “ceasefire” under which the US and Israel reserve the right to do whatever they please. All the Trump/Netanyahu histrionics is just for show, every Israeli move is dependent upon US approval and support. Iran has responded by retaliations against the mowing the lawn attacks with out-sized retaliations, basic behavioural conditioning for a recalcitrant patient. And lately attacks upon Israel in response to its continued attacks upon Lebanon. While refusing any settlement that does not provide Iran’s basic requirements for a real regional peace, the return of its stolen monies and the end to sanctions. While also showing that it can outlast any leaky US blockade.

So, for yet another try the US is attempting to use military force to push Iran around, and once again suffered much more severe consequences to US bases and Israel than it is letting on. In exasperation, the US administration is launching yet more attacks against Iran, and Iran is responding in kind. Just as US official inflation (i.e. manipulated downwards) hits 4.2% and US oil stocks and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fall heavily each week (latest reported week of June 1st: commercial stocks down 7.2 million barrels to 462.5 mb and SPR down 7.1 mb to 349.2 mb). The operational minimum commercial oil stocks required to keep systems functioning properly is around 380 to 400 mb, so the US has about 9 weeks (late August) before that level is hit. The operational minimum SPR level to support ongoing significant drawdowns is between 245 and 275 mb; 11 weeks away at current draw levels. But such draw levels will have to increase to stop the commercial stock levels hitting their minimum operational levels.

So the clock keeps ticking toward a late August / early September, or earlier, oil stock level crisis in the US which will lead to either major jumps in US and global oil prices or US export controls on oil products. The latter would produce a bifurcated market, with oil and oil product prices lower in the US while global prices surge; an utter disaster for a Europe that is now so dependent upon US oil product exports and has limited oil reserves. While also increasingly antagonizing a Russia which is still an important supplier. South Korea and Japan would use their extensive remaining oil reserves to buffer themselves, as they are self-sufficient in oil products (except for LPG, Naptha and jet fuel for Japan), as would a China that also has access to Russian refinery output. Given the upcoming US November 3rd mid-term elections, the possibility of oil product rationing or the acceptance of much higher oil product prices within the US is remote. A ban on US oil product exports would be utterly disastrous economically for Europe, as well as Australia and ASEAN etc. It would also be disastrous for US relations with other nations; it being seen as an unreliable and utterly selfish power. The European oligarch puppet political class would be thrown into disarray as their bet on US fossil fuels was shown to be utter folly.

The US oligarch obstinacy is reaching its collision course with reality, in the shape of rapidly falling US commercial oil stocks and the SPR, 9 weeks or less from now. The strain within the US administration will escalate by the week, will it really throw Europe and so many other nations under the bus in a doomed attempt to force Iran to accept a deeply unequal settlement? Even if it did, the US economy will not be immune as economies around the world start plunging into a deep recession. And the Iranians have a trump card of destroying / degrading the Saudi East-West oil pipeline together with closing the Red Sea to Western vessels. We should expect Iranian shows of strength to increase as the collision rapidly approaches. The US oligarchy has lost its war of aggression, the only question is how much self-harm and harm to the global economy it will take for it to accept this reality.

Many are deeply surprised that global oil prices are not higher, but this is understandable when taking into account the ongoing Western reserve releases, the Saudi and UAE ability to somewhat go around the Strait of Hormuz, the Chinese ability to reduce their oil demand by up to 3 mbpd, the 100 mb of Iranian oil at sea and available for import to China, and the leaky nature of the blockade. Once the US reserves hit operational minimums the world will be in a completely different dynamic. With the US knowing that it cannot massively escalate without risking the Iranian destruction of both the Saudi (5 mbpd) and UAE (2 mbpd) pipelines as well as the general gulf fossil fuel infrastructure and the basic Israeli societal support systems. The clock keep ticking … and the Iranians will not budge off their core demands. There may be a lot of “heat and light” but the fundamental position will not change, the US needs to get of the pot.

All the while, Russia benefits greatly from higher oil prices (driving desperate EU plans for outright piracy against a still critical supplier of oil and gas products), and the Chinese low carbon industries (solar, wind, nuclear, electric vehicles etc.) boom; bringing forward the global fall in oil demand.

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