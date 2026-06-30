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If the United States ceases to exist, perhaps in a thermonuclear mushroom cloud generated by one or another NATO-instigated conflict, it will not be because of any aggression against it, or its trans-Atlantic “allies.” The United States will cease to exist, because it chose to stop existing. It chose to dress itself in the trappings of Empire, and drank too deeply, and fatally, from the poison cup of war.

Recent statements from Russia, including from President Putin’s address to the congress of his Russia United party, indicate that there must come soon, from within the United States, a re-assertion of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Kennedy’s America, freed from aspirations of empire. When America won victory against its own home-grown imperial treason, called the Confederacy, on the dual battlefields of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as of July 4 of 1863, it was President Abraham Lincoln’s view of the Declaration of Independence, later immortalized in his Gettysburg Address, that triumphed.



It was not his view alone. Lincoln, a one-term Congressman in 1848 had been a pall-bearer for that fallen son of the American Revolution, John Quincy Adams, the President and former Secretary of State who had declared that “America goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy,” and that “If the Union must be dissolved, slavery is precisely the question upon which it ought to break.” Lincoln had voted against the Mexican-American War in 1848 as “unnecessarily and unconstitutionally commenced by the President” James Polk. Lincoln and his Presidency “highly resolved” after the treasonous secession of seven states, that though it would be through bloodshed, out of the Many, the United States would be One.

War, however, as a means of conflict resolution—let alone of diplomacy—is now being made obsolete, both by thermonuclear weapons, and new, advanced non-nuclear lethal systems of warfare. That lesson is lost on the racially and sexually obsessed “Epstein elite” who refuse to draw true conclusions about their lunatic “lose-lose” conflict with Iran. All that has actually happened through that debacle, is that the world’s international stability, security and economy has been qualitatively degraded. What is to be the world’s path back from Hell, at least to Purgatory?



Apart from the Ten Principles For A New Security And Development Architecture written by Helga Zepp-LaRouche of the Schiller Institute, Pope Leo XIV’s call for a “civilization of love” in his May 15 encyclical Magnifica Humanitas should be heeded. Prior to his remarks to be delivered in Philadelphia this Friday, July 3, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States and its adoption of the Declaration of Independence, Pope Leo, the first American in history to assume leadership of the 2,000-year-old Catholic Church, finds himself in a position reminiscent of that of President John F. Kennedy in 1960. Leo, an actual Augustinian who has bothered to both read and understand Augustine’s writings—particularly his Confessions—knows that there is no basis for discussing the “justice” of war without a dedication to what the Pope calls “building the civilization of love, called by Augustine ‘The City of God.’



It should be noted that, as with the Declaration of Independence, the thinking reflected in the Pope’s encyclical is the product of a far deeper and more extensive deliberative process. Magnifica Humanitas, released May 15, was preceded by the release on February 9 of this year by the study, “Quo Vadis, Humanitas? Thinking Through Christian Anthropology in the Face of Certain Scenarios for the Future of Humanity.” Authorized by the Pope, the study was issued by The International Theological Commission of the Catholic Church. This Vatican study came out of a year’s deliberation upon Pope Paul VI’s “Gaudium Et Spes” ( “Joy And Hope”) issued in 1965, also known as the “Pastoral Proclamation On The Church In The Modern World.”



The introduction of that document states:

“The recent acceleration of technological development and scientific progress has reawakened our wonder at humanity’s great potential and our perception of its greatness. Yet, there is no lessening of dismay at humanity’s fragility, subject as it is to death and disease, as demonstrated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as temptation to resignation to the seemingly inevitable evil of wars and conflicts, inequalities and indifference. Thus, the ambivalence of greatness and fragility remains, and this cannot be denied.



“We must avoid any attempt to oversimplify this ambivalence by choosing one of two sides: we cannot censor natural fragility and limitations, exalting only greatness and strength, perhaps relying blindly on the results of technological research and scientific discoveries; but neither must we resign ourselves to all the limitations and fragilities of life, forgetting the potential inscribed in our intelligent and spiritual nature. The task entrusted to each of us to shape our own identity with responsibility requires us not to oversimplify what it means to be human.”



The Pope, in his encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, refers to the Biblical story of the Tower of Babel—”Come let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves.” As with the foolish builders of “the proud tower” of Babel, who believed that they could even reach the domain of God in the sky if they built high enough, today’s “babblers” in the State Department, the British Foreign Office, and throughout the trans-Atlantic world speak, and sometimes openly, about “reimposing the glory days of colonialism,” including in Southwest Asia, South and Central America, and Africa. Their contemplated Cuba adventure, for example, is nothing other than that.



President Lula of Brazil has recently tried to warn the foolish G7 nations to stop babbling about China, and face the truth. “There’s no point in sitting here around this table complaining about China. Germany is thinking about China solely from its own perspective. So are the United States and France. We have to move beyond this individual perspective and consider global imbalances as a whole.” The Tenth Principle of Zepp-LaRouche’s “Principles for a New Security and Development Architecture” states that “The basic assumption for the new paradigm is, that man is fundamentally good and capable to infinitely perfect the creativity of his mind and the beauty of his soul, and being the most advanced geological force in the universe, which proves that the lawfulness of the mind and that of the physical universe are in correspondence and cohesion, and that all evil is the result of a lack of development, and therefore can be overcome.”



This is the revolution that humanity needs—a literal return to the higher ground from which all problems are soluble, through a decent respect for the potential grandeur of humanity, should we choose it.





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