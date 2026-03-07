Link to source document.

Nobody’s Fuel

- an engineer’s guide to saving the planet

Contact contact [at] thelightfootinstitute [dot] ca





* A special thanks to TEDxSurat for the use of their footage in this film

An Inconvenient Truth meets Baraka



On a road trip to the heart of an ailing planet with a message of hope

This documentary about nuclear energy may change the way you see

the greening of the planet.

Part 3 references

REFERENCES CITED IN THE FILM



“The average rail car of coal weigh 100 tons. The United States burns 1 to 2 cars like this every second.”



LFTR Now: power to change the world



http://lftrnow.com/





“80% of the world’s energy comes from fossil fuels”



US Energy Information Administration, International Energy Outlook 2017



https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/data/browser/#/?id=2-IEO2017



“An incredible 1 in 6 deaths globally is linked to pollution.”





Landrigan P., Fuller R., The Lancet Commission on pollution and health; The Lancet, Vol. 391, No. 10119

https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(17)32345-0



“Consider that the average supermarket items travels 2500km before it reaches your kitchen.”



Metz B, Davidson O, Swart R. Pan J, Climate Change 2001: Mitigation. Contribution of Working Group III to the Third Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Cambridge University Press, Cambridge UK, 2001. 3.6.1

https://www.ipcc.ch/ipccreports/tar/wg3/index.php?idp=115#361

“By 2030 our population will be 8.6 billion people.”



The World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision, published by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

https://www.un.org/development/desa/publications/world-population-prospects-the-2017-revision.html



“Making that TV takes the energy equivalent of 7 gallons of diesel fuel.”





A Tool to Estimate Materials and Manufacturing Energy for a Product by N. Duque Ciceri, T. G. Gutowski, M. Garetti. Published in 2010.

http://web.mit.edu/ebm/www/Publications/9_Paper.pdf

From Figure 2, an LCD monitor requires 773 to 985 MJ in its manufacture.

Energy consumption at 985 MJ = 985 x 1000000 = 985,000,000 Joules

One US gallon of diesel fuel contains: 146,520,000 Joules

The oil used to manufacture an LCD flat screen TV is the equivalent to 6.72 USG of diesel fuel.



“That’s enough energy to run the average American home for almost 10 days – or drive the average car almost 400 km.”





The energy content of 7 US gallons of diesel fuel is 145,020,000 Joules, which is equivalent to 282 kWh.

(1) 7 US gallons of diesel fuel has the energy equivalent to light a 100 Watt light bulb for 16.8 days.

(2) For a car with fuel consumption of 7 litres per 100 km, it can power the car for 378 kilometres, almost 400 km.

(3) It is the equivalent of supplying electricity to the average US home in 2016 for 9.6 days.

Sub-references:

https://www.convertunits.com/from/kWh/to/gallon+[U.S.]+of+diesel+oil

https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/index.cfm?page=about_energy_conversion_calculator



“And the internet really is power hungry data servers - which US researchers predict could used 3% - with some estimates as high as 20% - of all the world’s electricity by the year 2025.”





‘Tsunami of data’ could consume one fifth of global electricity by 2025

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/dec/11/tsunami-of-data-could-consume-fifth-global-electricity-by-2025?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Andrae, Anders S.G., Total Consumer Power Consumption Forecast, Huawei Technologies, October 2017

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/320225452_Total_Consumer_Power_Consumption_Forecast

Up to 3% of all U.S. electricity powers data centers.

https://www.energy.gov/videos/energy-101-energy-efficient-data-centers



“By 2020 information and communications could consume more energy than aviation and shipping combined!”





‘Tsunami of data’ could consume one fifth of global electricity by 2025

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/dec/11/tsunami-of-data-could-consume-fifth-global-electricity-by-2025?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



“create a back up system to store enough electricity to run your house for a week would require a battery array weighting 2300 pounds -”





Gates B., It Is Surprisingly Hard to Store Energy, gatesnotes: the blog of Bill Gates, 22 February 2016

https://www.gatesnotes.com/Energy/It-Is-Surprisingly-Hard-to-Store-Energy



“The equivalent energy in one gallon of gasoline would require a battery weighing 430 pounds.”





Qnovo, Making Sense of 100 KWH, August 2016

https://qnovo.com/101-making-sense-100-kwh/

Whereas the Tesla battery weighs about 1300 lbs (590 kg), 3 gallons of gasoline weigh a mere 18 lbs (8 kg).



“Then you get into your car and drive 3 miles to the big box store to buy that TV, using gasoline, in a car that has 7 gallons of oil in each tire. . .”



Tim Appenzeller, “The End of Cheap Oil”; National Geographic, June 2004



“In 2017, the world needed the energy equivalent of that contained in the fuel tanks of 310 billion cars.”





Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Review 2005, Report No. DOE/EIA-0384(2005), Table 11.1.

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/data/browser/#/?id=2-IEO2017



“In 80 years, it’s predicted the world will need the energy equivalent to that contained in the fuel tanks of 900 billion cars.”



Hoffert, Martin I., et al. 1998. Energy implications of future stabilization of atmospheric CO2 content. Nature, Vol. 395, 29 October 1998, page 883, Figure 2c.



“But a recent study suggests this movement towards energy conservation falls short when we don’t curtail other conveniences of modern life.”





Good Intents, but Low Impacts: Diverging Importance of Motivational and Socioeconomic Determinants Explaining Pro-Environmental Behavior, Energy Use, and Carbon Footprint, Stephanie Moser, Silke Kleinhückelkotten, June 9, 2017, Environment and Behavior

Also:

On Black Friday, Face the Music: ‘Environmentally Conscious Consumers’ Use More Energy and Carbon Than Those Who Are Less Aware

By George Monbiot / The Guardian

https://www.alternet.org/environment/black-friday-our-consumption-ruining-planet



“According to Oxfam, the richest 1% produces about 175 times as much carbon as the lowest 10% of the world’s population.”





Extreme Carbon Inequality: Why the Paris climate deal must put the poorest , lowest emitting and most vulnerable people first

https://www.oxfam.org/sites/www.oxfam.org/files/file_attachments/mb-extreme-carbon-inequality-021215-en.pdf



“The UK wants to ban all petrol and diesel cars by 2040.”





UK plans to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040; Jim Pickard and Peter Campbell; July 26, 2017

https://www.ft.com/content/7e61d3ae-718e-11e7-93ff-99f383b09ff9



“World energy usage has more than doubled in the past 35 years.”





International Energy Outlook 2003, Energy Information Administration

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/archive/ieo03/pdf/0484(2003).pdf



“Incredibly, 1.2 billion people around the world do not have access to electricity.”





Access to electricity (% of population), World Bank

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/EG.ELC.ACCS.ZS

Also:

1.3 Billion are Living in the Dark; By Todd Lindeman; Washington Post

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/world/world-without-power/



“To reach energy parity with the rest of the modern world, China and India will require four times the current usage of today by the year 2100.”





General statistics about India:

http://www.nationmaster.com/country-info/profiles/India



“With the world’s sixth largest economy, and fourth largest proven coal reserves, the use of fossil fuels to power India’s progress is already acutely felt in major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.”





India’s coal reserves may exhaust by 2040; Press Trust Of India; New Delhi; January 29, 2013

http://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/-india-s-coal-reserves-may-exhaust-by-2040-108090801025_1.html



“In a country known for having the worst air quality in the world, by 2040, OPEC predicts a 150% increase in demand for oil.”





OPEC sees India’s oil demand rising over 150% by 2040; The Hindu BusinessLine; October 10th, 2017;

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/commodities/opec-sees-indias-oil-demand-rising-over-150-by-2040/article9898343.ece



“In 1973, oil-producing Arab countries implemented an embargo to protest U.S.-Israeli policies. The price of oil quadruples – but despite the problems it caused for the United States, energy policy did not change.”



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1973_oil_crisis



“In France, a country that used oil for most of its energy, the reaction was markedly different – they embraced other forms of electrical generation to break their reliance on fossil fuels.”





Nuclear power in France

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_power_in_France



“In 1940, it took the energy of one barrel of oil to find 100 barrels.”





Manning, R., The Oil We Eat, Harper’s Magazine, February 2004

https://harpers.org/archive/2004/02/the-oil-we-eat/



“In the Oilsands – because of the recovery process – it’s about 1 to 5.”





Hughes J D, Driil. Baby, Drill, Post Carbon Institute, 2013.



http://www.postcarbon.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Drill-Baby-Drill.pdf. Page 118

Oil Sands Mining Uses Up Almost as Much Energy as It Produces; Rachel Nuwer; InsideClimate News

https://insideclimatenews.org/news/20130219/oil-sands-mining-tar-sands-alberta-canada-energy-return-on-investment-eroi-natural-gas-in-situ-dilbit-bitumen



Global energy consumption animation.





Energy Consumption, Global

www.columbia.edu/~mhs119/EnergyConsump/



The history of firewood



Roberts, P., The End of Oil, Houghton Mifflin Company, New York, 2004



“We know that wind power and solar power is intermittent.”



E.ON Netz, Wind Power 2005, Report: ENE_Windreport2005_e_eng.pdf.



http://www.windaction.org/posts/309-e-on-netz-wind-report-2005#.WorumXxG2po





“To power the US with solar energy, requires up to half a million square kilometres of land suitable for solar panels. Wind energy: you would have to cover the entire half of the US with turbines.”

Solar: http://rameznaam.com/2015/04/08/how-much-land-would-it-take-to-power-the-us-via-solar/

Wind: http://www.businessinsider.com/wind-turbines-to-power-earth-2016-9

“Hydro electricity is nearly the perfect renewable – always flowing – but again, you need the right geography to build dams, and most of those sites are already developed.”





US Energy Information Administration

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/data/browser/#/?id=25-IEO2017®ion=0-0&cases=Reference&f=A



“Unprecedented flooding from the storm shot down one fifth of the United State’s gasoline production.”





Hurricane Harvey makes case for nuclear power; James Conca; Forbes, September 1st, 2017

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2017/09/01/hurricane-harvey-makes-the-case-for-nuclear-power/#763779bd3625



Polar Vortex 2017





Polar Vortex: nuclear saves the day; James Conca; Forbes; January 12th, 2017

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2014/01/12/polar-vortex-nuclear-saves-the-day/#17bb691f6b08



“And uranium is so incredible energy dense, only one kg of the stuff could light a 100 watt lightbulb continuously for 25 000 years.”





What is nuclear energy?

https://whatisnuclear.com/nuclear-energy.html

Nuclear Fission Fuel is Inexhaustible: Lightfoot et al. IEEE 2006



Nuclear Fission Fuel is Inexhaustible, Engineering Institute of Canada, Climate Change Technology Conference: Engineering Challenges and Solutions in the 21st Century, Ottawa, Canada, May 10-12, 2006, Lightfoot, H D, Manheimer W, Meneley D A, Pendergast D, Stanford G. doi: 10.1109/EICCCC.2006.277268



http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/Xplore/guesthome.jsp



“Uranium the size of a pool ball contains the energy of 2300000 liters of gasoline.”





1 pound U235 = 37,000,000,000,000 Joules

1 pound gasoline = 20,634,921 Joules

Ratio: 1,793,077:1

1 kg U = 81,585,000,000,000 J

1 USG gas = 130,000,000 J

1 kg U = 2,372,241 litres gasoline

“Nuclear energy currently makes up about 11% of the world’s total energy output.”





EIA International Energy Outlook

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/data/browser/#/?id=2-IEO2017

Or



www.columbia.edu/~mhs119/EnergyConsump/



“But in some countries, such as France, as much as 75% of that country’s electricity is produced by nuclear energy.”



Nuclear Power in France; WorldNuclear.org



http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-a-f/france.aspx



Linear No-Threshold debate



The Linear No-Threshold Relationship Is Inconsistent with Radiation Biologic and Experimental Data,

Maurice Tubiana, MD, Ludwig E. Feinendegen, MD, Chichuan Yang, MD, and Joseph M. Kaminiski, MD,

Radiology. 2009 Apr; 251(1): 13-22., doi: 10.1148/radiol.2511080671, PMCID: PMC2663584



https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2663584/



“If you were to take 1000 Tylenol tablets all at once, it would most certainly kill you. But LNT also assumes you would perish after taking 1000 Tylenol tablets, one a day, for a thousand days. As well, if on a particular day, 1000 people each took one Tylenol table, then one of those 1000 would perish.”





World-Wide Risk From Radiation Very Small, James Conca

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2016/06/24/radiation-poses-little-risk-to-the-world/#431025eb4e16



“A normal dose is 6.2 milliseiverts (mSv) a year for the average person.”





US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Doses in Our Daily Lives

https://www.nrc.gov/about-nrc/radiation/around-us/doses-daily-lives.html

Average US annual dose = 620 millirems = 6.2 milliseiverts (mSv) Use nuclear workers allowed 5000 millirems = 50 Msv



“People living in Wyoming and New Mexico – due to the altitude – have twice the annual dose as those in Los Angeles, but in fact have lower cancer rates.”





U.S. States With The Lowest Cancer Risk

https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/u-s-states-with-the-lowest-cancer-rates.html

“The people of Ramsar, Iran, live with natural radiation levels over 100 times higher than the world average. And yet, they are as healthy as people living in low radiation zones.”





United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), Sources and Effects of Ionizing Radiation, 2000.

http://www.unscear.org/docs/publications/2000/UNSCEAR_2000_Annex-B.pdf

Ghiassi-nejad M, Mortazavi SM, Cameron JR, Niroomand-rad A, Karam PA., Very high background radiation areas of Ramsar, Iran: preliminary biological studies, Health Phys. 2002 Jan;82(1):87-93.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11769138



“In 2005, almost 20 years after the accident the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report that stated that the mortality rates of those affected are quite low, affecting mostly the first responders immediately following the accident, contrary to some prediction that place the health problems to occur in the hundreds of thousands.”





United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation

The Chernobyl accident: UNSCEAR’s assessments of the radiation effects

http://www.unscear.org/unscear/en/chernobyl.html



“A follow up report in 2012 from United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation – 26 years after the accident – went further to dispel the radiation hype.”





United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation

The Chernobyl accident: UNSCEAR’s assessments of the radiation effects

http://www.unscear.org/unscear/en/chernobyl.html



“Some countries, including Canada, Germany, and the UK, have conducted studies into the effects of living in close proximity to nuclear reactors. Incidents of cancer for those living next to, or in close proximity, to nuclear stations is statistically insignificant.”



Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission



Independent Environmental Monitoring Program: Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station



http://nuclearsafety.gc.ca/eng/resources/maps-of-nuclear-facilities/iemp/point-lepreau.cfm#2016



“The accident at Three Mile Island, as oddly as it sounds, was a technical success. The reactor shut down exactly as it was designed to. A nuclear meltdown does not result in a release of radiation. Just like your car engine overheating doesn’t spill gasoline. The Three Mile Island incident released less radiation than people would have been exposed to living in Manhattan or Denver.”





G. R. Corey, A Brief Review of the Accident at Three Mile Island, International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA Bulletin, Vol. 21, No. 5

https://www.iaea.org/sites/default/files/publications/magazines/bulletin/bull21-5/21502795459.pdf



Chernobyl statistics





United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation

The Chernobyl accident: UNSCEAR’s assessments of the radiation effects

http://www.unscear.org/unscear/en/chernobyl.html

Fukushima statistics



What was the death toll from Chernobyl and Fukushima?



July 24, 2017 by Hannah Ritchie; Our World in Data



https://ourworldindata.org/what-was-the-death-toll-from-chernobyl-and-fukushima



“The Tsunami wall was 6.5 metres high, but the tsunami that washed in was 14 metres high. A similar plan 110 km north shutdown itself down safely in 10 hours. It was a higher elevation that at Fukushima and the emergency generators here not affected.”





Nuclear Power Plants and Earthquakes

World Nuclear Association

http://www.world-nuclear.org/focus/fukushima/nuclear-power-plants-and-earthquakes.aspx



“But one statistic which is verifiable, is the human cost of mining coal – and in the United States alone, since the turn of the 20th century, an estimated 100 000 coal miners have perished.”





Coal Fatalities for 1900 Through 2017; United States Department of Labor

https://arlweb.msha.gov/stats/centurystats/coalstats coalstats.asp



“. . . unlike the radioactivity in coal which is burned and set up through smoke stacks into the environment.”





Coal Ash Is More Radioactive Than Nuclear Waste; By Mara Hvistendahl on December 13, 2007; Scientific American;

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/coal-ash-is-more-radioactive-than-nuclear-waste/



“And as of today, an additional 1400 coal electrical plants are being planned or built worldwide.”





Paying some piddling carbon tax will do nothing to defend us from what lies ahead; By Neil Macdonald, May 22nd, 2019; Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

https://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/carbon-tax-debate-1.5143916

Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation; University of Waterloo

https://www.intactcentreclimateadaptation.ca/





“In the US, 20% of power comes from nuclear, producing only 2000 tons of waste per year that would not even fill 3000 sq foot house. Coal, on the other hand, generates over 2000 tons of hazardous waste every five minutes, 400 million tons of waste each year, and 25000 tons of radioactive waste because of the uranium and thorium in the coal. After 5 decades of nuclear power in the US, all the waste would fit into a single landfill.”





Getting Real About Energy: a balanced portfolio for America’s future; by James Conca and Judith Wright; Procress Policy Institute; February 2011; pp. 11

http://www.progressivepolicy.org/publications/policy-memo/getting-real-about-energy-a-balanced-portfolio-for-americas-future/



“In 1975, about 30 dams failed in short order in central China due to severe flooding, and the people that died in the aftermath were estimated in the hundreds of thousands.”





Banqiao Dam

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banqiao_Dam#Casualties



“. . .nuclear power prevented an average of over 1.8 million net deaths worldwide between 1971-2009.”





Coal and Gas are Far More Harmful than Nuclear Power; by Pushker Kharecha and James Hansen, April 2013; National Aeronautics and Space Administration – Goddard Institute for Space Studies

https://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/kharecha_02/



“Wind and solar only make up less and 5% of world energy production.”





US Energy Information Administration

International Energy Outlook 2017

Wind:

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/data/browser/#/?id=37-IEO2017®ion=0-0&cases=Reference&f=A

Solar:

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/data/browser/#/?id=39-IEO2017®ion=0-0&cases=Reference&f=A



“Geothermal: Great idea – using the planet’s heat to spin turbines to create energy. But it’s only a great idea if you live in Iceland – and maybe a few other places where the earth’s heat vents to earth’s surface.”





H.D. Lightfoot’s Nobody’s Fuel DVD; 2006





“. . . by the time you’ve harvested the corn and processed it into ethanol, you’ve used up almost as much fuel as it gives you.”



Shapouri, H., Duffield, J., Wang, M., The 2001 Net Energy Balance of Corn-Ethanol (Preliminary). A report published by The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Energy, 2004.



“Lighting accounts for only 4% of household electricity.”





US Energy Information Administration

Frequently Asked Questions

How much electricity is used for lighting in the United States?

https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=99&t=3



“In China, a recent study suggests that air pollution may cause genetic harm in children.”





Molecular and Neurodevelopmental Benefits to Children of Closure of a Coal Burning Power Plant in China; Deliang Tang, Joan Lee, Loren Muirhead, Ting Yu Li, Lirong Qu, Jie Yu, Frederica Perera; 19 Mar 2014 PLOS ONE

https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0091966



“In India, and other developing nations such as Kenya and Nepal, 2.4 Billion people still rely on traditional energy sources for cooking and fuel.”





US Energy Information Administration, International Energy Outlook 2017

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/ieo/index.php



“A recent US study suggests that for the last 25 years, air pollution from Asia has migrate over the Pacific, increasing smog levels in the Western United States despite a 50% reduction in U.S. emissions of smog-forming pollutants.”





US surface ozone trends and extremes from 1980 to 2014: quantifying the roles of rising Asian emissions, domestic controls, wildfires, and climate; Meiyun Lin, Larry W. Horowitz, Richard Payton, Arlene M. Fiore, and Gail Tonnesen, Published: 01 Mar 2017, Atmos. Chem. Phys., 17, 2943-2970, 2017

https://www.atmos-chem-phys.net/17/2943/2017/



“But their thermal design is very inefficient, leaving 99.3% of the energy left in the uranium fuel.”





Natural uranium as found in the Earth’s crust is a mixture largely of two isotopes: uranium-238 (U-238), accounting for 99.3% and uranium-235 (U-235) about 0.7%

http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/nuclear-fuel-cycle/introduction/what-is-uranium-how-does-it-work.aspx



“There is already enough Uranium mined to power the world for 2-3 centuries.”





Nuclear Fission Fuel is Inexhaustible, Engineering Institute of Canada, Climate Change Technology Conference: Engineering Challenges and Solutions in the 21st Century, Ottawa, Canada, May 10-12, 2006, Lightfoot, H D, Manheimer W, Meneley D A, Pendergast D, Stanford G. doi: 10.1109/EICCCC.2006.277268

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/Xplore/guesthome.jsp



“Approximately 270 million of India’s 1.2 Billion people do not have access to electricity.”



The World Bank; Access to electricity



https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/EG.ELC.ACCS.ZS?locations=IN



“In 2012, India was plunged into darkness, with a total nation-wide blackout – the worst outage in global history.”



The reason for India’s massive blackout problems; Mamta Badkar, Business Insider; July 31, 2019



https://www.pri.org/stories/2012-07-31/reason-indias-massive-blackout-problems



“They are 100 times more fuel efficient, the radioactive waste produced by fast breeders has a shelf life of 500 years or less rather than thousands of years which is the case with thermal reactors.”





Nuclear Waste and Breeder Reactors - Myth and Promise

http://www.argee.net/DefenseWatch/Nuclear%20Waste%20and%20Breeder%20Reactors.htm



“It can take as many as 20 years to plan and build a functioning plant.”





Build New Reactors; Nuclear Energy Institute

https://www.nei.org/Issues-Policy/New-Nuclear-Energy-Facilities/Building-New-Nuclear-Facilities



“Pro-nuclear advocates have saved plants from closing in Illinois, New York, Switzerland and Sweden.”





Sweden decides it’s not so easy to give up nuclear power

https://www.vox.com/2016/6/17/11950440/sweden-nuclear-power

Sweden Could Build 10 New Reactors After Major Change To Policy On Nuclear

https://www.nucnet.org/all-the-news/2016/06/13/sweden-could-build-10-new-reactors-after-major-change-to-policy-on-nuclear

Switzerland votes against strict timetable for nuclear power phaseout

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38120559

Illinois Sees The Light -- Retains Nuclear Power

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2016/12/04/illinois-sees-the-light-retains-nuclear-power/#147d18913e7b

Nuclear power gets a boost in New York

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/columnist/2016/08/02/nuclear-power-gets-boost-new-york/87444896/



“There are FBRs in Russia, France, and elsewhere.”





Fast Neutron Reactors; World Nuclear Association

http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/current-and-future-generation/fast-neutron-reactors.aspx



“Each year, the United States consumes more energy for air conditioning then does the entire African continent.”





How America became addicted to air conditioning

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/oct/26/how-america-became-addicted-to-air-conditioning



Copyright © 2019 by The Lightfoot Institute



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