Link to source document.

Nobody’s Fuel

- an engineer’s guide to saving the planet

Contact contact [at] thelightfootinstitute [dot] ca





* A special thanks to TEDxSurat for the use of their footage in this film

An Inconvenient Truth meets Baraka



On a road trip to the heart of an ailing planet with a message of hope

This documentary about nuclear energy may change the way you see

the greening of the planet.

Watch the full length feature!



Watch the extended trailer!





The Problem

Our world has been built on fossil fuels.



Indeed, energy is needed every day, everywhere, and the need is growing. But, energy from fossil fuels is like a giant bank account; and for Planet Earth, those funds are dangerously close to being overdrawn.



“It is distressing to realize that our primary fuels will begin an inexorable decline this century. The result is that we will have difficulty even maintaining our current energy expenditure rate — let alone continuing our historical 3% annual energy growth rate. A major adjustment is in the offing.“



What can we do?



Solar, Wind & Biomass technologies are scurrying to be claimed the solution for our global energy crisis; but none of them can hope to provide a fraction of our needs. And the longer we wait for a magic solution, the more of our precious fossil fuels, so essential for transport, are being used up. Peak oil is soon upon us.

Planet earth is in a tenuous position.



Yet, there is another source of power, a solution that can, in fact, meet our needs: Nuclear Power.



Nuclear Power, though, has a bad reputation.



Chernobyl. . . Fukushima. . .



In just one word, a dark cloud looms in the collective memory.



Why? We need to examine whether those fears about nuclear energy, are rooted in fact or fiction.



The Film



Retired Engineer Douglas Lightfoot is not ready to retire. A mechanical engineer during his 37 year professional career, Mr. Lightfoot, an environmentalist and humanitarian, has turned his retirement into a mission, of sorts. Elder statesman, Douglas Lightfoot sees the solution to the world’s energy crisis very clearly. Nuclear energy. For him, it’s a practical solution, with a hopeful message, and one that he has come to over many years of research, with many peer reviewed, published papers, to his credit. He is not alone in this conclusion, yet, the truth about nuclear energy is overshadowed by an emotional hue and cry in some corners.





Watch more clips. . .



Since 1984 we’ve been using oil faster than we can find it

Globalisation: supermarket items travel 2500 km before reaching your kitchen

Leave a comment