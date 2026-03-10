See the man in this photo?
No, he isn’t homeless, nor is he a beggar. He’s actually one of the greatest minds of our time.
His name is Grigori Yakovlevich Perelman — the brilliant mathematician who solved the “impossible.” While some people chase fame, and others work for money, Perelman belongs to a rare category of humans entirely driven by truth and passion.
He cracked one of the hardest mathematical problems in the world: the Poincaré Conjecture, a riddle that stayed unsolved for nearly a century.
For this achievement, the Clay Mathematics Institute offered him a $1 million prize.
He calmly turned it down with a simple explanation:
“I’m not interested in money or fame. If my proof is correct, that’s all the recognition I need.”
Over the years, he refused multiple awards and prestigious positions. Instead, he chose to live quietly, devoted entirely to mathematics. He resides in a tiny apartment in a Soviet-era building in St. Petersburg, wandering the city in worn-out sneakers, messy hair, and an untrimmed beard. Wealth means nothing to him.
“I don’t want to be a scientist displayed in a showcase.
I want to study science for the good of others.”
Today he lives far from the spotlight — a simple man with extraordinary brilliance and unwavering integrity. In his hometown, once the residence of the tsars, you can even find T-shirts with his face and the inscription:
“In this world… not everything can be bought.”
A powerful reminder, especially today.
No, he isn't homeless, nor is he a beggar. He is one of the greatest mathematical minds of our time.
(aa1) Mr PitBull on X, Willie Soon, astrophysicist, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, Grigori Yakovlevich Perelman, St Petersburg, Russia - March 8, 2026
See the man in this photo?