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See the man in this photo?



No, he isn’t homeless, nor is he a beggar. He’s actually one of the greatest minds of our time.



His name is Grigori Yakovlevich Perelman — the brilliant mathematician who solved the “impossible.” While some people chase fame, and others work for money, Perelman belongs to a rare category of humans entirely driven by truth and passion.



He cracked one of the hardest mathematical problems in the world: the Poincaré Conjecture, a riddle that stayed unsolved for nearly a century.



For this achievement, the Clay Mathematics Institute offered him a $1 million prize.



He calmly turned it down with a simple explanation:



“I’m not interested in money or fame. If my proof is correct, that’s all the recognition I need.”



Over the years, he refused multiple awards and prestigious positions. Instead, he chose to live quietly, devoted entirely to mathematics. He resides in a tiny apartment in a Soviet-era building in St. Petersburg, wandering the city in worn-out sneakers, messy hair, and an untrimmed beard. Wealth means nothing to him.



“I don’t want to be a scientist displayed in a showcase.



I want to study science for the good of others.”



Today he lives far from the spotlight — a simple man with extraordinary brilliance and unwavering integrity. In his hometown, once the residence of the tsars, you can even find T-shirts with his face and the inscription:



“In this world… not everything can be bought.”



A powerful reminder, especially today.

2:30 PM · Mar 9, 2026

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