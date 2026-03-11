Source: John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
This newsletter addresses ten topics essential to the modern world:
(1) Energy, (2) Environment, (3) People, (4) Climate Change, (5) DCD [orphanage] - DEA [school] in Guinea, West Africa, (6) Radiation, Nuclear Medicine, and Nuclear Technologies, (7) Fossil Fuel By-Products, (8) Peace Thru Development, (9) Our Videos, and (10) Youth
We present different points of view to let you decide.
Each article posted on our website is labeled with our opinion:
(aa1) They are on the right track,
(bb1) mixed results,
(cc1) They are not on the best track.
Introduction
The modern world began with the large scale use of fossil fuels and their by-products in the 1800s. There were improvements in the standards of living, transportation, communications, increase in amount of knowledge and the ability to share it, improvements in working conditions, more leisure time and opportunities for the masses to travel around the world. Everything blossomed and the population increased. There were tremendous advances in medicine and all the sciences.
At the same time, regional and world wars grew worse, and the potential for unimaginable nuclear wars became a reality.
Spirituality has been a part of most cultures thousands of years. There are good aspects, but also really bad ones with religions. Spirituality is humanity’s attempt to understand how and why the universe exists, and the marvel of plant, animal and human life. Why is there evil, destruction, hatred, and stupidity? How and why do some people accomplish marvelous things and others less?
We explore these topics on the website: John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World. It is not just about the technology of energy sources. There are ideas from many people and organizations so you can decide what for yourself.
ENERGY AND THE MODERN WORLD Newsletter March, 2026 Issue 2. Articles are presented by continent, then country.
Global
United Nations - UN chief urges world leaders to drive down global warming
World Economic Forum - Quantifying the Impact of Climate Change on Human Health
These organizations and many more make a distinction about carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels, claiming it is a catastrophic pollutant, and the rest of carbon dioxide in nature.
All carbon dioxide is the exact same molecule. It has the same chemical and physical properties. What are the man-made global warming alarmists, anti-fossil fuels activists doing? What do they want to do with you? Why is it taking so much time and resources for universities to answer these questions?
Africa
How a Nuclear Technique Helps a Drought-hit Rural Community in Africa
(Egypt)
(Guinea)
The DCD orphanage and DEA school desperately needs to donations for new facilities and better pay for their staff.
John Shanahan has contributed to rent and food expenses monthly since 2021. We need to find donors who can help this well run, worthwhile organization build a much better facility that they own.
(South Africa)
To be successful, countries need good government, functioning economies, schools, universities, medical professionals and facilities, scientists, engineers, business leaders, natural resources, and plentiful, reliable energy. Less well off countries need financial and technical assistance, not one-way, unaccountable “foreign aid” that falls into the pockets of the “rulers.” South Africa has some very qualified leaders, scientists, engineers, and managers. If they get the right help, they can solve South Africa’s problems and lead the African continent to much better standard of living.
Asia
(China)
(India)
(Iran)
Iran Gifts Advanced Nuclear Medicine Kits to Cuba’s President
(Japan)
(Jordan)
Jordan’s First Nuclear Research Reactor Goes Through IAEA Peer Review
(South Korea)
Present and Future of Theranostic Radioisotopes in South Korea
Australia - Oceania
(Australia)
Poem about an Australian Army Officer finding the love of his life in Vietnam - Straight from the Heart
The Uranium - Hydrogen - Carbon Energy System: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3
Note: This is an outstanding essay about the choices for fossil fuels and nuclear power in the future.
(New Zealand)
Europe
CLEW Guide - How the European Union is trying to legislate a path to net-zero
(Belgium)
Frans Vandenbosch studies the economic, educational, and government systems in China, Europe and the United States. Will the old ways prevail or will things change/
(France)
Current Trends in the Supply and Utilisation of Medical Radioisotopes
France has demonstrated continuous commitment to slashing short-lived climate pollutants alongside carbon emissions to flatten the curve of climate change.
(Germany)
(Greece)
The ridiculous intellectual state of the West - a couple of examples illustrating the rapid and complete decline of the once-thriving Europe and USA
(Italy)
(Netherlands)
(Norway)
(Russia)
(Spain)
(Switzerland)
Man-made global warming alarmists and anti-nuclear power activists have created completely unrealistic scenarios for Switzerland! What can a very small country with lots of hydro electric and nuclear power do to rein in climate change? Carbon dioxide (natural and man-made) is the molecule of life, not a global warming pollutant.
Women in Nuclear Global, WiN Global opted with man-made global warming alarmism.
(Turkey)
North America
(Canada)
Oil and By-Products - What anti-fossil fuel activists don’t want you to know
(USA)
An Inspiring Commencement Address At A Small College In Rural America
Nuclear Medicine: What is it? What are radiopharmaceuticals? What are SPECT and PET? What is nuclear medicine therapy or radiotheranostics?
The existence of the universe and life. Is there some one responsible or not? - Part 1
The Schiller Institute offers alternatives to the missions and platforms of the two major parties in the USA
South and Central America
(Argentina)
Argentina and Brazil progressing their multipurpose reactors
RA-3 and RA-6, Argentine radioisotope research and production reactors
(Bolivia)
(Brazil)
Development of Diagnostic Reference Levels for Nuclear Medicine in Brazil
(Chile)
(Costa Rica)
Climate change summiry’s force of nature: Christian Figueres
(Cuba)
Cuba and Bolivia strengthen collaboration in nuclear medicine
Iran Gifts Advanced Nuclear Medicine Kits to Cuba’s President
(Mexico)
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Discard the Idea of Building new nuclear Reactors
(Uruguay)
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Very best wishes.
John Shanahan
Thanks for reading John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Shouldn’t we work better for peace, prosperity, economic development, global environmental protection, biodiversity and habitat preservation instead of going along with alarmists that man-made carbon dioxide is a catastrophic pollutant that we have to sequester in rock form forever. This will destroy the modern world?
Energy and energy by-products mostly from fossil fuels and nuclear power are the foundation and backbone of the modern world. We must use them wisely and not pretend that very dilute and not always available wind and solar energy are going to significantly power the modern world and provide the by-products of petroleum.