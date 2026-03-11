Source: John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

This newsletter addresses ten topics essential to the modern world:

(1) Energy, (2) Environment, (3) People, (4) Climate Change, (5) DCD [orphanage] - DEA [school] in Guinea, West Africa, (6) Radiation, Nuclear Medicine, and Nuclear Technologies, (7) Fossil Fuel By-Products, (8) Peace Thru Development, (9) Our Videos, and (10) Youth

We present different points of view to let you decide.

Each article posted on our website is labeled with our opinion:

(aa1) They are on the right track,

(bb1) mixed results,

(cc1) They are not on the best track.

Introduction

The modern world began with the large scale use of fossil fuels and their by-products in the 1800s. There were improvements in the standards of living, transportation, communications, increase in amount of knowledge and the ability to share it, improvements in working conditions, more leisure time and opportunities for the masses to travel around the world. Everything blossomed and the population increased. There were tremendous advances in medicine and all the sciences.

At the same time, regional and world wars grew worse, and the potential for unimaginable nuclear wars became a reality.

Spirituality has been a part of most cultures thousands of years. There are good aspects, but also really bad ones with religions. Spirituality is humanity’s attempt to understand how and why the universe exists, and the marvel of plant, animal and human life. Why is there evil, destruction, hatred, and stupidity? How and why do some people accomplish marvelous things and others less?

We explore these topics on the website: John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World. It is not just about the technology of energy sources. There are ideas from many people and organizations so you can decide what for yourself.

ENERGY AND THE MODERN WORLD Newsletter March, 2026 Issue 2. Articles are presented by continent, then country.

Global

These organizations and many more make a distinction about carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels, claiming it is a catastrophic pollutant, and the rest of carbon dioxide in nature.

All carbon dioxide is the exact same molecule. It has the same chemical and physical properties. What are the man-made global warming alarmists, anti-fossil fuels activists doing? What do they want to do with you? Why is it taking so much time and resources for universities to answer these questions?

Africa

(Egypt)

(Guinea)

The DCD orphanage and DEA school desperately needs to donations for new facilities and better pay for their staff.



John Shanahan has contributed to rent and food expenses monthly since 2021. We need to find donors who can help this well run, worthwhile organization build a much better facility that they own.

(South Africa)

To be successful, countries need good government, functioning economies, schools, universities, medical professionals and facilities, scientists, engineers, business leaders, natural resources, and plentiful, reliable energy. Less well off countries need financial and technical assistance, not one-way, unaccountable “foreign aid” that falls into the pockets of the “rulers.” South Africa has some very qualified leaders, scientists, engineers, and managers. If they get the right help, they can solve South Africa’s problems and lead the African continent to much better standard of living.

Asia

(China)

(India)

(Iran)

(Japan)

(Jordan)

(South Korea)

Australia - Oceania

(Australia)

(New Zealand)

Europe

(Belgium)

(France)

(Germany)

(Greece)

(Italy)

(Netherlands)

(Norway)

(Russia)

(Spain)

(Switzerland)

Man-made global warming alarmists and anti-nuclear power activists have created completely unrealistic scenarios for Switzerland! What can a very small country with lots of hydro electric and nuclear power do to rein in climate change? Carbon dioxide (natural and man-made) is the molecule of life, not a global warming pollutant.

(Turkey)

North America

(Canada)

(USA)

South and Central America

(Argentina)

(Bolivia)

(Brazil)

(Chile)

(Costa Rica)

(Cuba)

(Mexico)

(Uruguay)

Please share this newsletter with friends, subscribe, and write your comments.

Very best wishes.

John Shanahan

Leave a comment

Shouldn’t we work better for peace, prosperity, economic development, global environmental protection, biodiversity and habitat preservation instead of going along with alarmists that man-made carbon dioxide is a catastrophic pollutant that we have to sequester in rock form forever. This will destroy the modern world?

Energy and energy by-products mostly from fossil fuels and nuclear power are the foundation and backbone of the modern world. We must use them wisely and not pretend that very dilute and not always available wind and solar energy are going to significantly power the modern world and provide the by-products of petroleum.

