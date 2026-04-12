Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

Africa

(aa1) VJ - Africa Doesn’t Need Western Elites’ Meaningless Climate Policies

Vijay Jayaraj, is an environmental scientist and engineer in India. He writes articles on climate, energy, and economic situations for poor countries and criticizes climate alarmist “experts” in Europe and North America. (cc1) UN - Climate change takes an increasingly extreme toll on African countries

Many scientists think that the United Nations is completely off base with their man-made global warming alarmism. Man-made carbon dioxide is a very minor factor in causing cooling problems on the water planet, Earth. (aa1) (bb1) (cc1) daba - Top 10 Largest African Economies by GDP in 2026

(Algeria)

(Angola)

(aa1) OWD - Angola energy

(Egypt)

(Ethiopia)

(Ghana)

(Guinea)

(Ivory Coast)

(bb1) Energy (bb1) Economy (cc1) Education

(Kenya)

(Morocco)

(Nigeria)

(South Africa)

This country is an excellent model for success for other countries. Their population includes native Africans, immigrants from Europe, and Asia. They have experienced people in many industries and nuclear energy.

(Uganda)

(aa1) AEC - Nuclear Medicine Practices in Uganda

Uganda wildlife - Let’s protect it