Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
RETURN TO MAIN SECTION OF THE NEWSLETTER
Africa
(aa1) VJ - Africa Doesn’t Need Western Elites’ Meaningless Climate Policies
Vijay Jayaraj, is an environmental scientist and engineer in India. He writes articles on climate, energy, and economic situations for poor countries and criticizes climate alarmist “experts” in Europe and North America.
(cc1) UN - Climate change takes an increasingly extreme toll on African countries
Many scientists think that the United Nations is completely off base with their man-made global warming alarmism. Man-made carbon dioxide is a very minor factor in causing cooling problems on the water planet, Earth.
(aa1) (bb1) (cc1) daba - Top 10 Largest African Economies by GDP in 2026
(Algeria)
(aa1) IEA - Where does Algeria get its energy
(aa1) AANM - Algerian Association of Nuclear Medicine. Connect nuclear professionals
(Angola)
(aa1) OWD - Angola energy
(Egypt)
(aa1) ESNMS - The Egyptian Society of Nuclear Medicine Specialists
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Egypt
(cc1) APS - Education and Climate Change in Egypt
(Ethiopia)
(Ghana)
(aa1) ITA - Energy and Renewables
(bb1) Ghana’s Economy
(Guinea)
(aa1) JS - Destiny Center for the Destitute (orphanage) DCD, and Destiny English Academy, DEA - about the Founder, Joseph Samoura
(Ivory Coast)
(Kenya)
(bb1) Energy
(Morocco)
(aa1) OWD - Morocco energy
(aa1) NIH - The Radiopharmaceutical Industry in Morocco
(Nigeria)
(aa1) (cc1) OWD - Nigeria energy
(aa1) NNRA - Nuclear Medicine
(cc1) rightlivelihood.org - Ken Saro-Wiwa/Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni tribe
(South Africa)
This country is an excellent model for success for other countries. Their population includes native Africans, immigrants from Europe, and Asia. They have experienced people in many industries and nuclear energy.
(aa1) DM LL - A Legacy of Solutions - Ideas too clear to ignore, too powerful to forget
(aa1) DM LL -An investment case for Zambia
(aa1) FMF LL - About The Freedom Foundation
(aa1) BN KK - South Africa set to export nuclear reactors in 5 years
(aa1) BN KK - Saving a Life Every 3 Hours
(aa1) TN KK - South African electricity and climate realism
(Uganda)
(aa1) AEC - Nuclear Medicine Practices in Uganda
Uganda wildlife - Let’s protect it