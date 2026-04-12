Autumn at Middle Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

Introduction



The modern world began with the large-scale use of fossil fuels and their by-products in the 1800s. They led to improvements in the standards of living, transportation, communications systems, amount of knowledge, working conditions, medicine, education, leisure time, and travel. Life blossomed and the population increased.

The potential for unimaginable nuclear war became a reality.

Religions and spiritual beliefs are a part of humanity, with good and bad aspects. Science provides testable and mathematical explanations of how the universe works. Science does not explain how the universe came into existence or who is responsible.

Each article is labeled with an evaluation: (aa1) They are on the right track, (bb1) They have mixed results, or (cc1) They probably have errors. These are our opinions. Other people have different opinions. There can be several ratings, one for the author and another for the content.

The authors live on six continents and in 80 countries.

To access the articles, click on one of the regions of the world, then select a country.

Conclusions

We should never lose sight of the best nor the worst of previous civilizations. Consider lifestyles, education, literature, music, art, architecture, science, engineering, communications, and social units (family, friends, and cities). There are two worlds: the one we know, and the one we can’t know, but exists. How should we relate to both? Easter, A Time For Reflection To End the Iran War, Think Outside the Box - The Oasis Plan! Fossil fuels and their by-products make the modern world possible. All CO2 has the same chemical properties. It is plant food. None of it is a pollutant. Fossil fuels should be used for their highest purposes and not for things that nuclear energy can do. Petroleum by-products will be difficult to replace. We must use them wisely. Nuclear power is safe because of redundant, active systems. In the future, advanced nuclear power will be safe because of passive technical features. Nuclear power is a major long-term energy source for generating electricity. There is enough uranium and thorium to last as long as humanity is on the Earth. Used nuclear fuel reprocessing and waste storage have technical solutions. They lack political acceptance. Wind and solar energy, and battery storage work for limited applications, not for most metropolitan or nationwide applications. Battery-powered electric vehicles are not good for widespread use in natural disasters or political unrest. The batteries are much worse for the environment than empty steel fuel tanks. Anti-nuclear power and man-made climate change alarmists and their politicians must not control or delay progress in the modern world. The United States and Europe should stop pretending that they solve pollution problems by shipping used paper, plastics, metals, and dirty industries to other countries that care less about the environment and labor conditions.

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Best wishes.

John Shanahan

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