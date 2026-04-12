John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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John Shanahan
Apr 13

Richard,

Your Micro Nuclear Tech website is looking good. We will promote in the next newsletter.

John

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Diane Sare's avatar
Diane Sare
Apr 13

Thanks, John, for helping us get out the message that peace is linked to economic development.

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