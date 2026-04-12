Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

(aa1) EIRNS SI - A Battle Plan for Stopping the Madness

(aa1) EIRNS SI - There is No Bottom to the Gutter.

“When Trump threatens to “bomb Iran back to the Stone Age,” he is openly bragging that he is waging war against the Iranian people, and that is a war crime.”

(aa1) SI - How to Overcome Geopolitics and the Danger of a New World War

(aa1) SI - We Must Give Young People Hope

(aa1) SI DS - Diane Sare for President

(aa1) DS - Americans Have Special Responsibility

(aa1) Cornwall Alliance PD - Climate Crisis, Inc. scammers

(aa1) (bb1) WNA- Nuclear Energy and Sustainable Development The World Nuclear Association says that nuclear power can help prevent man-made climate change. Many scientists think that the WNA and similar organizations have no basis for this claim. It is disappointing to see nuclear advocates doing this.

(cc1) UN - Climate Action

(cc1) UN - Climate Science

(cc1) UN - Myth Busters

(aa1) WiN - Women in Nuclear Global