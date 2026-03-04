Source: John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

Sandhill Cranes on their migratory route through Colorado

The Sun, Oceans, people, plants, animals, birds, and marine life are marvels of the Blue Marble.

This newsletter addresses ten topics related to the modern world:

(1) Energy, (2) Environment, (3) People, (4) Climate Change, (5) DCD - DEA (Guinea), (6) Radiation, Nuclear Medicine, and Nuclear Technologies, (7) Fossil Fuel By-Products, (8) Peace Thru Development, (9) Our Videos, and (10) Youth

We present different points of view and let you decide. But we label each article with our opinion: (aa1) on the right track, (bb1) mixed results, (cc1) not on the best track. This rating is at the beginning of the second line of the title.

This newsletter will be issued at the beginning and the middle of the month. We hope you enjoy it and find it helpful in making decisions. Your comments are welcome at the end of each article and at the end of the newsletter.

Here is the website for this newsletter, John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World. It opened March 1, 2026 and is a result of three, now closed, previous websites going back to 2011. This new website will contain thousands of articles and videos by hundreds of authors from around the world. The articles are primarily by different authors selected by John Shanahan. He occasionally offers comments. Your comments are welcome. Personal attacks and irresponsible statements will be controlled by a referee.

Each newsletter will focus on a few topics, a few authors, and a few countries. We will try to present different points of view, so you can decide.

Here are this month’s selections.

(1) Mary Claire Birdsong, a high school student in Augusta, Georgia, USA dedicates a poem to pioneers in nuclear power on the occasion of Ted Rockwell’s 90th birthday - (2012)

(2) Michael Hancock - The Beauty of Balance: Urgency, Authority, and the Republic - (2025)

(3) Ronald Stein - A little history of the hydrocarbon processing that meets society’s demands - (2022)



(4) Wade Allison - Radiation and Reason - The Impact of Science on a Culture of Fear - (2009)

(5) Marshall Andersen and Charles Till - Recommendations For Careers in Nuclear Energy

A castle in France seen on a bicycle tour. There is a lot of beauty in the world. We should work together for peace, prosperity, and preservation of the environment and wildlife habitat.

We encourage you to share this newsletter with friends and write your comments at the bottom of articles or this newsletter.

Very best wishes.

John Shanahan

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