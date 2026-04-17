Source: email

In my long life thus far, I have never seen such a wide gap between the Democrats and the Republicans.

WHAT LED TO THIS GAP?

ANSWER: Over the last ~20 years or so (beginning of Obama era), the Democrat Party has been malignantly infested with neo-Marxist ideologies while the frustrated conservative-minded Americans through the Republican Party have adopted Donald Trump to fight back on their behalf, first in 2016 and then again in 2024. What Trump has been endeavoring to do during his terms are yielding sorely needed positive results (many) but his tactics and extremely boorish methods (even if he’s also extremely transparent with his unabashed and self-exposing honesty - wearing his values and lack of them on his sleeve) are often difficult to swallow for even many of those who are benefiting from his efforts. Who’s benefiting? Essentially all of humanity who still cherish common sense, reality, freedom, access to clean safe storable transportable cheap energy, law & order, national security, international peace, capitalistic free enterprise, and GENUINE democracy are benefiting.

We can only hope he (with help from the Iranian people) finishes the job at hand in Iran and SOON, because otherwise the American electorate is going to hand the reins back to the insanely wokish and irresponsible Democrats who have since moved much further left from where that Party was when they were Liberals. Then the entire world is in very deep trouble. Even liberal minded people who are still ideological centrists (alongside the conservative minded centrists) are no longer welcome in the Democrat Party, but they could reclaim the House and the political power that goes with it, for no other reason than hatred for Donald Trump.

Who doesn’t want the war brought to an end in Iran? But who doesn’t want the existential threat to everyone and anyone everywhere who refuses to submit to a terrorist government’s rule or brutal barbaric practices brought to an end. I strongly suggest that the vast majority of humanity won’t be satisfied until we have BOTH.

Sometimes we have to unite and fight such ugliness with whatever works. When the only method that works is violent conflict with the oppressors, then that is also when war is justified. Why can’t we just be grateful that we’re on the rightful side? It’s no different than learning as children to really appreciate the doctor who forced us to swallow horrible tasting medicine when we were sick.