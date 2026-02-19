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Photos of the weather/climate in the UK

Climate in the UK today.

Floods in the UK in the Middle Ages.

Climate in the UK in 1947

Contents

Summary

Introduction

Water is the most significant Greenhouse gas

The radiation physics of atmospheric CO2 by Professor William Happer

The lowest levels of atmospheric Carbon Dioxide contribute most to its Greenhouse warming effect

Carbon Dioxide starvation

Colder Oceans progressively re-absorb CO2 from the atmosphere

The temperature contributions of the Methane CH4 and Nitrous Oxide N2O

CO2 may not be responsible for further change: it is the Sun

Conclusions As far as Climate Alarm is concerned Never forget: Sun Tsu’s first art of war The late Professor Sir David MacKay



Notes: Professor Richard Lindzen Dr. William Happer: a short note on Carbon Dioxide warming A long-term history of the atmospheric composition and global temperature References



Summary

The current concentration of atmospheric CO2 at ~420 ppmv, (parts per million by volume), is very low in comparison with the atmospheric CO2 levels of past eons when plants evolved.

At those times with CO2 at ~5000 ppmv+ there was no runaway Global warming some 300 million years ago.

Before our current benign Holocene Interglacial period (~12,000 years ago), atmospheric CO2 was only ~180 ppmv: this level is only 20% higher than 150ppmv, at which level plants could no longer survive.

That low level of CO2 was a close run thing for all life on Earth.

The warming effectiveness of added CO2 in the atmosphere is known to diminish logarithmically with increasing concentration: this fact is fully acknowledged in IPCC reports: IPCC AR5 WG1 (2014) – IPCC AR6 WG1 Ch5 (2021).

At its current low CO2 concentration at 420ppmv its Global warming effectiveness is already ~72%+ saturated.

The potential for increased Global warming from any added atmospheric CO2 is already close to exhaustion, whether natural, from it’s out-gasing from marginally warmer Oceans and volcanoes etc. or from Man-made additions.

From its current concentration atmospheric with CO2 at ~420 ppmv even a doubling to 840 ppmv, (Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity, ECS), would cause little additional warming, amounting a ~1% effect of the ~33°C total Greenhouse effect or ~0.33°C.

Attaining Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity, ECS at 840 ppmv would take ~150+ years at current growth rates of natural and Manmade CO2 emissions. All further added CO2 and any minor temperature increase, with likely milder nights, will be a huge benefit to the biosphere and to agriculture.

All attempts by Mankind to limit or even reabsorb further CO2 emissions or other Greenhouse gasses will have no major controlling effect on Global temperature.

Any actions to reduce CO2 emissions can only be detrimental to the biosphere and economically damaging for any participant Nation.

In order to improve their development progress, all under developed Nations will continue to increase their CO2 emissions, using their indigenous Fossil fuels, mainly Coal and there is no reason they should not do so.

As only a minority of Western Nations are attempting to avoid a supposed Global Overheating Catastrophe by reducing their emissions of Greenhouse Gasses, their policies can only be self-harming and pointless.

With ~12% of the Global population, the CO2 emissions of the Western developed World, (since the defection of the USA), now amount to ~22% of total Man-made CO2 emissions.

Overall Man-made CO2 emissions only amount to ~3% of the total CO2 output of the whole CO2 cycle.

As sequestration of atmospheric CO2 by oceanic creatures is unstoppable in Glacial times, Man kind’s release of CO2 into the atmosphere may even extend the viability of plant life in future millennia and thus the continued existence of all life on Earth.

These facts, if anywhere close to reality, entirely negate any need to pursue Net Zero policies to limit or to try to sequester Man-made CO2 emissions, (Carbon Capture and Storage CCS).

However, they do justify a radical reassessment of all alarmist concerns of a massive Man-made Global Warming Catastrophe.

This post uses an IPCC estimate, that the full warming influence of CO2 in the atmosphere is ~8.2% of the 33°C Greenhouse effect amounting to ~2.7°C. It also assumes the any CO2 increase beyond 2000 ppmv is so marginal as to be insignificant.

The diagram below represents the scale, proportionality and the global warming potential of all main Greenhouse gasses but showing the massive effect of atmospheric Water Vapour.