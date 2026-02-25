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Podcast Episode

Jan 16, 2026

20 min 34 sec

Episode Description

The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) has been called the “mothership” of climate science. So when reports claimed the Trump administration was planning to shut it down, the reaction was explosive—headlines screamed “destruction of knowledge” and “war on science.”

But is that what’s actually happening?

In this episode of Created to Reign, David R. Legates cuts through the hysteria to examine what the administration really said, what NCAR was created to do, and how decades of federal funding have fueled an entrenched climate alarmist narrative. Is science being silenced—or is ideological spending finally being challenged?

This is a conversation about power, money, and whether climate research can survive without the federal gravy train.

Sources:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/shaman-performs-pagan-ritual-over-world-economic-forum-leaders-at-davos-summit/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/12/16/trump-dismantle-national-center-atmospheric-research-climate/87798771007/

https://theweek.com/politics/trump-vought-climate-national-center-atmospheric-research

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/major-climate-research-center-trump-administration-dismantle-climate-alarmism/

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/12/17/trump-team-breaking-up-top-climate-research-center-00694887

https://apnews.com/article/trump-colorado-climate-research-lab-1eaf91b1e737809b80497f44d45b6c03

https://nypost.com/2025/03/05/business/john-podesta-375m-epa-slush-fund-gave-billions-to-newly-formed-charities/

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/dec/22/trump-stalin-national-center-atmospheric-research

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