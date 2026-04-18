Read the original article here.

A reminder that even when they get it wrong, alarmists insist that they are right?

In April 2024 Nature published “The Economic Commitment of Climate Change”, based on research by the Potsdam Inst for Climate … It promised that ‘Climate change from past pollution (aka human CO2 emission) would cut global income 19% by 2049’, and if nothing was done to reduce emissions, global GDP would shrink by 62%. They blamed rising temperatures, wild weather swings and changing rain patterns, and claimed these losses were 6 times larger than the cost of ‘fighting climate change’.

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Planners world-wide salivated over the report, and planned accordingly, eg NGFS, the Network for Greening the Financial System, a club of more than 130 central banks, forced $billions into ‘Green Projects’, while withdrawing support for any fossil fuel development; Grreta was delighted and began to focus elsewhere.

In August 2025 Nature issued a retraction when they were made to realise that the financial chaos in countries like Uzbekistan was caused not by CO 2 , or even global warming, but the collapse of the Soviet Union. Removing just this one country’s data from their model cut GDP losses by two thirds! Nature said the fixes needed for a correction and the article was retracted in its entirety.

A revised still bullish version was issued as a “pre-print” (not peer reviewed) claiming a 17% income hit (some $32 trillion per year!) and just 23% GDP fall, adherents linger, hoping against hope, that more corrections will be needed and seem unable to read the writing on the wall?

Howard Dewhirst

Qld 4220

Based on the free newspaper ‘The Light Australia Issue 22, and Ian McCoy’s Substack https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07219-0.pdf

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Climate change alarmists focus on negative pictures of the planet as proof that man-made carbon dioxide is destroying the paradise climate of the past. They have no scientific basis for their claims. The climate has always changed, a lot more than the little change since the beginning of use of fossil fuels. They are self-serving tyrannts, not respectable people.

Real nature is unbelievably beautiful, mysterious, and marvelous. Man-made carbon dioxide is the same as “natural” carbon dioxide. It is essential for life. See John Shanahan’s collection of nature photos from six continents below. He took three of them from Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Africa

Asia, China

Australia - Oceania

Europe, Austria, Danube River

Latin America, Bolivia

North America, USA, Colorado, Rocky Mountains

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