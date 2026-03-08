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Comment by John Shanahan
This article addresses many aspects of energy needs for Artificial Intelligence in the near future. It is more than an article about one energy company.
Natural gas power plant
Some excerpts:
Because when it comes to AI, the mainstream usually only talks about two pillars:
Hardware : Nvidia, TSMC, ASML…
Software and Data: Microsoft, Google, Meta…
A third pillar is slowly making its way into the collective consciousness: AI’s extraordinary power demands.
AI’s insatiable hunger for electricity
A single ChatGPT query is estimated to consume about 15 times more energy than a Google search and almost 100 times more than checking your email.
Google’s AI sucks up enough power in a single second to charge 7 electric cars.
And Meta’s data centers consume enough electricity to power 151,000 homes.
This huge demand for power is only going to go up from here.
Across the US, many new AI data centers are expected to consume 100 megawatts each. That’s enough to power about 75 million average US homes.
Big Tech is beginning to take control of its energy supply to fulfill its needs. Its efforts in nuclear power are grabbing the headlines:
Three Mile Island is about to be restarted for Microsoft.
Amazon bought a 100% nuclear-powered data center for $650 million a few months ago.
And Sam Altman backs small modular reactor startup (SMR) Oklo (OKLO) with his private money.
Since IPO via SPAC in May 2024, Oklo could’ve more than doubled your money (if you could stomach a brutal plunge in between).
And Oklo isn’t the only nuclear company that went up significantly since the AI boom started with ChatGPT’s release.
Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines (DNN) doubled as well…
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$100 a megawatt-hour vs. $60 a megawatt-hour may seem expensive. But that premium is driven by the need for uninterrupted operation of a AI data center. Nuclear power has a 93% capacity factor (=the amount of electricity produced during a specific period of time), while wind stands at 35%, and solar at just 25%.
Microsoft doesn’t want to switch off Copilot the moment it gets cloudy over its data centers in Virginia.
Bringing a mothballed reactor back online is no easy feat though:
Because the plants were slated for shutdown and safety checks were therefore stopped, regulators and companies must now navigate a complex licensing, oversight and environmental-assessment process to reverse the plants’ decommissioning.
That’s why it will take until 2028 for Three Mile to return to operation.
What about SMRs? They won’t be available anytime soon either.
According to optimistic estimates, Oklo’s first commercial Aurora reactor will be deployed in 2027. That is, if it doesn’t share NuScale’s fate. NuScale’s SMR project has been plagued by delays and exploding cost, leading to the ultimate termination of their first commercial contract.
Note though, that these setbacks didn’t stop shares from soaring. NuScale jumped 332% between its recent low in September 2024 and latest high in November 2024. (It grew a spectacular 2,492% if you consider its all time low in January 2024.)
What happened ? NuScale shares plunged after it cancelled its flagship project in November 2023. But in October 2024 the Biden-Harris Administration announced a $900 Million SMR initiative.
All this goes to show that the AI energy hype is real.
If NuScale finally succeeds building commercial SMRs, Microsoft will likely power its data centers with them.
Of course, there are many “ifs” involved with nuclear power. It’s among the most heavily regulated industries in the world. Even if regulators green light SMRs, you still have to convince the public that building them is a good idea.
As SMR companies envision, they’ll build these reactors much closer to populated areas than Generation 3 reactors like Three Mile Island.
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Nuclear power has been such a hot-button subject for decades that a huge “Not in My Backyard” backlash is practically guaranteed.
This will delay the mass adoption of SMRs even further. It’s not crazy to assume that it could take at least a decade until we’ll see any meaningful adoption of SMRs.
But Big Tech isn’t known for its patience. It wants power today.
And that brings us back to this map:
Because the land on this map holds a fuel that’s not only safe and (relatively) clean…
This fuel is free – in fact, you get paid to take it.
You might remember negative oil prices during Covid. Demand plummeted so quickly that the world ran out of storage space, making it cheaper to pay someone to take the oil off your hands.
This is a similar situation.
Unlike the oil market, which is globally integrated – prices are determined by international benchmarks like Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – the market for this fuel is regionally fragmented.
In Europe prices can average $12.91 per MMBtu while they’re below $0.00 in Texas.
If you haven’t guessed already, I’m talking about natural gas.
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