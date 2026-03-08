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Comment by John Shanahan

This article addresses many aspects of energy needs for Artificial Intelligence in the near future. It is more than an article about one energy company.

Natural gas power plant

Some excerpts:

Because when it comes to AI, the mainstream usually only talks about two pillars:

Hardware : Nvidia, TSMC, ASML… Software and Data: Microsoft, Google, Meta…

A third pillar is slowly making its way into the collective consciousness: AI’s extraordinary power demands.

AI’s insatiable hunger for electricity

A single ChatGPT query is estimated to consume about 15 times more energy than a Google search and almost 100 times more than checking your email.

Google’s AI sucks up enough power in a single second to charge 7 electric cars.

And Meta’s data centers consume enough electricity to power 151,000 homes.

This huge demand for power is only going to go up from here.

Across the US, many new AI data centers are expected to consume 100 megawatts each. That’s enough to power about 75 million average US homes.

Big Tech is beginning to take control of its energy supply to fulfill its needs. Its efforts in nuclear power are grabbing the headlines:

Three Mile Island is about to be restarted for Microsoft.

Amazon bought a 100% nuclear-powered data center for $650 million a few months ago.

And Sam Altman backs small modular reactor startup (SMR) Oklo (OKLO) with his private money.

Since IPO via SPAC in May 2024, Oklo could’ve more than doubled your money (if you could stomach a brutal plunge in between).

And Oklo isn’t the only nuclear company that went up significantly since the AI boom started with ChatGPT’s release.

Canadian uranium miner Denison Mines (DNN) doubled as well…