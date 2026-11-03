Read the source document on Academia.Edu.

Colorado, USA in autumn with early snow

Showing the main events of the water cycle and separately, the cabon dioxide cycle.

The alarms that man-made carbon dioxide is a catastrophic global warming pollutant are a deliberate act to destroy the modern world

REVISED

Natural Drivers of Climate Variability:

Volcanic, Tectonic, and Oceanic Forces Long Overlooked by the IPCC

Terigi Ciccone, Joseph Fournier, Douglas Lightfoot, Gerald Ratzer, Randolph Kinney. And Grok

July 7, 2026

Foreword to the July 2026 Revision

This revised edition of Natural Drivers of Climate Variability: Volcanic, Tectonic, and Oceanic Forces Long Overlooked by the IPCC builds upon the May 2026 version and incorporates substantial new material developed through ongoing collaboration and critical reviews.

The central purpose of this revision is to strengthen the scientific case that natural geological, volcanic, tectonic, and oceanic processes remain the dominant drivers of Earth’s climate variability — both historically and in the modern era — and that the IPCC’s narrow focus on anthropogenic CO₂ has produced a seriously incomplete picture. To that end, we have significantly expanded the treatment of abiogenic and subduction-zone CO₂ sources, deep-ocean upwelling dynamics (drawing on Joseph Fournier’s Meridional Overturning Mediated Carbon Cycle work), and the solar–volcanic linkages documented by researchers such as Valentina Zharkova, Wyss Yim, Peter L. Ward, and the Japanese Ebisuzaki team studying cosmic-ray influences.

A particularly important addition is the explicit integration of Uli Weber’s hemispheric convection framework, which offers a physically coherent alternative to conventional radiative & convective models. Weber’s approach emphasizes gravitational auto-compression, the adiabatic lapse rate, and large-scale dynamical heat transport — processes that align more closely with fundamental thermodynamics and observed atmospheric behavior than the back-radiation emphasis found in many IPCC-aligned models.

We have also added a new Appendix D, which examines the strongly logarithmic nature of CO₂ radiative forcing. Using the well-known relationship ΔF ∝ ln(C), the appendix demonstrates that the warming effect of additional CO₂ declines sharply with increasing concentrations. The first 20 ppm accounts for more than half of the total calculated warming up to 420 ppm, and the first 40 ppm accounts for roughly two-thirds. The appendix further compares temperature projections using different equilibrium climate sensitivity values, including the significantly lower sensitivity employed by Russian INM-CM models, which align more closely with observed global temperatures.

Appendix C has been strengthened with clearer explanations of CO₂ saturation and thermalization in the lower troposphere, and the reference list has been updated, with Uli Weber’s work now appearing as source reference 4.

These revisions reflect an effort to restore proper balance by giving rigorous attention to the powerful natural heat engines, carbon-cycle mechanisms, and radiative transfer physics that have been systematically under-weighted in mainstream scientific and press assessments. We believe the resulting document offers policymakers and serious readers a more complete and physically grounded foundation for evaluating climate variability and policy options.

We are grateful to our collaborators — Joseph Fournier, H. Douglas Lightfoot, Gerald Ratzer, Randolph Kinney, and others — whose contributions have materially improved this work. Further refinements will continue as new evidence and analysis become available.

Terigi Ciccone July 2026

Introduction

For decades, the IPCC has told the world that human CO₂ emissions are the dominant control knob of Earth’s climate. What the IPCC missed is the powerful role of natural geological, volcanic, and oceanic processes. The evidence shows that these natural forces have been far more influential than acknowledged. Why it was ignored is rooted in institutional bias, political agenda, and funding priorities. What it all means is that climate policy must move beyond the narrow CO₂ narrative and incorporate a more complete, scientific picture of Earth’s dynamic climate system.

Joseph Fourier, in his groundbreaking 1824 paper, was the first to describe how the atmosphere traps heat, making Earth warmer than it would be without one. He laid the foundation for understanding the natural greenhouse effect. Yet modern IPCC reports have transformed Fourier’s basic physical insight into a rigid, CO₂-centric model that dramatically overstates human influence while understating powerful natural forces, cycles, and variability. This paper re-examines the evidence.

In this paper, we focus on the volcanic, geologic, and oceanic drivers of climate change. The broader and complete discussion of the first principal causes of the Earth’s baseline weather and climate is presented in our companion paper, A Simplified Explanation Of Climate Science For Policymakers And High School And University-Level Science Students. There, we explain in easy-to-understand terms how the sun, water cycle, GHGs/CO₂, and gravitational auto-compression set the Earth’s baseline temperature.

For those interested in a deeper understanding of the science, we offer four appendices:

Appendix - A: The Meridional Overturning Mediated Carbon Cycle: A Two-Part Series by Dr. Joseph Fournier, Ph.D. May 2026

Appendix – B: The Impact of the Hunga Tonga Volcanic Eruption on Earth’s Temperature by H. Douglas Lightfoot and Gerald Ratzer, August 2025

Appendix – C: Why IPCC Models Overstate Climate Sensitivity and Human Influence by Randolph Kinney. July 2026

Appendix – D: How Does CO₂ Radiative Forcing Decline with Increased Atmospheric Concentration? By Terigi Ciccone, Gerald Ratzer, John Shanahan, and Grok, updated July, 2026

1. What the IPCC Missed: The Official Carbon Budget and Its Weaknesses

The IPCC presents its carbon budget as a well-constrained system in which human emissions are the primary driver of rising atmospheric CO₂. What the IPCC missed is the large and uncertain contribution of natural CO₂ sources. What the evidence actually shows is that abiogenic CO₂ from mantle degassing, mid-ocean ridges, and volcanic systems, together with the recycling of ancient carbon through subduction zones, represent significant fluxes that the IPCC itself assigns low to very low confidence. Why it was ignored is that these sources do not fit the dominant anthropogenic narrative. What it all means is that the IPCC’s claim of a well-constrained carbon budget is overstated.

2. What the IPCC Missed: Hidden Natural Sources of CO₂

Our earlier papers (“Volcanic Vibes” and “Earth’s Hidden CO₂”) documented substantial natural sources of CO₂ that are routinely underestimated. What the IPCC missed is the scale of abiogenic CO₂ released from the mantle and the random and unpredictable massive recycling of ancient carbon in subduction zones. In addition, what the evidence actually shows is that deep-ocean upwelling, especially in the Southern Ocean and Eastern Pacific, brings enormous quantities of CO₂-rich water to the surface. Why it was ignored is that acknowledging these notable natural fluxes would reduce the relative importance of human emissions. What it all means is that a significant portion of the observed rise in atmospheric CO₂ is most likely natural rather than anthropogenic.

Joseph Fournier’s two-part series on the Meridional Overturning Mediated Carbon Cycle (MOMCC) provides compelling evidence that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) and the thermocline play a central role in the natural CO₂ cycle. The thermocline acts as a barrier that concentrates CO₂-rich water in the deep ocean. When upwelling occurs—particularly during strong La Niña phases—vast amounts of this ancient, geologically sourced CO₂ are brought to the surface and released to the atmosphere. Fournier demonstrates that this natural oceanic process, rather than fossil-fuel emissions, is the dominant driver of observed year-to-year changes in tropospheric CO₂ growth rates.

In addition to the year-to-year changes driven by deep-water upwelling, detailed in Appendix A, large amounts of ancient carbon are slowly recycled through subduction zones. Calcium-rich carbonate rocks, reefs, and seamounts that are pulled into subduction zones undergo chemical breakdown at great depths over long periods of time. The carbon dioxide released during this process can eventually return to the atmosphere through volcanic eruptions or seafloor vents. For a feature the size of a significant mountain range or oceanic plateau, the full journey — from entering a subduction trench to the carbon reappearing at the surface — typically takes hundreds of thousands to several million years. A similar slow release of carbon from the Earth’s mantle occurs at mid-ocean ridges, such as the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Although these geological and mantle-derived sources are real and ongoing, the IPCC currently assigns them low to very low confidence in its assessments of the global carbon budget.

3. What the IPCC Missed: Possible Increase in Geologic and Volcanic Activity Since the 1980s–90s

Since the late 1980s, the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program database shows a clear rise in reported eruptions, particularly smaller events. What the IPCC missed is that much of this activity may be occurring on the deep ocean floor, where monitoring is extremely limited. What the evidence actually shows is that satellites and surface networks cannot reliably detect eruptions below 1.5–2 km depth. Why it was ignored is that increased volcanic heat flux and CO₂ release do not support the CO₂-as-control-knob narrative.

What it all means is that we may be significantly underestimating the natural contribution to recent warming and CO₂ increases.

Geologist and oceanographer Prof. Wyss Yim has repeatedly argued that volcanic and tectonic activity are major contributors to climate variability. He points to increased submarine eruptions and seafloor spreading of hot basaltic lava as significant sources of both heat and CO₂ release in recent decades. Yim’s work highlights how these geologic processes can drive short- to medium-term climate shifts that the IPCC largely attributes to human CO₂. Watch the Tom Nelson broadcast with Prof. Wyss Yim:

Solar physicist Valentina Zharkova has shown that changes in the solar dynamo during Grand Solar Minima (such as the one that began around 2020) appear to stimulate increased volcanic activity. Zharkova and Popova et al. (2023) demonstrate that weakened solar magnetic fields during these minima allow greater penetration of galactic cosmic rays into the Earth’s core, which in turn correlates with heightened volcanic and seismic activity on Earth. Their model links solar dynamo variations directly to increased volcanic output. See: https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.07480

Japanese researchers have published statistical correlations demonstrating a high degree of association between elevated galactic cosmic ray flux during low solar activity periods and increased explosive, silica-rich volcanic eruptions (Ebisuzaki et al., 2011). These findings suggest a plausible solar–volcanic link that the IPCC has largely ignored. These findings suggest a plausible solar–volcanic link that the IPCC has largely ignored. See https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1342937X10001966.

Geophysicist Peter L. Ward has argued that volcanic eruptions may cool and at other times cause the global temperature to rise. He has argued that chlorine and bromine gases released during basaltic and effusive volcanic eruptions can catalytically destroy the Earth’s stratospheric ozone. This allows more ultraviolet-B radiation to reach Earth’s surface, contributing to warming periods. He notes that this natural process operates alongside the well-documented ozone depletion caused by human-made chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The success of the 1987 Montreal Protocol in phasing out CFCs, which resulted in the stabilization and gradual recovery of the ozone layer, illustrates the measurable climatic effects of ozone-depleting substances. Ward contends that ongoing volcanic emissions of halogens continue to influence ozone levels and surface temperatures — an effect he believes has received insufficient attention in mainstream assessments and reporting.

4. What the IPCC Intentionally Misreported: Institutional and Politically Charged Bias in Federal Agencies and Press Reporting

Before 2025, NASA, NOAA, and USGS consistently promoted an alarmist, CO₂-centric view of climate change. Vast portions of U.S. government climate research funding were awarded to projects and researchers supporting the desired political narrative, while scientists and universities that questioned the CO₂-dominant model were often shunned, denied funding, or marginalized. What the IPCC missed — and what these agencies reinforced — was any serious examination of natural drivers. What the evidence actually shows is a marked shift in tone and content after January 2025, with the removal and/or revision of highly politicized material. Why it was ignored for so long is institutional groupthink, funding incentives, and ideological bias. What it all means is that much of what the public has been told about climate science was filtered through a politicized lens.

See typical NYT, WaPo, and CNN/MSNBC headline quoting Guterres: “‘Hanging by a Thread’ and ‘The Planet is Roasting’: U.N. Chief Warns of Missing a Key Climate Target” (June 2024) – https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/05/climate/global-warming-outlook.html

5. Columbia University’s Central Role in Shaping the Global Human-Caused CO₂ Narrative

For nearly three decades, Columbia University’s Earth Institute (now the Columbia Climate School) has functioned as one of the most influential coordinating hubs for the global climate alarmism narrative.

Founded in 1995 and dramatically expanded under economist Jeffrey Sachs (Director 2002–2016), the

Institute positioned itself as a command center for climate research, policy development,

education, and international advocacy.

Columbia has received hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants from agencies such as

NSF, NASA, DOE, and NOAA, alongside significant philanthropic and corporate contributions. A 2023–

2024 investigation by the Columbia Spectator revealed that the university also accepted at least $43

million from fossil-fuel companies since 2005, even as its Climate School aggressively promoted net-zero

policies.

The institution maintains exceptionally close ties to the United Nations system. Jeffrey Sachs served as

Special Advisor to multiple UN Secretaries-General on the Millennium and Sustainable Development

Goals. Columbia researchers have contributed extensively to IPCC reports and UNFCCC processes, while the Climate School has trained thousands of future policymakers, journalists, and NGO leaders. Annual enrollment in its climate-focused master’s programs runs in the low hundreds, with an estimated 20–30% international students, many from China and other developing nations.

Through research agenda-setting, executive training programs, frequent media appearances, and direct

policy advising, Columbia has helped shape and amplify the dominant CO₂-centric narrative. Graduates

overwhelmingly pursue careers in government climate agencies, international organizations, and

advocacy groups rather than hard science or industry.

6. What the IPCC Missed: The Volcanic Record and Peter L. Ward’s Analysis

Geophysicist Peter L. Ward, in his book What Really Causes Global Warming, presents Greenland ice-core data showing that clusters of large volcanic eruptions closely correlate with major climate shifts. His chart above illustrates how increased volcanism helped break the Earth out of the last Ice Age, and how renewed high volcanic activity coincided with the onset and persistence of the Little Ice Age, continuing into our modern times. What the IPCC missed is this clear volcanic-climate linkage. What the evidence actually shows is that volcanic activity has played a dominant role in past climate swings. Why it was ignored is that it challenges the human-caused CO₂-centric narrative. What it all means is that natural volcanic forcing deserves far greater attention in current climate funding and assessments.

7. Synthesis: What It All Means

When we combine these pieces — under-accounted natural CO₂ sources, possible increases in submarine volcanic activity, solar–volcanic linkages, and decades of institutional bias — a clearer picture emerges. What the IPCC also missed and avoided is the dominant role of natural heat engines (adiabatic gravitational compression, the latent heat water cycle, and geologic processes). Earth’s surface temperature is set by the interplay of incoming solar radiation, planetary albedo, ocean heat content, global circulation, the adiabatic lapse rate maintained by gravitational compression and convection, latent-heat transport, and the radiative effects of greenhouse gases. What the evidence actually shows is that Earth’s climate is far more dynamic and less CO₂-dominated than is often portrayed in simplified narratives. Why this fuller picture has been under-emphasized is that it did not serve the prevailing policy agenda. What it all means is that climate policy should be grounded in a more complete understanding of natural variability and the full range of physical processes, rather than an exaggerated focus on human emissions alone.

Conclusion

The IPCC’s narrow focus on anthropogenic CO₂ has distorted both science and policy. Natural volcanic, tectonic, and oceanic forces have been understudied for decades. A more honest assessment requires acknowledging what the IPCC missed, accepting what the evidence actually shows, understanding why it was ignored, and acting on what it all means: climate policy should prioritize affordable, reliable energy and pragmatic adaptation over costly net-zero CO₂ mandates based on incomplete science and models.

The election of President Trump in 2024 and the subsequent Trump-47 administration marked a decisive turning point. Policies, personnel, procedures, and funding priorities have shifted dramatically toward a “science first” approach. Highly politicized climate offices and programs were downsized or reoriented, alarmist language has been removed from many official communications, and research funding has begun to flow more evenly toward natural variability and empirical observation. This change represents a long-overdue correction and offers hope that future climate science will be driven more by evidence than by ideology.

Sources and References

Joseph Fournier, Part I:

Joseph Fournier, Part II:

Terigi Ciccone, “Volcanic Vibes”: https://www.academia.edu/143317902/Volcanic_Vibes_18July2025_1_pdf Uli Weber, Hemispheric Convection / Stefan-Boltzmann model and natural greenhouse effect framework (EIKE publications and analyses; see also Andy May summary 2025): https://andymaypetrophysicist.com/2025/01/26/uli-webers-hemispheric-stefan-boltzmann-model/ Terigi Ciccone, “Earth’s Hidden CO₂”: https://www.academia.edu/165107329/Earths_Hidden_CO2_Uncertainties_and_the_Climate_Debate_Terigi_Ciccone_6_July_2025 Peter L. Ward, see the book “What Really Causes Global Warming” and that eruptions will cause periods of either global warming or global cooling and other valuable climate science. See the video

. Terigi Ciccone, “A Simplified Explanation Of Climate Science For Policymakers And High School And University-Level Science Students”: https://www.academia.edu/125804621/A_SIMPLIFIED_EXPLANATION_OF_CLIMATE_SCIENCE_FOR_POLICYMAKERS_AND_HIGH_SCHOOL_AND_UNIVERSITY_LEVEL_SCIENCE_STUDENTS Wyss Yim – Tom Nelson broadcast:

Zharkova & Popova et al. (2023): https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.07480 Ebisuzaki et al. (Japanese cosmic-ray/volcanic study, 2011): https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1342937X10001966 Columbia University’s Earth Institute and Climate School: Coordinating Global Climate Alarmism, Terigi Ciccone, May 2026: https://www.academia.edu/167432517/Columbia_Universitys_Earth_Institute_and_Climate_School_Coordinating_Global_Climate_Alarmism Typical NYT headline quoting Guterres: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/05/climate/global-warming-outlook.html

Appendix-A

The Meridional Overturning Mediated Carbon Cycle:

A Two-Part Series Dr. Joseph Fournier, Ph.D. May 2026

| “From Lambing Fields to Deep Oceans“ (Part I) & “Pacific Upwelling, Not Fossil Fuels“ (Part II)

At the center of Dr. Fournier’s two-part series is a single, structurally powerful argument: the Meridional Overturning Circulation (MOC) system — not human hydrocarbon combustion — is the dominant mediator of tropospheric CO₂ growth rate (TGR) variability. The MOC’s role begins in the subpolar North Atlantic, where cold, dense, CO₂-absorbing surface water sinks to the abyssal plains and enters the global thermohaline conveyor.

Carbon-14 isotope dating confirms this deep water requires more than 2,300 years to transit the ocean floor — travelling southward through the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, redirecting into the North Pacific at intermediate depths, and ultimately upwelling in the eastern Pacific Cold Tongue. By the time it surfaces, that water is ancient, carbonic-acid-saturated, and carbon-12 isotope and nutrient enriched — properties consistent with geological and biological, not industrial, origins.Fournier demonstrates, using Scripps CO 2 data, OCO-2 satellite data, TAO mooring records, and NCEP reanalysis wind fields, that the TGR accelerates during La Niña events — when intensified Trade Winds drive Ekman Pumping and pull this deep, carbonic acid saturated water to the surface — and decelerates sharply during El Niños when upwelling stalls.

Critically, this signal appears simultaneously at both Mauna Loa and the South Pole monitoring stations, separated by over 12,000 km and the atmospheric barrier of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, pointing to a single dominant equatorial Pacific area source and rapid dispersal into either hemisphere by Hadley Cell circulation.

Scripps CO 2 data show that when the TGR rises to a maximum during La Niña events, carbon-12 isotope concentrations likewise increase. This feature strongly supports the idea that Ekman Pumping dynamics is the dominant source of the off-gassing CO2, as it is well known that deep water in the North Pacific is enriched in carbonic acid after accumulating both geological and biological carbon over the 2,300-year thermohaline (MOC) transit time from the subpolar North Atlantic to the Cold Tongue upwelling zone of the Eastern Pacific.

This observed relationship between the rise of the TGR and the growth in carbon-12 isotopes in the troposphere during La Nina states, casts a serious shadow of doubt on the mainstream claim that the growing carbon-12 isotopic concentration is indicative of our use of hydrocarbons, which too are also enriched in carbon-12 isotopes. Fournier’s MOMCC argues that the mainstream model ignores Ekman Pumping dynamics and its first-order control on the highly correlated rates of change of both the TGR and tropospheric carbon-12 isotopes.

A foundational blind spot in mainstream carbon cycle models, Fournier argues, is the categorical exclusion of geochemical exchange between MOC deep water and the lithosphere. As the MOC traces the path of increasing mid-ocean ridge spreading rates — culminating over the Eastern Pacific Rise, Earth’s most geothermally active zone — hydrothermal venting continuously enriches transiting deep water with CO₂, CH₄, and carbon-12-enriched dissolved inorganic carbon, yet standard carbon budget models treat the lithosphere as inert and irrelevant.

Fournier’s Meridional Overturning Mediated Carbon Cycle (MOMCC) places this crustal exchange at the centre of the global carbon budget — a correction with profound implications for how observed TGR trends are interpreted.

Finally, this new ocean-centric model and its focus on the TGR as the proxy for Ekman Pumping dynamics challenge the mainstream claim that the rise in tropospheric CO 2 since the 18th century is 100% due to human influence. Fournier argues that the fact that Keeling Curve data shows the TGR went negative numerous times between 1960 and 1975, and came within a narrow margin of zero around 1993, is proof that the rapid rise in the use of hydrocarbons is not causative of the growth in tropospheric CO 2 concentrations since the Industrial Revolution or end of the Little Ice Age.

Appendix - B

The Impact of the Hunga Tonga Volcanic Eruption on Earth’s Temperature

H. Douglas Lightfoot and Gerald Ratzer, Published 2025-08-15

Overview The paper investigates the sharp rise in global satellite-measured temperatures between 2022 and 2024. The authors argue that this warming spike was caused not by CO₂ emissions, but by the massive January 15, 2022 Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcanic eruption. They claim the eruption injected an unprecedented amount of water vapor into the stratosphere, temporarily warming the planet by reducing outgoing longwave radiation. The authors contrast this natural forcing with IPCC projections and argue that the IPCC significantly overestimates CO₂-driven warming. See the original Paper: https://setpublisher.com/index.php/jbas/article/view/2607

The analysis relies primarily on UAH satellite temperature data, NASA Aura MLS water vapor measurements, and NOAA field observations.

1. Background and Motivation The authors previously published work contrasting IPCC warming projections with predictions from solar physicists such as Valentina Zharkova. They note that satellite temperatures from January 2019 to January 2023 fell by approximately 0.5 °C, which they interpret as evidence of a cooling trend prior to the eruption. The 2022 Hunga Tonga eruption, they argue, interrupted this cooling trend.

2. The Hunga Tonga Eruption and Stratospheric Water Vapor The eruption blasted roughly 146 million metric tonnes of water vapor approximately 60 km into the stratosphere — an amount the authors describe as unprecedented. NASA Aura MLS data shows a dramatic increase in stratospheric water vapor beginning in early 2022 and spreading globally over the following year. The authors emphasize that the stratosphere normally contains very little water vapor, so a 10% increase represents a major radiative perturbation. They cite NOAA balloon measurements from Réunion Island and multiple peer-reviewed studies documenting the eruption’s atmospheric effects.

3. Temperature Response (UAH Satellite Data) Using the UAH lower-troposphere dataset, the authors highlight:

A cooling trend from 2020 to early 2022

A sudden warming spike beginning mid-2022

A peak in April 2024 reaching 0.45 °C above the IPCC’s 1.5 °C threshold

Below is the Temperature figure from the paper updated to December 2025.

They argue that the 24 consecutive months above the 1.5 °C line (July 2023–July 2025) were caused entirely by the eruption, not by CO₂. The July 2025 temperature is shown to be 0.58 °C below the April 2024 peak, which the authors interpret as evidence that the warming spike is dissipating as stratospheric water vapor declines.

4. CO₂ Trends vs. Temperature Trends The authors contrast the steady rise of atmospheric CO₂ from 1958 to 2024 with the abrupt temperature spike. They emphasize that the year-to-year increase in CO₂ is small (0.87% from 2023 to 2024) and argue that this cannot explain the sharp warming. They state that the 24-month temperature spike is uncorrelated with steadily rising CO₂ levels, directly challenging the IPCC’s attribution of warming to greenhouse gases.

5. Comparison with IPCC Projections The authors contrast the observed temperature spike with the IPCC’s projection of reaching 1.5 °C by 2030. They argue that the spike was natural rather than anthropogenic, and that the IPCC’s projection appears weak because it does not account for natural variability such as major volcanic events. They suggest that predictions from solar physicists may prove more accurate.

6. Role of Natural Forcings The authors argue that volcanic water vapor can produce warming comparable to or greater than that attributed to CO₂, and that solar variability and natural feedbacks may dominate climate behavior. They contend that current climate models significantly underestimate the impact of episodic natural events.

7. Implications for Agriculture The authors warn that once the temporary warming spike from the eruption dissipates, the underlying cooling trend will resume. They suggest that agriculture should prepare for cooler growing seasons, earlier frosts, and increased risk of crop failures.

8. Final Conclusions The paper’s main conclusions are:

A cooling trend existed before the eruption. The eruption injected massive water vapor into the stratosphere, causing a temporary warming spike. This spike exceeded the IPCC’s 1.5 °C threshold without causing harm. Natural forcings can rival or exceed CO₂-driven warming. Climate models should incorporate episodic natural events more fully. The spike is uncorrelated with CO₂, challenging the IPCC’s attribution of warming to greenhouse gases. So far, no one has challenged the attribution put forward by this paper or suggested an alternate cause. Some members of Clintel have recently described it as “solid” research

APPENDIX C

Why IPCC Models Overstate Climate Sensitivity and Human Influence

Randolph Kinney, Terigi Ciccone, and Grok — July 2026

Introduction

Current climate models, particularly those used by the IPCC like the CMIP6, contain serious and persistent structural challenges that systematically bias their results toward estimating the amount of GHG warming and over-attribute recent rising atmospheric CO₂ levels to human activities. These shortcomings arise from the models’ failure to represent key physical processes properly and from their reliance on assumptions that do not align with observed conditions in the lower troposphere. Let’s take a closer look at the challenges they face and what some possible remedies our scientists and modelers could use to make these models fit for purpose.

1. Clouds, Water Vapor Feedback, and Aerosols

One of the most significant and persistent problems in CMIP6 models is their inadequate representation of clouds, water vapor feedback, and aerosols. These three elements exert dominant control over how much the planet warms in response to increased greenhouse gases. Despite decades of effort, many CMIP6 models still cannot realistically simulate cloud formation, cloud lifetime, or the interaction between aerosols and clouds without substantial tuning. The IPCC itself has repeatedly stated low confidence in its understanding of cloud feedbacks and aerosol effects. Because the models struggle to reproduce these critical atmospheric processes from first principles, they frequently compensate by increasing the assumed warming response to CO₂. This produces a subset of models that run too hot and generate inflated estimates of Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity. Observational data from satellites and ground-based measurements continue to show that many models overestimate the positive feedback from water vapor and underestimate the cooling effects of certain cloud types.

2. Saturation and Thermalization of CO₂

The 15 μm absorption band of CO₂ is already approximately 99.99% saturated in the lower troposphere. Virtually all long-wave infrared radiation that can be absorbed by CO₂ at this wavelength is absorbed within the first few dozen meters above the surface and rapidly converted to kinetic energy through molecular collisions with nitrogen and oxygen. This physical process sharply limits the additional warming that can result from further increases in atmospheric CO₂. Current models do not adequately incorporate the constraining effects of near-total saturation and thermalization in the lower atmosphere. As a result, they project substantially more warming from future CO₂ increases than is supported by direct radiative transfer physics.

3. No Downwell Warming

The actual total warming contribution from greenhouse gases is modest. Water vapor, the dominant greenhouse gas, contributes approximately 15–20 K to Earth’s average surface temperature of 288–290 K. CO₂ adds only 1–3 K, while methane contributes a mere 0.2–0.5 K. Together, the top three greenhouse gases account for roughly 17–24 K, or about 6–8% of the total surface temperature.

In the dense lower troposphere, when a CO₂ molecule absorbs an infrared photon, the energy is transferred into the kinetic energy of surrounding air molecules on the very first collision. To be clear: a photon may experience thousands of subsequent absorptions, re-emissions, and upwelling or downwelling collisions as it travels through the atmosphere. However, only the initial energized collision converts the photon’s Electromagnetic Energy (EMI) into sensible heat that warms the air. All of the many later collisions and re-emissions simply redistribute that same thermal energy more uniformly throughout the air parcel. They do not create additional warming.

Because of this rapid thermalization, the lower atmosphere does not experience net additional heating from repeated downwelling radiation in the manner often assumed by the IPCC. Instead, the presence of greenhouse gases raises the altitude from which Earth effectively radiates energy to space. Since temperature decreases with height, a higher emission level requires a warmer surface to maintain planetary energy balance. Convection simultaneously acts to maintain the observed adiabatic lapse rate. It is this combination of the upward shift in emission height and the dynamical maintenance of the lapse rate — rather than direct heating by downwelling infrared — that is the primary mechanism through which greenhouse gases influence surface temperature.

4. Underestimated Geological and Abiogenic CO₂ Sources

CMIP6 models generally treat the deep ocean and lithosphere as largely passive with respect to the carbon cycle. In reality, significant quantities of abiogenic CO₂ are continuously released from the Earth’s mantle through mid-ocean ridges, subduction zones, and widespread hydrothermal venting across the seafloor. This geological carbon enters the deep ocean and is gradually transported toward the surface by thermohaline circulation. During periods of enhanced upwelling, particularly during La Niña conditions, large volumes of CO₂-rich deep water reach the surface and release carbon into the atmosphere. Because these natural geological carbon inputs and their release mechanisms are poorly represented in current models, the models systematically understate the contribution of natural sources to atmospheric CO₂ growth. This leads to an overestimation of the relative impact of human CO₂ emissions.

5. Natural Heat Engines and Ocean Dynamics

Earth’s surface temperature is strongly influenced by major natural heat engines that operate largely independently of greenhouse gas concentrations. Gravitational auto-compression establishes the adiabatic lapse rate, warming the lower atmosphere by roughly 70–80 °C. The latent heat water cycle moves enormous amounts of heat and carbon. CMIP6 models do not adequately couple these natural heat transport mechanisms with the carbon cycle. As a consequence, they have limited ability to reproduce observed historical periods when atmospheric CO₂ growth rates decoupled from rising human emissions.

6. Comparison with Russian Models

In striking contrast to the majority of CMIP6 models, which significantly overstate observed warming, Russian climate models — particularly the Institute of Numerical Mathematics Coupled Model (INM-CM) — consistently produce results much closer to real-world observations. The Russian models employ significantly lower climate sensitivity values, typically in the range of 1.8–2.5 °C per doubling of CO₂, compared with the higher values common in many Western models. This more modest sensitivity arises from their different treatment of cloud feedbacks, aerosols, and water vapor. Russian models also place greater emphasis on natural variability, including solar influences, ocean dynamics, and internal heat engines, rather than relying heavily on strong positive water vapor feedback. As a result, the Russian models have historically shown far better agreement with satellite and surface temperature records over the past several decades. The persistent warm bias evident in most CMIP6 models, when contrasted with the closer alignment of the Russian models, raises important questions about the reliability of the dominant modeling paradigm used by the IPCC.

This performance difference suggests that the Russian approach, with its significantly lower CO2 Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity of about 2 o C (vs the IPCC 3- 5 °C) is better aligned with the actual observed balance of natural and anthropogenic influences in the climate system.

Conclusions and Implications

The physical processes discussed throughout this appendix — including rapid thermalization in the lower troposphere, the role of convection in maintaining the adiabatic lapse rate, and the importance of natural heat transport mechanisms — indicate that current climate models place excessive emphasis on certain parameterized feedbacks while under-representing other well-established physical constraints.

To be clear: when an infrared photon is absorbed by a greenhouse gas molecule in the dense lower troposphere, its EMI energy is converted into sensible heat on the very first molecular collision. All subsequent absorptions, re-emissions, and collisions — whether the radiation is traveling upward or downward — simply redistribute that same initial thermal energy more uniformly throughout the air parcel. They do not create additional warming.

Alternative frameworks, such as the hemispheric convection model developed by Uli Weber, usefully emphasize the central roles of gravitational compression, the adiabatic lapse rate, and large-scale dynamical heat transport. These approaches merit serious consideration alongside conventional radiative-convective models. Earth’s temperature structure arises from the combined effects of incoming solar radiation, planetary albedo, ocean heat content, global circulations, and the radiative properties of the atmosphere — with the relative importance of these mechanisms remaining an active area of scientific analysis.

Appendix D

How Does CO₂ Radiative Forcing Decline Logarithmically with Increased Atmospheric Concentration?

Discussion by Terigi Ciccone, Gerald Ratzer, John Shanahan, and Grok, updated July, 2026

Grok was presented with the above CO₂ chart published by the CO₂ Coalition illustrating the decline in the warming effect as atmospheric CO₂ concentrations increase. Using the standard logarithmic relationship for CO₂ radiative forcing (ΔF ∝ ln(C)), Grok calculated the values shown in the tables below.

The analysis in Table 1 divides the concentration range into successive 20 ppm bands. Table 1 presents the first ten bands (0–200 ppm), while the summary row shows the cumulative effect up to 420 ppm.

Notable Observations

The first 20 ppm band accounts for a temperature increase of approximately 3.08 K — more than half of the total calculated warming of ~5.5 K at 420 ppm. The first two bands combined (0–40 ppm) account for roughly two-thirds (~66%) of the entire CO₂-related warming effect up to 420 ppm.

All temperature values include both the direct radiative effect and the warming from climate feedbacks (primarily water vapor, with contributions from lapse rate, clouds, and surface albedo).

The sharp decline in incremental forcing with each successive band is a direct consequence of the logarithmic nature of CO₂ radiative forcing. At very low concentrations the 15 μm absorption band is far from saturated, so the first increments of CO₂ produce large relative increases in optical depth. As concentration rises, the strong central lines saturate and additional molecules primarily affect the weaker line wings, resulting in progressively smaller additional forcing.

Table 1: Declining CO₂ Radiative and Feedback Warming with Increasing Con

Notes on Table 1:

The calculations use a climate sensitivity of 3.0 °C per doubling of CO₂ (including feedbacks) as the base case, consistent with the CO₂ Coalition chart.

The 62.5% feedback contribution is an illustrative value used in this analysis.

Important caveat: These calculations begin at near-zero CO₂ for illustrative purposes. In reality, pre-industrial CO₂ was approximately 280 ppm. Starting from true zero exaggerates the relative impact of the earliest bands.

Table 2: Comparison of Warming Using Different CO 2 Climate Sensitivity Values

The Russian INM-CM models use a significantly lower equilibrium climate sensitivity (~2.0 °C per doubling) than most CMIP5 and CMIP6 models. As a result, they project substantially less warming and align more closely with observed temperature records.

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