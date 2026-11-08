This election, young people held the most political power. Here’s how they voted

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There has been an explosive growth in an unrecognised mental health disease of pandemic proportions. Australia has not been immune to this phenomenon, and in many respects has been leading the way by producing some of the worst affected cases. I suspect the main reasons why it was unrecognised for so long are because it is a chimera that can manifest itself in two quite radically different forms and because it often attacks some of Australia’s so-called ‘brightest and best of the elites’. Curiously, once you have been alerted to the symptoms of this hidden monster you will suddenly see it everywhere you look and in all its manifestations and you will never again be able to ‘unsee’ it.

Two other points that I must make are that: although it has been unrecognised, it has been endemic throughout history, in all cultures and societies, so it is not actually ‘new’. Secondly, it is often not recognised because its different forms mask it from fitting a single neat definition, as I will explain later.

There is a third Orwellian twist as to why Moronicity has remained in the shadows: history is more often than not rewritten for nefarious reasons by those in power to deliberately erase the moronic behaviour, idiotic decisions and the malevolent actions of those who not only suffer from Moronicity, but have socially pressured everyone else to join them in a kind of collegiate spirit to suffer from it too.

Moronicity

The two incompatible forms of Moronicity are probably one of the main reasons this mental affliction has been able to remain hidden from the public in plain sight, while the infection spread uncontrollably until it has now reached plague proportions that qualify it as a malevolent global pandemic. I have thought long and hard about its manifestations and whether or not it is possible for an infected person to recover and return to normality and common sense. The evidence to date is not good with only a small number of apostates able to see reality, recant and then step back into the light from the ‘Dark Side’. There are probably many more who have come to recognise they are afflicted, but have staked so much of their reputation, belief systems and status in some moronic cult or other that they either consciously, or unconsciously continue to support the lies that they so fervently invested in, even though they know what they are supporting is false. Although they know they wrong, they will never admit it and will continue seeking to oppress those who will not subscribe to their Moronicity.

So, let me define the first of the two common manifestations of Moronicity:

The more academically educated a person is, the more detached from reality they become, until they can believe extraordinarily moronic propositions that reject facts, obvious common sense and the evidence of irrefutable data.

I do not claim to be the first or even the thousandth person to discover this, but I have never seen it codified, despite it being more common than halitosis and alien abductions …. Let me list a few previous discoverers: Groucho Marx, who once quipped when trying to con someone: “Who are you going to believe? Me, or your lying eyes?” George Orwell, one of humanity’s greatest observers of moronicity among the academic elites, is [mis]quoted as sayingi: “There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.” Nobel Laureate, Professor Richard Feynman, a true scientist and one of the greatest physicists ever, recognised the tendency even among his own highly intelligent colleagues to ignore reality in preference to the coddling safety of a ‘comfortable consensus’ when he said: “I would rather have questions that cannot be answered, than answers that cannot be questioned”. The price of acceptance as a member of the herd means suppressing reality and knowledge and chanting the moronic mantra of the cult leaders. This will provide an easier life, false accolades, meaningless awards, possibly good jobs and lucrative grants. Surely this is better than seeking the truth and suffering rejection by your peers?

Of course, the pseudo-scientist, Al Gore countered that heretical idea (and made a personal fortune) by declaring ‘The science is settled [that global warming is caused by mankind]!’ii This has spawned the whole climate change disaster in support of a fiction, based as it is on faked pseudo-science, unfalsifiable hypotheses and the histrionic grant-seeking of often ignorant, but academically well-educated mobs. They do not seek scientific truth, but instead seek to plunder inept and cowardly bureaucracies for the taxpayers’ treasure in their vaults. The fact that so many modern (or is it ‘post-modern’?) scientific papers are proven to be political fairy tales is strong evidence that civilisation is declining into a new ‘Dark Age’. Culturally, this is paralleled by the ‘Cancel Culture’ of the ‘social media’ gestapo attacking the heretics (Note: I am not on Twitter and have not opened my Facebook page since 2021). The ‘Wokeness’ of the mostly bizarre debates on the Heinz 57-genders by Ivy League ‘professors’ unable to define a female human in Congressional testimony; the fabricating of statistics on the Climate Con to support a false narrative, calling Covid-19 an existential threat to humanity (when it has a <0.3% ‘kill rate’, mainly among the really old and those with co-morbidities), the faked aboriginal history of Australia’s pre-colonial Camelot,iii etc. In true Orwellian behaviour the ‘expert authorities’ then set about methodically killing people by denying effective treatments and mandating intoxination with a defective ‘vaccine’ that neither prevented Covid, nor its transmission, but did harm and damage the immune system of many people.

Galileo’s detractors and the disciples of Lysenkoiv are alive and well today and have a plethora of new weapons available.

Who has not marvelled at the thought processes of the leading ‘scientists’ of their day while reading the ripping best-seller ‘100 Scientists Against the Theory of Relativity’? When Einstein heard about this example of politically motivated consensus ‘science’, he replied: “It does not take 100 scientists to disprove my theory; it only takes one fact.” Read again the prognostications of Richard Feynman & Groucho Marx.

The multi-$Bns blindly spent on the fictitious non-problem of the climate con are bad enough, but worse is to come as its ‘save-the-planet’ climate policies, based as they are on a very unscientific lies, cloak the real agenda to implement totalitarian controls over we proles. If that sounds like a conspiracy ‘theory’, then read again the Climategate emails (which did not even produce a speed bump slowing the progress of the false doomsday climate ‘narrative’). The Earth is not warming (in fact the climate is beginning to cool once more), the oceans are not boiling, the seas are not rising abnormally, the Arctic is not ice-free, Antarctic ice cover is growing, CO2 is increasing annually at a snail’s pace, but those few extra plant food molecules are hugely benefiting the greening of the planet and increasing our food supply (which is why the anti-human Greenfools are desperately trying to create an artificial famine by inhibiting farming and food production). We are not frying and dying, but we did prove the almost magical powers of Australian democracy when we had no sooner elected some climate zealot TEALs’ than we had the coldest, wettest winter in decades. Coincidence? I think not as this farce was followed by the loss of the ‘safe’ Liberal (Republican/Conservative) seat of Aston to a ‘climate catastrophist’ Labor (Democrat) candidate in a bye-election. Gaia immediately blessed Victoria with the coldest Victorian Easter in 40-years. Omm! Omm! Omm!

The climate con has been a bonanza for the rent-seekers and the scammers whose only green beliefs are to be found in the greenish tinge of $100 bills. Climate emissions targets designed to speed our economic, cultural, ‘scientific’ (an almost meaningless word in Australia these days), political and sovereignty demise are trotted out like trophies to be lauded, rather than mocked, derided and despised as harbingers of the oppressive New Dark Age. Proof? The ignorance of the ‘Just Stop Oil’ & elderly ‘Extinction Rebellion’ Greenfool acolytes beggars our claim that we have an education system at all. The world depends on oil for life-saving pharmaceuticals, plastics, transportation fuels and fertilisers to feed us. Stop producing oil and civilisation and the world population collapses - and x,000,000,000 people would die. Oh, my bad in mentioning that this of course is the real agenda.

How far can academic moronicity go? Again, we can quote from Einstein: “Only two things are infinite; the Universe and human stupidity {moronicity}, but I am not sure about the universe.” As I was writing the original version of this, I noted that Rishi Sunik, the British PM Prime Minister at the time had been attacked for saying ‘Women do not have penises.” Who knew, and who gets a Nobel Prize in Biology for resolving the Heinz varieties of gender dysphoria conundrum?

I could go on, but I want to deal with the corollary to Moronicity, to which I have not given a final name yet as it also has such a broad manifestation that it is hard to define. Yet, it is even more widespread than that fraction of the population who constitute the shallow gene pool of academic and intellectual morons. Unlike that small cabal of our academic elites, this chimera can be found at all levels and classes of society. Curiously, some people can be 97%+ normal, functional and rational, but have a blind spot in which their Moronicity thrives, like a dormant Herpes virus. For many people that blind spot surges to their frothing at the mouth forefront when their button is pressed or their trigger is pulled. I must confess, if I know what there is ‘rabies-trigger’ is, I have a great deal of cruelly specialised fun in deliberately setting off their moronicity madness (and it is a great way to clear your address book of even long-term former ‘friends’).

Let me define the corollary to moronicity as it appears to affect the general population:

The less you know, understand or are ignorant about a controversial subject or issue, the more passionate will be your vociferous opinion either for or against it.

The first time I spotted this phenomenon was through a very clever interviewer at the BBC (clearly an event from decades ago) who asked random people “Do you support Margaret Thatcher’s position on the EU?” At this point, PM Thatcher’s popularity was in decline, so it was not unexpected that 70% said they did not support her stance. The next question was a killer: “Is Mrs Thatcher pro-EU or anti-EU?” Only 20% said they knew the answer to that trick question, yet 50% of even that sliver of moronicity got it wrong. A statistical validation of my theory! Of the other 80%? They either found they had to be somewhere else 5-minutes ago, or they guessed with a slightly better result than those who claimed they were certain they knew Maggie’s positionv.

One would think that after three years of the covid crime that locked Australians into a Gulag from 2021 to 2023, and gave the entrenched elite Moronocracyvi more power over us, that everyone would now be an expert on the actual dangers of submitting to this near hereditary tyranny. A few weeks ago, there was another barrage on Victorian TV advocating that ‘to be safe’ all sheeples should roll up for yet another intoxinating booster prick. There was also an article in the daily newspaper from a ‘health authority’ (which I did not keep) promoting the idea that the way to go was to stop counting the number of booster pricks you have had and progress to being pricked every three months ‘as part of your routine health regime’. Over my dead body, or rather more likely, over the dead or damaged bodies of those following this ‘advice’! For this propaganda to succeed it requires a low information, compliant and gullible populace with the memory span of a goldfish. In other words, the majority of people.vii

The propaganda has partially worked when I still see how many people are still wearing a chicken wire mask that will not stop a virus, but will stop a bird strike. I estimate that >12% 5% - 7.321% of the public still wear masks as part of their ‘normal’ attire. I refuse to let anyone into my home who is wearing one. As these Masked Proles would feel naked without their face nappy, it would be easier to rip the mask off ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ than off them. So, there you have it: 12% A significant percentage of Australians summed up in a few words and afflicted by one manifestation of moronicity. How easy was that?

For ‘entertainment’ I sometimes watch the US Congressional and Senate Hearings. They do have a few politicians such as Jim Jordan, Josh Hawley, John Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy who cut to the quick with incisive questions. In one hearing RFK asked three senior health department bureaucrats seriously unfair questions, such as “What is the death rate among people of all ages and health conditions from Covid.” None knew, but the correct answer (which they should have known by looking up the Centre for Disease Control website before appearing before Congress) is:

‘United States recorded cases of Covid-19 as at 31st October 2023 is 114.9M cases with 1,180,669 recorded as having died as a direct cause of their covid illness’. I should tease you by letting you work it out for yourself, but the correct answer is 0.34% of the total USA population of 332M (1.03% of those infected ( and 0.4% with no statistic for the non-intoxinated compared to those pricked). Spot the effectiveness of the multiple pricks.

If senior bureaucrats in the health field are a couple of knowledge neurons short and decimal places out on the dangers of covid, as their ‘consensus thought’ was a pure wrong guess, what are the chances of the low information prole knowing the truth? For the record, the Australian economy of 25.7M people was wrecked for 11,402,000 cases and 43,253 deaths for a death rate of 0.34%. 45% of the population contracted covid at least once in the 2020-2023 past three yearsviii. However, when editing this article in 2025 I came across a miracle; the 43,253 deaths had been revised down to 23, 278. Hallelujah! 19,975 people had been raised from the dead! How good is that? Scared now? Well, in the same period, 122,275 Australians died from heart disease and strokes and 59,834 from Dementia.

So, that raises some obvious Questions: what should you fear most?

1. heart disease & strokes;

2. dementia among politicians.

3. Covid,

4. alien abductions, or

5. the tyrannical overreach of our government?

In some cases, I give the low information morons a pass as most of us are just too busy getting through the day without having the time to research many issues of concern. It does not help when any government propaganda department deliberately misinforms, misinterprets, withholds information or biases its propaganda to guide you to their ‘right’ answer. For instance, I was pleasantly surprised to note that the choices for ‘The Voice’ referendum to appoint a new Master Race to rule Australia were just slightly better than the following, but were not:

Do you support the moderate change to the Constitution to appoint a new Master Race who should be given power over all other Australians and should have a higher priestly status than everyone else, despite never having built a stone structure in 60,000(?) years, made pottery, or invented a wheel and were totally illiterate before Europeans arrived? If so, Vote ‘Yes’.

or

Are you a racist bigot who thinks you are as good as anyone else and is therefore unwelcome in Australia as you are unwilling to pay for the country you stole? If you are such a shameful bigot, then Vote ‘No’.

I was greatly heartened by the overwhelming ‘No’ vote rejection by the voting public of this travesty Australian culture. However, where there is a tyrannical will, then a way will be found to enslave us. The Victorian Governor insulted our military dead on Remembrance Day by beginning her speech by saying we stood on unceded land.

Conclusion

The 1.2Million normal, rational, unintoxinated people left in Australia are heavily outnumbered by the mentally-ill moronic sheeples. In the echo chamber of my few real friends, I initially knew nobody who supported The Voice, but as the tide turned against this vile idea I did come across one who (as per the Moronicity Corollary) admitted they knew nothing of the ‘moderate changes’ to our National Constitution as proposed by The Voice, but would vote ‘Yes’. After all, as they surmised: ‘what harm could it do? ‘Ignorance is Strength … as Orwell summed up their moronicity.

Add to that all the other moronic views being pushed on us, such as by the economic Moronomics of the scientifically innumerate ‘Net Zero’ crowd (surely this must be the policy of alien zombies as even Neanderthal morons could not be this stupid?). These asylum escapees believe in solar and wind base power electricity, mobile crematorium EV’s with lithium batteries, gender dysphoria (this should be disposed of in one-minute: you are Male, Female or Freak), the covid con, the socially and culturally divisive, ‘Voice’, etc, etc, etc.ix

Societies choose to die when they lose sight of reality and mentally-ill morons, genuinely evil morons, anti-human human morons and zombies gain power and dominate their tribex. Moronicity has been growing and nurtured in schools and universities in Australia for a long time, but this is the last pandemic we will face in the West and particularly in Australia where they have already taken over. Other cultures, societies and migrants will rule over us when the totalitarian morons of the Australian swarm euthanize us. It is the right thing to do to save the planet.

3,900 words

Endnotes

i George Orwell said, ‘There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.’ In fact, what Orwell actually wrote in an essay on ‘Nationalism’ was: ‘One has to belong to the intelligentsia to believe things like that: no ordinary man could be such a fool…‘

ii Al Gore Quotes About Global Warming | A-Z Quotes (azquotes.com)

iii Cullin-la-ringo massacre - Wikipedia on 17 October 1861. Nineteen men, women and children were killed in an attack by aboriginals.

iv Trofim Lysenko - Search (bing.com) ‘Lysenko (another moronic pseudo-scientist) forced farmers to plant seeds very close together since, according to his ‘law of the life of species’, plants from the same ‘class’ never compete with one another. Lysenko played an pivotal role in the famines that killed millions pf Soviet people: ‘This includes the Ukrainian Holodomor, which ‘According to the historian Snyder in 2010, the figure of excess deaths was …. approximately 3.3 million deaths to starvation and disease related to the starvation in Ukraine from 1932 to 1933.’ Until the Russian attack in 2022 the Ukraine was one of the biggest exporters of wheat to feed the world.

The Netherlands Government, which is the second largest exporter of foodstuffs in the world, mandated that 3,000 highly efficient farms were to be closed to reduce the country’s methane and CO2 emissions ‘to save the world’. Does the evil of Moronicity live on by deliberately creating a second Holodomor in Africa, perhaps?

v I frequently amuse myself by watching the US Congressional & Senate hearings on various subjects. There are many examples to choose from, but one classic example was when three senior bureaucrats from the EPA were asked if CO2 was a ‘dangerous gas’. They all agreed it was. Remember, these are top officials at the EPA: When asked ‘What is the percentage of CO2 in the atmosphere?’ NONE KNEW, but these morons made a ‘consensus’ guess it was 41%. The correct answer is 0.042%.

vi ‘Moronocracy occurs when moronicity spreads from academia and becomes entrenched in government, the public service and corporate bureaucracies. They can always then refer to ‘the science is settled’ academics for confirmation bias.’ Often the politicians are not actually morons, but just evil … Individuals count for nothing so long as collectively one of their swarm wins the position of power that can promote their agenda.

https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/moronocracy Quite independently, G.M.Derrick, Consultant Geologist (ret): geoffd@powerup.com.au May 2023 Section 18 had just produced an excellent pdf (which he would probably be happy to supply on request) called: ‘Renewable Energy & Climate Alarmism: Lies, Myths and Legends’. Subtitled ‘Creatures of the Canberra Swamp’. In his article he uses the term: ‘Populated by the MORONOCRACY’. Great minds … and all that.

The final comment in the article below, shows that it barely matters who you vote for. This strikes me as true now as when it was originally stated in the QoL article:

https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2017/04/agenda-destroy-australia

vii In 2023 I knew several people who proudly boasted of having already having had 4-6 intoxinations – with no side-effects (although two still caught Covid). I encouraged them to have more (daily is best) and when they reach 100 pricks I will buy them a Chinese made EV …

viii John Hopkins University https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/selected-deaths-vs-covid-19-australia link has been disconnected

ix Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds - Wikipedia

x As Jared Diamond pointed out in his book ‘Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed’:

‘History is replete with civilisations that went mad, declined and died out. The Aztecs had the capability to defeat the invading Spaniards, but their religion told them that light-skinned invaders would arrive from across the sea and destroy them - so they made the prophecy come true.

Egypt rose and declined and rose again for 3,000 years before finally being destroyed by Rome. Internal politics had much to do with their final defeat as some preferred their own destruction to unifying to face a common enemy. Sound familiar?

Well, it should be as Oz has chosen economic and cultural suicide through the indoctrination of our children, the treasonous collaboration of our politicians with foreign powers and organisations such as the UN, WHO, WEF, etc. by deliberately enabling our decline and the madness of crowds, who blindly vote to ensure their own destruction. For those who think I am exaggerating, feel free to believe in kumbayah and vote for the decline and fall of Australia as you always have. I believe in my viewpoint so this is coming to you from my overseas home. I take no pleasure in watching the greatest country in the world decline, but as I cannot prevent it, I have taken to the lifeboat and now live comfortably in the world’s fastest growing economy.

How many people are aware that Australia spent $100M burying a tiny amount of CO2 at Colac in Victoria? The effect on the climate is zero, but what a great symbolic sacrifice as we had no need of that $100M for anything worthwhile, did we?

Note: While researching this article I came across (or was sent by a physicist friend) the following words based on the Moronicity Concept: now we have ‘Moronomics’ & ‘Moronergy’ - wind & solar for baseload electricity supply? Charles Moore wonders whether artificial intelligence will also create artificial stupidity to give it a modicum of human fallibility. I expect so, the more dependent we become subservient to the infallibility of the post-human machines. The Spectator Barometer, with reference to a sheep stranded alone on an island for two years, asked ‘what is the loneliest life form?’. The readers’ consensus answer? An honest politician.

The Morons are winning ….