Nature on our Water Planet, Earth, has many things to marvel at. The astounding magic of life that began about 3 billion years ago. The right climate all that time. A changing climate that life adapted to.

When we discovered fossil fuels and the byproducts of petroleum, about two hundred years ago, life got a lot easier, and the human population flourished.

For the last sixty years, negative-thinking people, mostly in the United States and Europe, have tried every trick to get people to accept the idea that man-made carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels is a terrible pollutant. The use of fossil fuels must meet Net Zero government rules, and man-made carbon dioxide has to be sequestered.

This year, friends who have known me for twenty to sixty years strongly disagreed with my position that the small amount of additional carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the last two hundred years, 0.014% atmospheric concentration, did not cause catastrophic global warming, climate change, sea level rise, droughts, floods, and melting of glaciers. These climate changes are natural.

Below is my message I wrote to a scientist friend in Europe.

Dear European friend of 46 years,

Here are some photos of the weather in Colorado, USA in 2026.

Regional weather and climates have changed tremendously over billions of years.

When glaciers retreat, we find tree stumps still anchored in the ground where the glaciers were. The trees grew before the glaciers buried them. On the ground where the glaciers receded, we find seeds and pollen of plants. It was a lot warmer in the high Alps before the glaciers formed. We find clothing and tools of people who crossed those passes when the glaciers weren’t there. Hannibal led his armies with elephants across the Alps with fewer or no glaciers. Who thinks that the UN IPCC, PIK, and thousands of other climate change alarm-sounding institutions are right that man-made carbon dioxide is a terrible pollutant?



This history of trees and plants growing in the high Alps occurred when atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were higher than they are now.

The UN IPCC (UN panel on climate change), PIK (German Institute for Climate Research), and hundreds of other institutions claim that the warming of the last 200 years is due to the use of fossil fuels.

Climate changes all the time. We must be prepared. Is abandoning fossil fuels the proper way to prepare? Atmospheric scientists I believe to be credible identify that all carbon dioxide is innocent and is not a climate change pollutant.

Many of my friends stand toe-to-toe with me, blazing mad about the positions I take about the natural causes of climate change today.

I’ve gotten to know Swiss physicists who claim that carbon dioxide is guilty of catastrophic warming. I defended them in harsh debates with an American scientist. But I don’t agree with them on the role of carbon dioxide.

In closing, let us remember the Swiss poster from the early 1980s that turned out to be untrue.

In the early 1980s, there was a massive campaign in Switzerland predicting that the trees were going to die from our use of fossil fuels. The campaign was called Waldsterben. Posters were put on the walls of all the train stations. It said, “climate change (implied from fossil fuels) death of the forests.”

The world’s forests haven’t died from carbon dioxide from fossil fuels. They are healthier today than in hundreds of years due to warmer climate and more atmospheric CO2..

We must prepare for the climate change that we see happening.

But let’s not make a colossal mistake and eliminate the tremendous benefits of fossil fuels and their irreplaceable byproducts.

Best wishes

John A. Shanahan

Retired Civil Engineer, Professional Engineer

Denver, Colorado, USA

E-mail: acorncreek2006@gmail.com

Website: johnshanahan.substack.com/

Bicycling in Ireland

Roses in Skibbereen, Ireland

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