John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
4d

I share your views & frustrations John.

The fearmongering surrounding that minuscule, invisible, odourless, tasteless atmospheric trace gas, CO2, that’s essential for life on planet Earth, is testimony to the gullibility of most who fail the test of critical thinking.

Sheer madness of the nth degree.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Shanahan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture